FlyDubai Scare: SpiceJet Shares Special Message For 'Hero' Pilot Smit Machchhar Who Once Worked With Airline

SpiceJet on Thursday paid tribute to Captain Smit Machchhar, the pilot who was stabbed in the cockpit of a flydubai flight, revealing that he worked with the Indian budget carrier for more than 10 years.

In a post on X, the airline said its "heartfelt prayers and deepest respect" were with the captain for his "heroic courage" aboard flight FZ1073. SpiceJet said his actions "saved countless lives" and embodied the values the airline holds dear.

It added that his "SpiceJet family" joined people across India and the world in wishing him a complete and swift recovery. "You are a hero to us all, Captain," the airline wrote.

The post gave no details on the years he served at SpiceJet, his roles, or when he left to join flydubai.

The incident took place on Wednesday on a Dubai-Tel Aviv flight carrying 174 people. flydubai has confirmed an "altercation" on the flight deck but has not disclosed a motive or identified anyone involved. Israeli officials told Reuters the co-pilot was believed to have stabbed the captain and tried to crash the aircraft.

ALSO READ: FlyDubai Flight Drama: PM Modi Hails Captain Smit Machchhar As Hero — 'Showed Immense Courage'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Machchhar, despite serious injuries, opened the cockpit door and enabled passengers and crew to overpower the attacker. According to Netanyahu, the flight was diverted to Saudi Arabia, where the suspect was arrested, and passengers later reached Israel on a replacement flight.

Tributes have come from several quarters. Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Machchhar a hero and said India is proud of him. Israel's Foreign Ministry and India's mission in Israel also praised his courage, and US President Donald Trump called him a hero while saying he was relaying a secondhand account he could not confirm.

flydubai has since suspended all flights to and from Israel while the investigation continues, saying the pause will let authorities establish the facts. The airline has not given a restart date.

Several details are yet to be verified. Aviation authorities in the UAE and Saudi Arabia have not released findings, the attacker's motive is unknown, and Machchhar's current condition has not been officially disclosed.

ALSO READ: FlyDubai Mid-Air Scare: Old Clip Of Pilot Smit Machchhar Discussing Crew's Role In Emergencies Goes Viral

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