Flipkart Agent Arrested With Rs 4.6 Lakh Stolen Loot, Including iPhone 17 Pro Max Cover & AirPods

A 26-year-old Flipkart delivery agent has been arrested for allegedly stealing parcels worth Rs 4.60 lakh meant for customers in Surat, Gujarat, and attempting to sell the goods without valid bills, police said on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Rutvik Makwana, also known as Koli, was arrested by the Bhavnagar Local Crime Branch (LCB) on October 23 after police received information that a man was selling mobile phones and other products without supporting documents near Gangajaliya Lake on Motibaug Road in Bhavnagar.

According to police, officers reached the spot and found Makwana in possession of several electronic devices and other merchandise. When asked to produce bills or documents proving ownership, he allegedly failed to provide a satisfactory explanation. The police subsequently seized the goods and arrested him, reported NDTV.

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During questioning, Makwana allegedly admitted that he worked as a delivery agent for Flipkart in Surat and had stolen the parcels around 15 days earlier. Investigators said he would obtain delivery bags containing valuable products intended for customers, allegedly keep the shipments instead of delivering them or returning them to the company, and then abscond.

Mobile Phones, Electronics And Clothing Recovered

The seized property was valued at Rs 4,60,512 and included 13 mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, smartwatches, wristwatches, perfumes, personal care products, clothing and electronic accessories.

The recovered mobile phones included Google Pixel, Samsung Galaxy, Vivo, Motorola, Poco, Lava and HMD models. Police also recovered Apple AirPods valued at Rs 22,000, along with other branded electronics and accessories.

The remaining items included perfumes, body sprays, face washes, moisturisers, toothpaste, soaps, chargers, a power bank, car polish gel and a night lamp. The consignment also contained five pairs of jeans, four T-shirts, a shirt, trousers, a belt and other personal accessories.

Case Registered In Surat

Police identified Makwana as a resident of the Akhlol Jakatnaka area in Bhavnagar. Following his arrest, he was handed over to Gangajaliya police station for further legal proceedings.

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The case has been registered at Saroli police station in Surat under Section 306 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Investigators are examining the circumstances surrounding the alleged theft and the recovery of the goods.

Further investigation is underway, police said.

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