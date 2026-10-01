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Infosys, Wipro ADRs Spike Over 5% Pre-Market As Solid Accenture Earnings Boosts IT Outlook

Infosys, Wipro ADRs rose over 5% before the opening bell on Thursday, October 1.

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Infosys, Wipro ADRs Spike Over 5% Pre-Market As Solid Accenture Earnings Boosts IT Outlook
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Infosys and Wipro American Depository Receipts (ADRs) rose over 5% before the opening bell on Thursday, October 1 following Accenture's strong quarterly earnings that boosted overall outlook for the IT sector.

Infosys ADR climbed 5.12% to $11.31, while Wipro ADR gained 2.42% to $1.69 by 4:44pm IST. 

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

(This is a developing story.)

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