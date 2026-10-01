India vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Asian Games 2026 Semi-Final

India return to action on Thursday when the defending champions face Sri Lanka in the second semi-final of the men's cricket competition at the Asian Games 2026. The winner will advance to the gold-medal match, with persistent rain having severely disrupted the tournament schedule. All four men's quarter-finals were abandoned without a result, with the leading teams advancing on the basis of their ICC T20I rankings.

Asian Games 2026 Nisshin Weather Update

The route to the semi-finals has been shaped almost entirely by the weather. Persistent rain led to all four quarter-finals being called off before play could begin, leaving the leading teams to progress on the basis of their ICC T20I rankings. India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan and Bangladesh, the four highest-ranked sides, were therefore handed places in the last four. Forecasts of clear skies and warm weather on Thursday have raised hopes of finally seeing a full match, with players and spectators keen to see the action decided on the field.

India vs Sri Lanka Asian Games 2026: Date And Time

The India vs Sri Lanka Asian Games 2026 2nd semi-final match will be played on Thursday, Oct. 1 at 10:00 a.m. IST. Toss will be held at 9:30 a.m.

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India vs Sri Lanka Asian Games 2026: Venue

The India vs Sri Lanka Asian Games 2026 match will be played at the Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin, Japan.

India vs Sri Lanka Asian Games 2026: Live Telecast In India

The India vs Sri Lanka Asian Games 2026 semi-final match will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network in India.

India vs Sri Lanka Asian Games 2026: Live Streaming In India

Live streaming of the India vs Sri Lanka Asian Games 2026 match will be available on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

India vs Sri Lanka Asian Games 2026: Head-To-Head Record

In T20 Internationals, India and Sri Lanka have faced each other 33 times. India have won 21 matches, while Sri Lanka have won nine. Two matches ended in ties and one produced no result.

India vs Sri Lanka: Latest Weather Forecast

According to the latest weather forecast issued by Japan Meteorological Agency, conditions in Nisshin on Thursday are expected to be sunny, warm, and clear, with a maximum temperature of around 31°C and a low probability of rain, raising hopes of uninterrupted play.

India vs Sri Lanka Probable Playing XI

India: Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah

Sri Lanka: Sahan Arachchige (c), Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Lasith Croospulle, Nuwanidu Fernando, Ashen Bandara, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushan Hemantha, Tharindu Ratnayake, Binura Fernando, Vijaykanth Viyaskanth, Nuwan Thushara

India vs Sri Lanka Preview

The two teams arrive at the semi-final with markedly different levels of international experience. India have opted to bring several of their leading players to the Asian Games, unlike a number of Full Member sides that have relied on younger or second-string squads. Shreyas Iyer leads a group featuring pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, attacking batter Ishan Kishan and all-rounder Axar Patel.

Sri Lanka have taken a different approach, naming a squad that combines experienced campaigners with several fringe players. Niroshan Dickwella and Ashen Bandara bring international experience to the batting line-up, while several players have received opportunities at T20I level for the first time. Sri Lanka will look to their experienced campaigners to counter an India side featuring several established international players.

India vs Sri Lanka Asian Games 2026: Squads

India: Shreyas Iyer (c), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma, Vipraj Nigam, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Sri Lanka: Sahan Arachchige (c), Ashen Bandara, Lasith Croospulle, Sohan de Livera, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Binura Fernando, Nuwanidu Fernando, Tharindu Ratnayake, Dushan Hemantha, Sineth Jayawardena, Chamika Karunaratne, Garuka Sanketh, Wanuja Sahan, Nuwan Thushara, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth

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