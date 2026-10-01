India At Asian Games 2026 Day 14: Full Schedule, Match Timings For Friday Events

India will have several medal opportunities at the Asian Games 2026 on Friday, with archery, boxing, wrestling, cycling, canoe slalom and hockey among the key events.

The Indian contingent will be in action across several sports, with the women's recurve team facing China in the semifinal, while the men's and mixed recurve teams will also compete for medals.

Three Indian boxers, Lovlina Borgohain, Parveen and Ankush, will feature in gold-medal bouts. Lovlina will face China's Bao Ziyi in the women's 75kg final, Parveen will take on Chen Nien-chin of Chinese Taipei in the women's 65kg final, while Ankush will face South Korea's Kim Minseong in the men's 80kg final.

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India's women's hockey team will also be in action in the gold-medal match against China at 3:30 pm.

Here is India's complete schedule for October 2, with all timings in Indian Standard Time (IST).

Sepak Takraw

5:30 am: Women's quadrant, Group A — India vs Thailand

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Archery

5:55 am: Recurve women's team semifinal — India vs China

6:25 am or 6:50 am: Recurve women's team medal match — India, depending on semifinal result

8:20 am: Recurve mixed team semifinal — India vs Japan

8:50 am or 9:15 am: Recurve mixed team medal match — India, depending on semifinal result

10:55 am: Recurve men's team semifinal — India vs Iran

11:25 am or 11:50 am: Recurve men's team medal match — India, depending on semifinal result

Golf

6:00 am: Women's individual stroke play and team, Round 3 — Aditi Ashok

6:22 am: Women's individual stroke play and team, Round 3 — Diksha Dagar

7:33 am: Women's individual stroke play and team, Round 3 — Pranavi Sharath Urs

Taekwondo

6:20 am: Mixed individual virtual taekwondo, Round of 16 — Kashish Malik vs Lam Siu Wai, Hong Kong, China

7:10 am: Quarterfinal — Kashish Malik, subject to qualification

7:40 am: Semifinal — Kashish Malik, subject to qualification

8:00 am: Gold-medal contest — Kashish Malik, subject to qualification

Cycling Track

6:30 am: Women's omnium, scratch race

7:05 am: Men's keirin, first round, Heat 2 — Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam

7:10 am: Men's keirin, first round, Heat 3 — David Beckham Elkatohchoongo

7:27 am: Women's omnium, tempo race

11:55 am: Women's omnium, elimination race

12:16 pm: Men's Madison final — Harshveer Singh Sekhon/Vishavjeet Singh

1:32 pm: Men's keirin final — Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam/David Beckham Elkatohchoongo, subject to qualification

1:51 pm: Women's omnium, points race — Harshita Jakhar

Volleyball

6:30 am: Men's classification match for fifth-eighth places — India vs South Korea

Wrestling

7:08 am: Women's 50kg, Round of 16 — Dipanshi vs Yui Susaki, Japan

7:25 am: Men's freestyle 125kg, Round of 16 — Rajat Ruhal vs Yedige Kassimbek, Kazakhstan

7:32 am: Women's 76kg, Round of 16 — Priya vs Aiperi Medet Kyzy, Kyrgyzstan

8:02 am: Men's freestyle 65kg, Round of 16 — Sujeet vs Sayed Omar Zazai, Afghanistan

2:30-2:46 pm: Men's freestyle 65kg medal bouts — Sujeet, subject to qualification

3:21-3:41 pm: Men's freestyle 125kg medal bouts — Rajat Ruhal, subject to qualification

3:51-4:05 pm: Women's 50kg medal bouts — Dipanshi, subject to qualification

4:12-4:32 pm: Women's 76kg medal bouts — Priya, subject to qualification

Canoe Slalom

7:30 am: Women's kayak cross qualification — Shikha Chouhan

8:00 am: Men's kayak cross qualification — Hitesh Kewat, Pradhyumna Singh Rathod

10:00-10:12 am: Women's kayak cross quarterfinals, subject to qualification

10:16-10:28 am: Men's kayak cross quarterfinals, subject to qualification

10:44-10:48 am: Women's kayak cross semifinals, subject to qualification

10:52-10:56 am: Men's kayak cross semifinals, subject to qualification

11:40 am: Women's kayak cross final — Shikha Chouhan, subject to qualification

11:44 am: Men's kayak cross final — Hitesh Kewat/Pradhyumna Singh Rathod, subject to qualification

Rugby Sevens

8:50 am: Women's Pool E — India vs Malaysia

Sailing

9:10 am: Girls' Dinghy, Opening Series Race 7 — Mahi Verma

Boxing

After 9:30 am: Women's 75kg final — Lovlina Borgohain vs Bao Ziyi, China

After 2:00 pm: Women's 65kg final — Parveen Hooda vs Chen Nien-chin, Chinese Taipei

After 2:00 pm: Men's 80kg final — Ankush Panghal vs Kim Minseong, South Korea

Hockey

3:30 pm: Women's gold-medal match — India vs China

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