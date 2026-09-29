Spider-Man: Brand New Day Re-Release In The Works With New Footage: Report

Tom Holland's Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set for another theatrical run. A re-release with additional footage is currently being planned, Variety has confirmed. The makers, however, have not revealed what the additional scenes will feature or when the film will return to theatres.

Record-Breaking Run

The update comes as Brand New Day continues its record-setting box-office run. Released on July 31, the Marvel-Sony film has collected $950.6 million in North America and has earned around $2.49 billion worldwide.

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The film made history earlier this month when it overtook Star Wars: The Force Awakens at the domestic box office. The 2015 film had held the record with around $936 million. Brand New Day crossed the figure after reaching $936.773 million in North America in just 47 days.

Now, the film is within reach of another major milestone. With its domestic collection currently standing at $950.6 million, it needs roughly $49.4 million more to become the first film to earn $1 billion at the North American box office. A re-release could help it make another push towards the record.

Brand New Day is also among the highest-grossing films in box-office history worldwide. Based on the figures reported by Variety, it sits behind Avatar worldwide, which made $2.92 billion, and Avengers: Endgame, which earned $2.88 billion worldwide.

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About Spider-Man: Brand New Day

The Marvel superhero film brings Tom Holland back as Peter Parker, who is trying to move forward after a spell causes everyone close to him to forget his identity. Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jon Bernthal, Jacob Batalon, Mark Ruffalo, Tramell Tillman and Florence Pugh are also part of the cast. Destin Daniel Cretton directed Spider-Man: Brand New Day, with Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers writing the screenplay.

With the new footage still under wraps, what fresh moments can fans expect when Brand New Day swings back onto the big screen?

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