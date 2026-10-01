Stock Market Holiday Tomorrow: Are BSE And NSE Closed On October 2 For Gandhi Jayanti?

The Indian stock market will remain closed for regular equity trading on Friday, October 2, on account of Gandhi Jayanti. Both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will suspend equity trading on the day, according to the exchanges' 2026 holiday schedules.

The October 2 holiday will result in a three-day break in regular equity trading, as October 3 and 4 fall on Saturday and Sunday. Trading will resume on Monday, October 5.

Gandhi Jayanti is observed on Oct. 2 every year to commemorate the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

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Will BSE And NSE Remain Closed On October 2?

Yes, the BSE and NSE will remain closed on Friday, Oct. 2. The holiday is listed in the NSE's official 2026 trading calendar. Since October 3 and 4 fall on Saturday and Sunday, respectively, there will be no equity trading for three consecutive days from October 2 to October 4.

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Stock Market Holidays 2026: Upcoming BSE, NSE Holidays

After the October 2 holiday, the scheduled trading holidays for the remainder of 2026 are:

Oct. 20: Dussehra (Tuesday)

Nov. 10: Diwali-Balipratipada (Tuesday)

Nov. 24: Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev (Tuesday)

Dec. 25: Christmas (Friday)

For Diwali Laxmi Pujan, the exchanges will observe a trading holiday on November 8, even though it falls on a Sunday. A special Muhurat Trading session will be conducted that day, with timings to be announced separately.

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A Three-Day Market Break

The last regular trading session before the holiday will be Thursday, October 1. The NSE and BSE will remain closed on October 2, followed by the regular weekend holidays on October 3 and 4. Trading will resume on Monday, October 5. This will be the second three-day break in regular equity trading in less than a month, after the BSE and NSE remained shut from September 12 to 14 for the weekend and Ganesh Chaturthi.

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