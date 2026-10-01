Asian Games 2026 Medal Tally: Check India Position After Day 13 As China Lead Standings

India continued to remain in eighth position in the Asian Games 2026 medal tally on October 1, with the country's overall medal count reaching 64.

India's tally includes 10 gold, 22 silver and 32 bronze medals. The country added to its medal haul on Thursday across multiple disciplines, with wrestling, sailing, squash and archery contributing to the overall count.

China continued to dominate the medal standings, sitting at the top with 288 medals, including 154 gold medals. Japan occupied the second position with 217 medals, including 59 gold medals.

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South Korea remains third in the standings with 113 medals.

India's latest medals included a historic silver for Nitesh Siwach in the men's 97kg Greco-Roman wrestling event. Nitesh lost 0-4 to Japan's Yuri Nakazato in the final but became the first Indian to win a silver medal in Greco-Roman wrestling at the Asian Games.

India also added medals in sailing, squash and Archery during the day. The country's medal tally now stands at 64, with 10 gold, 22 silver and 32 bronze medals.

With the Asian Games set to continue until October 4, India will have more medal opportunities across several sports as it looks to add to its tally in the final days of the competition.

Overall Medal Standings As Of October 1

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