GST Collections Rise 14.7% YoY to Rs 2.04 Lakh Crore In September

The Goods & Services Tax (GST) collection saw a decent growth in the month of September 2026, official data showed on Thursday.

Gross GST collections in September rose 14.7% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 2.04 lakh crore.

Gross domestic GST collection stood at Rs 1.38 lakh crore, registering a growth of 10.1% YoY, while revenue from imports was up 25.9% to Rs 65,525 crore in September.

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GST refunds, however, slowed to Rs 27,001 crore in September, a decline of 3% on-year.

After adjusting for refunds, net GST revenue in September rose 18.1% to Rs 1.77 lakh crore, the government data showed.

During the first half of the fiscal (April-September), gross GST collection grew 11.6% to over Rs 12.46 lakh crore. Net collections rose 10.4% to over Rs 10.66 lakh crore.

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