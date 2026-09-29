Did Trump Offer Iran Sanction Relief, Frozen Funds? US Prez Demands Withdrawal Of Axios Story, Calls It 'Untrue'

US President Donald Trump on Monday denied reports that he had offered Iran sanctions relief and the release of frozen funds in return for nuclear concessions, and demanded that the news outlet Axios withdraw its story.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said: "I offered them NOTHING!" He called the report untrue, described it as a hoax and accused Axios of being driven by political bias. He said most other coverage of the matter was no better.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Axios had reported, citing US officials, that Trump was prepared to ease sanctions and unfreeze Iranian funds in exchange for concrete Iranian steps on its nuclear programme. The outlet later updated the story with Trump's statement.

The report surfaced as mediators from Qatar and Pakistan try once again to broker a deal between the two warring countries. They were scheduled to meet Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in New York on Monday to discuss a Qatari proposal that the parties have been negotiating over the past few days.

Qatari mediators were then expected to meet Trump administration officials later on Monday or on Tuesday to try to reach a breakthrough.

The two sides remain far apart on key issues. Iran wants the talks to focus on the Strait of Hormuz and the US naval blockade, while Washington is demanding nuclear concessions. Trump recently rejected Iran's latest offer.

ALSO READ: Iran Pushes For Diplomatic Solution As Trump Rejects Hormuz Peace Deal

A US official with knowledge of the indirect talks described them as "positive and constructive" and said Iran had indicated it was flexible on nuclear issues, according to Axios.

The official cautioned, however, that gaps persist and that there would be no deal unless the nuclear issues are addressed. The sides also remain divided over timing and over who takes which steps first.

The official said traffic through the Strait of Hormuz continues to rise and that the blockade and sanctions are eroding Iran's position. Trump, the official added, remains patient and committed to ensuring Iran never has a nuclear weapon.

Washington is also sceptical of Tehran's promises. The official accused Iran of breaking the last memorandum of understanding by firing at commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz in July, and said the US needs assurances that Iran is serious and is not merely trying to escape a difficult situation.

The Strait of Hormuz, a vital route for global oil shipments, has been at the centre of the confrontation, and energy markets remain sensitive to headlines from the region.

ALSO READ: US, Iran To Hold Indirect Talks As Mediators Push Tehran For Nuclear Compromise: Report

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.