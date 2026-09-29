Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Hints At Flat Opening For Sensex, Nifty50; Varmora Granito IPO Listing Eyed
Asian markets remained under pressure in early trade. Japan's Nikkei 225 slipped 0.73%, while South Korea's Kospi declined 0.35%. Australia's ASX 200 fell 0.1%, while New Zealand's NZX 50 dropped 0.72%.
Stock Market Live Updates, September 29, 2026: Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty50, are likely to take cues from oil prices, institutional activity and mixed global signals.
At 6:40 am, GIFT Nifty futures were trading flat at around 22,820, against the Nifty futures' previous close of 22,819.60, indicating a muted start for the Indian equity markets.
Asian markets remained under pressure in early trade. Japan's Nikkei 225 slipped 0.73%, while South Korea's Kospi declined 0.35%. Australia's ASX 200 fell 0.1%, while New Zealand's NZX 50 dropped 0.72%.
ALSO READ: Asian Markets Today: Nikkei, Kospi, NZX 50 Fall As US-Iran War Uncertainty Weighs
The weakness across Asian equities came after US stocks ended lower in the previous session. The Dow Jones declined 0.67%, the S&P 500 fell 0.77%, while the Nasdaq Composite settled 0.92% lower.
Meanwhile, US Treasury yields continued to move higher as investors remained concerned that persistent inflation could prompt further interest-rate increases from the Federal Reserve. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury yield ended above 5.2%, near levels last seen in 2007, while the 30-year yield topped 5.56%, around a level last seen in 2004.
Investors will track fresh US economic data on Tuesday, including the September consumer confidence reading and the August job openings and labour turnover survey, which could influence expectations around the Federal Reserve's interest-rate path and Treasury yields.
Oil Prices Today
Oil prices extended gains for a second session, with Brent crude holding above $106 a barrel and West Texas Intermediate approaching $94, as uncertainty over US-Iran negotiations outweighed the partial restoration of flows through Saudi Arabia's key East-West pipeline.
The market is currently weighing two competing factors, which include the prospect of additional supply returning through Saudi Arabia and continued uncertainty surrounding the Strait of Hormuz.
Iranian officials have privately expressed pessimism about reaching a deal with Washington that would end hostilities and reopen the waterway before the US midterm elections in November, according to Bloomberg reports.
Earlier this week, US President Donald Trump has also rejected an Iranian proposal linked to reopening the Strait of Hormuz within seven days.
ALSO READ: Trade Setup For Sept 29: Will 22,700 Hold? Nifty Support Weakens Under Sustained Bear Pressure
Stock Market Live: JSW Energy Approves Rs 500 Crore NCD Allotment
- JSW Energy has approved the allotment of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) worth Rs 500 crore.
- The allotment was approved by the company and disclosed in an exchange filing.
- The fundraising has been undertaken through the issuance of NCDs.
Stock Market Live: BNP Paribas Maintains Neutral On JSW Energy With Rs 600 Target Price
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BNP Paribas has maintained a Neutral rating on JSW Energy with a target price of Rs 600 per share.
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The brokerage said recent capacity additions are in line with its estimates and remain a key positive for the company.
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JSW Energy has added 1.6 GW of capacity so far this financial year, including 300 MW of inorganic thermal capacity.
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BNP Paribas highlighted potential execution risks due to a significant order pipeline, including projects related to the Toshiba joint venture.
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The company has ordered turbine generators for the entire 3.2 GW capacity under development.
Stock Market Live: Jefferies Remains Constructive On Power Sector Amid Demand Push
- Jefferies said the Ministry of Power has directed 112 captive thermal power plants to operate at maximum capacity between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31, 2026, under emergency provisions of Section 11.
- The move is aimed at meeting an expected rise in power demand during the period.
- The brokerage noted that coal inventory at thermal plants has fallen to around seven days, with the government also considering mandatory blending of imported coal to support supplies.
- Jefferies remains constructive on the power sector and names Adani Energy Solutions, JSW Energy and NTPC as its top picks.
Stock Market Live: Jefferies Sees Premiumisation And Technology Driving India's Fan Market
- Jefferies said premiumisation and technology adoption are emerging as key growth drivers in India's fan industry.
- The brokerage expects the overall fan market to grow at a 10% CAGR between FY26 and FY31, despite high penetration levels.
- Premium fans and BLDC (Brushless Direct Current) fans are expected to be the fastest-growing segments, with projected growth rates of 18% and 30%, respectively.
- Jefferies said Crompton expects premium fans to contribute 30% of sales by FY31, compared with 25% in FY26.
- The brokerage noted that BLDC fans accounted for around 40% of Havells' ceiling fan portfolio in FY26, while fans contribute about 70% of Orient Electric's Electronic Control Device segment revenue
Stock Market Today: Gift Nifty, Gold Rate To Bond Yields — Five Key Factors For Sensex, Nifty 50 On September 29
Stock Market Live: JP Morgan Flags Inflation Risks For Consumer Staples, Prefers Tata Consumer And Marico
- JP Morgan said management commentary across the consumer staples sector is turning more cautious as inflationary pressures rise.
- The brokerage said Q2 volume trends remain healthy, but risks are building for the second half of the year.
- JP Morgan expects margin visibility to weaken as companies prioritise volumes and market share.
- The brokerage sees a risk of earnings downgrades if commodity inflation remains elevated.
- Tata Consumer Products and Marico are JP Morgan's preferred picks in the sector.
Stock Market Live: BLS International Arm Signs Agreement To Sell JLG Lending Business
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BLS International said its subsidiary Atyati Technologies has entered into an agreement with TVAM Technologies.
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The agreement is for the sale of Atyati Technologies' Joint Liability Group (JLG)-based financial lending business.
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The transaction will be executed for a consideration of Rs 59.5 lakh.
Stock Market Live: US Markets Settle In Red
Stock Market Live: US Markets Settle In Red
-- Dow Jones fell 0.67%
-- S&P 500 dropped 0.77%
-- Nasdaq closed 0.92% lower
Stock Market Live: Asian Markets Mixed
Stock Market Live: Asian markets were trading mixed. Last checked, ASX 200 was up 0.19%, while Nikkei was down 1.05%.
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