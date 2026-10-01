Prestige Estates In Focus: Bombay HC Restores Mahalaxmi Turf View Project Status; Parties Settle Disputes

Prestige Estates Projects has said that the Bombay High Court has set aside a MahaREAT order concerning its Turf View project in Mumbai's Mahalaxmi and restored earlier regulatory orders relating to the project's de-registration and change of promoter. In a regulatory filing dated October 1, 2026, Prestige Estates said the Bombay High Court, through its order dated September 29, 2026, has restored the September 2, 2022 order de-registering the Turf View Project, along with the October 29, 2021 order/note approving the change of promoter.

The development relates to Turf View, a project in Mahalaxmi, Mumbai, and follows proceedings before the Maharashtra Real Estate Appellate Tribunal (MahaREAT).

According to Prestige Estates, the High Court's order effectively restores the regulatory position that existed under the two earlier orders.

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The first was the September 2, 2022 order de-registering the Turf View Project. The second was the October 29, 2021 order/note approving the change of promoter. With the High Court setting aside the MahaREAT order, both earlier orders now stand restored, the company said.

Prestige Estates also said that, following the High Court's order, all concerned parties have settled their respective disputes and claims relating to the matter.

Shares of Prestige Estates rose following the news to an intraday high of 1.28% to Rs 1,500.90 apiece.

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