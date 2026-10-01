Kotak Mahindra Bank Share Price Gains Over 3% After Appointment Of Anup Kumar Saha As New MD And CEO

Kotak Mahindra Bank share price gained over 3% in early tarde on Thursday, after the lender announced appointment of Anup Kumar Saha as its next Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO). The banking stock rallied as much as 3.54% to Rs 432.40 apiece on the BSE.

The private sector lender said that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved the appointment of Saha for the post for three years, effective January 1, 2027.

Saha is currently Whole-time Director (Executive Director) of Kotak Mahindra Bank, and will succeed Ashok Vaswani, the current MD and CEO.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

ALSO READ: Kotak Mahindra Bank Appoints Anup Kumar Saha As MD & CEO

Saha joined Kotak Mahindra Bank in January 2026 and since March 2026 has overseen the Retail Bank, Data Analytics and Marketing function.

With over 32 years of professional experience, including 25 years in financial services across banking and non-banking financial institutions, before joining Kotak Mahindra Bank, Saha held a series of senior leadership roles at Bajaj Finance Limited, culminating in his appointment as Managing Director & CEO.

Kotak Mahindra Bank Share Price Performance

Kotak Mahindra Bank share price has seen a decent rally, as the stock has gained over 7% in three months and has rallied 21% in six months. The banking stock have risen 4% in one year and has gained 24% in there years.

At 9:20 AM, Kotak Mahindra Bank share price was trading 1.57% higher at Rs 424.15 apiece on the BSE.

ALSO READ: Catch Stock Market Live Updates Here

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.