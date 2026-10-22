Gautam Singhania Unveils Raymond 3.0 With 22 Senior Hires, Says Succession Plan Is Complete

Raymond Group Chairman and Managing Director Gautam Singhania said the company has revamped its management team, bringing in 22 senior executives with the aim to align the business with its growth plans. Describing the shift as “Raymond 3.0”, Singhania said the focus was on building a new team that is in line with the group's future direction.

In an exclusive interaction with NDTV Profit Managing Editor Tamanna Inamdar at NDTV World Summit 2026 on October 22, Singhania said, "It's a fully new team, fully aligned with full growth strategy in place. And we've taken really senior people at all levels. We've changed the whole management team and every manager is now aligned to where we want to go."

Further elaborating the move, he said, "We say Raymond 3.0 okay internally we're calling it 3.0 for whatever it's worth. That's a good marketing line internally."

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Singhania further elaborated that he's the only promoter director on any company and does not sit on any subcommittee. "That's the level of professional. So I don't sit apart from board. I don't sit on any subcommittee of any business. I only sit on three of the companies on the board. On many of the smaller companies I don't sit even on that. We're putting professionals in charge," he said.

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Succession Plan Is Complete, Says Singhania

Speaking on succession plans, Singhania said he has resolved all family-related issues over the past 25 years, adding that being the company's principal shareholder has given him the liberty to make independent decisions. He also said that the company's full succession planning is done, which has not been revealed in the public domain.

Reflecting on the importance of succession planning and financial divisions within business families, Singhania said he has had to make difficult decisions to protect the organisation, which represents 50,000 families. "I've lost a lot of my family to protect this organization. And this organization is not me. It's the 50,000 families that work for my company."

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Festive Demand Remains Strong

Despite the ongoing Middle East conflict, Singhania expects strong demand this festive season, while indicating that consumer preferences need to be assessed across different market segments in India. He further mentioned that the country has always been a strong consumption market. However, higher crude oil prices and rising input costs remain concerns. Singhania also expects supply chains to the US to shift gradually. The group derives around 85% of its business from domestic consumption, while exports account for the remaining 15%. Segment-wise, Singhania remians bullish on the aerospace and defence businesses and sees merit in demerging the segments, but has not set a timeline for the move.



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