Accenture Shares Spike 10% Pre-Market On Q4 Earnings Beat, Upbeat Forecast

Accenture Plc shares surged about 10% in pre-market trading on Thursday after the consulting and IT services giant reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings and issued an upbeat forecast.

The stock was quoted at $202.49 in pre-market trading, up $19.12, or 10.16%, from its previous close of $183.37, according to market data.

The sharp move came as investors reacted to the company's quarterly results and outlook, with the earnings beat and stronger forecast lifting sentiment around the stock.

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ALSO READ: Accenture Q4 Revenue Beats Estimates At $18.7B; Forecasts 3% To 6% Sales Growth For FY27

Accenture reported fourth-quarter revenue above market expectations and forecast 3% to 6% revenue growth for fiscal year 2027, signalling continued demand for its consulting and technology services despite an uncertain global spending environment.

The company reported revenue of $18.7 billion for the fourth quarter, up 6% in US dollars and 7% in local currency. The figure was above the estimated $18.04 billion. For the full fiscal year, Accenture's revenue stood at $74.2 billion, an increase of $4.5 billion, or 6% in US dollars and 5% in local currency.

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