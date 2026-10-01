ISL Gets New Title Sponsor, League Renamed MG Indian Super League

The Indian Super League announced on Thursday a partnership with MG Motor India as the title sponsor for the upcoming 2026-27 season.

The partnership marks the return of a title sponsor to India's top-flight football league after three seasons. As part of the agreement, the league will be called the MG Indian Super League. MG Motor India is a joint venture between Mumbai-based JSW Group and Shanghai-based Chinese automotive manufacturer SAIC Motor. The company markets vehicles under the British MG marque.

"We are delighted to welcome MG as the title sponsor of the Indian Super League at an important moment in the league's journey. The return of a title sponsor after three seasons is a significant milestone and a strong reflection of the belief and opportunity around Indian football," Karan Yadav, who recently took the position of ISL chief executive officer, said in a statement. "As a club-led league, we are entering a new chapter with a clear ambition to build a stronger, more commercially sustainable and fan-focused ISL."

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The announcement comes ahead of the start of the new ISL season, which will get underway on October 10.

In the opening matchday, Bengaluru FC host Sporting Club Delhi at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. In the other fixture on the day, FC Goa will take on Chennaiyin FC at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa.

The return to the traditional format will see teams play matches at their respective home venues as well as travel for away fixtures during the season.

The ISL has been without a title sponsor for the last three seasons, making the partnership with MG Motor India a significant development ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.

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