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Accenture Shares Spike 10% Pre-Market On Q4 Earnings Beat, Upbeat Forecast

Accenture shares jumped 10% in pre-market trading after the IT major beat Q4 earnings estimates and gave an upbeat outlook.

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Accenture Shares Spike 10% Pre-Market On Q4 Earnings Beat, Upbeat Forecast
Accenture shares jumped 10% pre-market after a Q4 earnings beat and upbeat forecast.
(Photo: Unsplash)

Accenture Plc shares surged about 10% in pre-market trading on Thursday after the consulting and IT services giant reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings and issued an upbeat forecast.

The stock was quoted at $202.49 in pre-market trading, up $19.12, or 10.16%, from its previous close of $183.37, according to market data.

The sharp move came as investors reacted to the company's quarterly results and outlook, with the earnings beat and stronger forecast lifting sentiment around the stock.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

ALSO READ: Accenture Q4 Revenue Beats Estimates At $18.7B; Forecasts 3% To 6% Sales Growth For FY27

Accenture reported fourth-quarter revenue above market expectations and forecast 3% to 6% revenue growth for fiscal year 2027, signalling continued demand for its consulting and technology services despite an uncertain global spending environment.

The company reported revenue of $18.7 billion for the fourth quarter, up 6% in US dollars and 7% in local currency. The figure was above the estimated $18.04 billion. For the full fiscal year, Accenture's revenue stood at $74.2 billion, an increase of $4.5 billion, or 6% in US dollars and 5% in local currency.

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