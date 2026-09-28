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MTV VMAs 2026 Winners List: Taylor Swift, BTS Shine; Madonna Takes Top Honours

The 2026 MTV VMAs were held at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles and hosted by Snoop Dogg.

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MTV VMAs 2026 Winners List: Taylor Swift, BTS Shine; Madonna Takes Top Honours
Taylor Swift, BTS, Madonna, Ariana Grande and other stars emerged as winners at the 2026 MTV VMAs.
@taylorswift, @bts.bighitofficial/Instagram

The 2026 MTV Video Music Awards brought together some of the biggest names in music for an evening celebrating performances, music videos and creative work across multiple categories.

Taylor Swift, Madonna Lead 2026 MTV VMAs Winners

The ceremony was held at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles and hosted by Snoop Dogg. Taylor Swift won Video of the Year for The Fate of Ophelia and Best Direction for Opalite. She also received the inaugural MTV VMA Artist Director Honours recognising her work in music video direction and visual storytelling.

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Madonna won Artist of the Year and several awards, including Best Album, Best Long Form Video, Best Dance, Best Choreography and Best Cinematography for Confessions II and Confessions II - The Film. Best Visual Effects went to Ariana Grande for Hate That I Made You Love Me.

BTS won Song of the Year for SWIM and also received Best K-Pop and Best Group. Sienna Spiro was named Best New Artist, while LISA won Best Pop for Dream featuring Kentaro Sakaguchi.

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Other notable winners included Cardi B featuring Kehlani for Best Hip-Hop, Bruno Mars for Best R&B, Olivia Rodrigo for Best Alternative, Bad Bunny for Best Latin, Ella Langley for Best Country, and PinkPantheress with Zara Larsson for Best Art Direction.

Complete MTV VMAs 2026 Winners List

  • Video of the Year: Taylor Swift - The Fate of Ophelia
  • Artist of the Year: Madonna
  • Best New Artist: Sienna Spiro
  • Best Collaboration: Madonna & Sabrina Carpenter - Bring Your Love
  • Song of the Year: BTS - SWIM
  • Song of Summer: Ariana Grande - Hate That I Made You Love Me
  • Best Pop: LISA - Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi
  • Best Album: Madonna - Confessions II
  • Best Long Form Video: Madonna - Confessions II - The Film
  • Best Group: BTS
  • Best Visual Effects: Ariana Grande - Hate That I Made You Love Me
  • Best Choreography: Madonna - Confessions II - The Film
  • Best Editing: Sabrina Carpenter - House Tour
  • Best Cinematography: Madonna - Confessions II - The Film
  • Best Art Direction: PinkPantheress - Stateside + Zara Larsson
  • Best Direction: Taylor Swift - Opalite
  • Best Country: Ella Langley - Choosin' Texas
  • Best K-Pop: BTS - SWIM
  • Best Latin: Bad Bunny - NUEVAYoL
  • Best Dance: Madonna - Confessions II - The Film
  • Best Alternative: Olivia Rodrigo - the cure
  • Best R&B: Bruno Mars - I Just Might
  • Best Hip-Hop: Cardi B feat. Kehlani - Safe

Special Honours

Taylor Swift received the inaugural MTV VMA Artist Director Honours, while Nirvana received the Video Vanguard Award.

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