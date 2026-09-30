Stock Market Today Live: GIFT Nifty Signals Weak Opening For Sensex, Nifty After Record High Bond Yields
Stock Market Today Live Updates: The Indian stock market is likely to remain volatile after renewed geopolitical tensions between the US and Iran and rise in crude oil prices. The trends on Gift Nifty also signal a weak start for the Indian benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex, today.
Stock Market Today Live Updates: Hello and welcome to NDTV Profit's live coverage of stock market news today, with the top market directions in India, Asia Pacific and the West. From pre-market signals to the most buzzing stocks in trade, we bring you all top developments from D-Street to keep you updated throughout the day.
The Indian stock market is likely to remain volatile after renewed geopolitical tensions between the US and Iran and rise in crude oil prices. The trends on Gift Nifty also signal a weak start for the Indian benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex, today. The Gift Nifty was trading around 22,795 level, a discount of nearly 71 points from the Nifty futures' previous close.
Stay tuned to NDTV Profit for all back-to-back live updates of the Indian stock market, trending stock calls, global indices and company announcements on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2026.
Stock Market Today Live Updates: BSE Shares Enter Nifty 50 As Wipro Exits
BSE share price will be in focus on Wednesday as the stock will begin trading on the flagship Nifty 50 index for the first time. As a part of NSE's bi-annual index rebalancing which takes effect today, September 30, BSE shares will replace IT major Wipro in the Nifty 50 index. Wipro shares will now trade on the Nifty Next 50 index.
The Nifty indices rebalancing exercise took place on Tuesday, September 29, during the monthly expiry session. BSE share price jumped 3.31% to Rs 3,200.00 apiece, while Wipro share price ended 2.95% lower at its 52-week low of Rs 156.79 apiece.
According to Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research's estimates, BSE shares could see inflows to the tune of $668 million as part of its inclusion in the Nifty 50 index. On the contrary, Wipro shares are likely to see outflows worth over $230 million due to the exclusion from the index.
Stock Market Today Live Updates: Inox Clean Energy Files DRHP For Rs 10,000 Crore IPO
Gujarat-based Inox Clean Energy, part of the INOXGFL Group, has filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), proposing to raise up to Rs 10,000 crore through an initial public offering (IPO). The proposed IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to Rs 8,000 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of shares worth up to Rs 2,000 crore by promoter Devansh Jain.
The company may also explore a pre-IPO placement of up to Rs 1,600 crore. In case such a placement is completed before the red herring prospectus is filed with the Registrar of Companies (RoC), the fresh issue size will be reduced by the amount raised through the placement. A major portion of the fresh issue proceeds is proposed to be used for debt reduction.
Stock Market Today Live Updates: Raymond Shares Rally 230% In Six Months
Raymond shares have surged more than 230% in six months, touching Rs 1,160 on September 24, as investors assess the company's growing exposure to aerospace and defence manufacturing. The rally has coincided with a shift in its business mix towards higher-margin aerospace operations, alongside strong quarterly earnings and plans to expand manufacturing capacity.
The company also received a boost after its board approved the issuance of convertible warrants to Minerva Ventures Fund at Rs 645 per warrant. Raymond reported revenue from operations of Rs 606 crore in Q1 FY27, up 15.6% year-on-year. EBITDA increased 14% to Rs 100 crore, while net profit rose 50% to Rs 31 crore. The company reported a net cash surplus of around Rs 129 crore at the end of the quarter.
Stock Market Today Live Updates: Five Key Factors That May Drive Sensex, Nifty 50 On Sept 30
Here are five key factors to watch ahead of the opening of the Indian stock market today:
Asian Markets
Wall Street
US Treasury Yields
Crude Oil Prices
Gold Rate Today
Stock Market Today Live Updates: Brent Crude Near $103 As Strait Of Hormuz Uncertainty Offsets Saudi Supply Recovery
Brent crude prices were little changed, remaining above the $100-a-barrel mark as uncertainty over the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz continued amid the ongoing US-Iran war. Last checked, Brent crude was trading 0.31% higher at $102.90 a barrel, while WTI Crude was trading 0.1% lower at $89.28 a barrel according to Bloomberg.
Oil prices had fallen sharply on Tuesday after Saudi Arabia's crude exports from its Red Sea ports showed signs of recovery following an attack on a key pipeline earlier this month. Brent crude futures fell 2.6% to close at $102.59 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate futures declined around 3.5% to $89.38.
Stock Market Today Live Updates: Asian Markets Trade Higher As Japan's Nikkei Leads Gains, South Korea's Kospi Up 1%
Asia-Pacific markets opened higher Wednesday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 gaining 1.4% and the broader Topix up 0.6%. South Korea's benchmark Kospi as well as the small-cap Kosdaq added over 1%. Australia's benchmark S&P/ASX 200 was marginally higher. Indonesia's rupiah breached 18,000 per US dollar for the first time in nearly two months on Tuesday, as Asian currencies stayed under pressure from rising global bond yields and US-Iran tensions. The rupiah hit its lowest level since August 4 at 18,010 per dollar and stayed near the closely watched 18,000 level through the session.
Stock Market Today Live Updates: Hello and Welcome!
Stock Market Today Live Updates: Hello and welcome to NDTV Profit's live coverage of stock market news today, with the top market directions in India, Asia Pacific and the West.
From pre-market signals to the most buzzing stocks in trade, we bring you all top developments from D-Street to keep you updated throughout the day.
The Indian stock market is likely to remain volatile after renewed geopolitical tensions between the US and Iran and rise in crude oll prices.
Stay tuned to NDTV Profit for all back-to-back live updates of the Indian stock market, trending stock calls, global indices and company announcements on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2026.
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