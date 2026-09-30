Stock Market Today Live: GIFT Nifty Signals Weak Opening For Sensex, Nifty After Record High Bond Yields

Stock Market Today Live Updates: Hello and welcome to NDTV Profit's live coverage of stock market news today, with the top market directions in India, Asia Pacific and the West. From pre-market signals to the most buzzing stocks in trade, we bring you all top developments from D-Street to keep you updated throughout the day.

The Indian stock market is likely to remain volatile after renewed geopolitical tensions between the US and Iran and rise in crude oil prices. The trends on Gift Nifty also signal a weak start for the Indian benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex, today. The Gift Nifty was trading around 22,795 level, a discount of nearly 71 points from the Nifty futures' previous close.

Stay tuned to NDTV Profit for all back-to-back live updates of the Indian stock market, trending stock calls, global indices and company announcements on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2026.