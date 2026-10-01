'Too Early To Say': Netanyahu Holds Off On Linking Iran To Flydubai Cockpit Sabotage

It is too early to say whether Iran had any involvement in an attack in which a pilot stabbed another pilot and attempted to take control of a Flydubai flight travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said.

The Flydubai plane plunged more than 17,000 feet (5,200 metres) about two hours into its journey on Wednesday. Passengers and crew eventually overpowered the attacker and regained control of the aircraft, allowing it to land safely, according to reports.

The pilot who was stabbed, Indian national Captain Smit Machchhar, is currently in hospital and is in stable condition. Netanyahu has hailed Machchhar as a "true hero" for his actions during the incident, BBC News reproted.

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Asked whether there was any indication as of now of Iran's involvement, he replied: "It's too early to say". He added that the pilot was "now being investigated in Saudi Arabia".

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"Despite being stabbed and seriously injured, he fought back, resisted, opened the cockpit door, and enabled passengers and crew to overpower the attacker - preventing a catastrophic mid-air disaster," Netanyahu wrote on X.

Passenger Helped Restrain Attacker

One passenger, Yaniv Hayun, described how he helped stop the attacker after he tried to disable the aircraft. Hayun said he put the attacker in a chokehold before other passengers joined him and helped pin the man down.

The intervention by passengers and crew allowed the aircraft to be brought back under control and prevented the situation from escalating further.

Attacker To Be Transferred To UAE

The alleged attacker was arrested in Saudi Arabia following the incident. Netanyahu told Fox News that the suspect is expected to be transferred to the United Arab Emirates, where the flight had taken off from. The possible involvement of Iran remains unconfirmed. Netanyahu said it was too early to determine whether Iran had any connection to the attack.

Modi Praises Indian Pilot

Captain Smit Machchhar has received praise from both Netanyahu and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi following the incident.

The two leaders called the stabbed Indian pilot a “hero”, recognising his actions during the attack.

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Machchhar has been shifted to the UAE and is in stable condition as the investigation into the incident continues.

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