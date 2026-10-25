Churchill Brothers vs Punjab FC Live Streaming, Telecast: When, Where To Watch ISL Match On TV, Online?

Punjab FC will look to extend their unbeaten start to the 2026-27 Indian Super League season when they face Churchill Brothers in their first away fixture of the campaign on Sunday evening.

The Punjab-based club are fourth in the standings with four points from two matches, while Churchill Brothers sit seventh with three points.

The visitors will aim to secure their first away win of the season, while Churchill Brothers will look to bounce back after suffering a heavy defeat in their previous outing.

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Punjab FC began their campaign with a 2-1 win over Odisha FC, courtesy of Raphael Messi Bouli's first-minute opener and his dramatic 96th-minute winner.

They followed it up with a 1-1 draw against Mumbai City FC, with substitute Gurkirat Singh scoring an equaliser in the 90th minute.

Churchill Brothers, meanwhile, opened their ISL campaign with a 2-1 victory over Mumbai City FC. Gaurav Bora and Sebastian Gutierrez scored for the Goan side.

However, they suffered a 4-0 defeat against defending champions East Bengal in their second match and will be eager to return to winning ways.

Churchill Brothers vs Punjab FC: Kick-off Time

The Indian Super League 2026-27 match will be played at 5 p.m. Indian Standard Time on Sunday, October 25.

Churchill Brothers vs Punjab FC: Venue

The match will be played at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa.

Churchill Brothers vs Punjab FC: Head-to-Head Record

Matches played: 06

Churchill Brothers won: 03

Punjab FC won: 01

Draws: 02

Churchill Brothers vs Punjab FC: Predicted Lineups

Churchill Brothers: Anuj Kumar (GK); Lalbiakhlua R Lianzela, Gaurav Bora, Alexandre Primael Yeoule, Lalremruata Ralte; Kingslee Fernandes, Dramane Salou; Vincy Barretto, Sebastian Gutierrez, Trijoy Savio Dias; Wayde Lekay.

Punjab FC: Arshdeep Singh (GK); Khaiminthang Lhungdim, Bijoy Varghese, Muhammed Uvais Moyikkal, Suresh Meitei; Nikhil Prabhu, Mickaël Malsa, Ricky Shabong; Diego Raposo, Raphaël Messi Bouli, Muhammad Suhail F.

Churchill Brothers vs Punjab FC: Live Telecast

The upcoming Indian Super League contest will be televised live in India on the Sony Sports Network television channels.

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Churchill Brothers vs Punjab FC: Live Streaming

The match will be available to stream live on SonyLIV with an active subscription and on the Indian Super League YouTube channel for free.

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