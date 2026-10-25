'Best Crockery For Guests, Chipped Plates For Family': Viral Video Sparks Debate Over 'Middle-Class Mindset'

An NRI content creator has sparked a conversation on social media after sharing how the difference between middle-class and wealthy families is not necessarily about bank balances, but about how they prioritise guests over their own family members.

In an Instagram video, content creator Sarika highlighted everyday habits in middle-class households, from saving the best crockery for guests to using chipped plates for daily family meals. The video captioned 'Middle Class Vs Rich Class,' has gone viral on social media, prompting many internet users to agree with her observations and share similar experiences.

Sarika pointed out that many middle-class families have two sets of dinnerware at home. The first is an expensive dinner set, carefully stored in a kitchen cabinet and brought out only for guests or special occasions. The other is used by family members for everyday meals, even when the plates are chipped, faded or worn out.

She also highlighted how expensive bedsheets, sofa covers, soft towels and table covers are often kept aside exclusively for guests rather than being used by the family.

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The same mindset, she noted, extends to food and beverages. Boxes of dry fruits are sometimes opened only when guests arrive, rather than being offered to one's own children. Similarly, expensive tea cups are reserved for special visitors, while family members continue using ordinary cups.

However, Sarika questioned whether these gestures are worth the sacrifice, pointing out that guests are unlikely to remember which tea cup they were served tea in.

She urged families to start enjoying the things they buy instead of waiting for special occasions or guest visits. After all, she suggested, family members are more likely to remember being told not to touch a new plate because it was being saved for guests than the guests themselves are to remember the crockery.

While taking care of guests is important, Sarika's message was that families should also prioritise their own happiness and comfort instead of constantly reserving the best things in life for others.

The video has triggered a wave of reactions online, with several users agreeing that the habit of saving expensive household items for guests is common in middle-class homes. "Well said Ma'am," agreed one user.

"White dinner set," commented another user, referring to the special dinner set.

"Middle class families are always worried about their public image. Hence such practice is being observed," wrote a third user.

Others have shared their own experiences of growing up with special dinner sets, unused bedsheets and crockery that were considered too precious for everyday use.

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