Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Hints At Flat Opening For Sensex, Nifty50; Varmora Granito IPO Listing Eyed

Stock Market Live Updates, September 29, 2026: Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty50, are likely to take cues from oil prices, institutional activity and mixed global signals.

At 6:40 am, GIFT Nifty futures were trading flat at around 22,820, against the Nifty futures' previous close of 22,819.60, indicating a muted start for the Indian equity markets.

Asian markets remained under pressure in early trade. Japan's Nikkei 225 slipped 0.73%, while South Korea's Kospi declined 0.35%. Australia's ASX 200 fell 0.1%, while New Zealand's NZX 50 dropped 0.72%.

ALSO READ: Asian Markets Today: Nikkei, Kospi, NZX 50 Fall As US-Iran War Uncertainty Weighs

The weakness across Asian equities came after US stocks ended lower in the previous session. The Dow Jones declined 0.67%, the S&P 500 fell 0.77%, while the Nasdaq Composite settled 0.92% lower.

Meanwhile, US Treasury yields continued to move higher as investors remained concerned that persistent inflation could prompt further interest-rate increases from the Federal Reserve. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury yield ended above 5.2%, near levels last seen in 2007, while the 30-year yield topped 5.56%, around a level last seen in 2004.

Investors will track fresh US economic data on Tuesday, including the September consumer confidence reading and the August job openings and labour turnover survey, which could influence expectations around the Federal Reserve's interest-rate path and Treasury yields.

Oil Prices Today

Oil prices extended gains for a second session, with Brent crude holding above $106 a barrel and West Texas Intermediate approaching $94, as uncertainty over US-Iran negotiations outweighed the partial restoration of flows through Saudi Arabia's key East-West pipeline.

The market is currently weighing two competing factors, which include the prospect of additional supply returning through Saudi Arabia and continued uncertainty surrounding the Strait of Hormuz.

Iranian officials have privately expressed pessimism about reaching a deal with Washington that would end hostilities and reopen the waterway before the US midterm elections in November, according to Bloomberg reports.

Earlier this week, US President Donald Trump has also rejected an Iranian proposal linked to reopening the Strait of Hormuz within seven days.

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