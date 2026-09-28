MTV VMAs 2026 Winners List: Taylor Swift, BTS Shine; Madonna Takes Top Honours

The 2026 MTV Video Music Awards brought together some of the biggest names in music for an evening celebrating performances, music videos and creative work across multiple categories.

Taylor Swift, Madonna Lead 2026 MTV VMAs Winners

The ceremony was held at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles and hosted by Snoop Dogg. Taylor Swift won Video of the Year for The Fate of Ophelia and Best Direction for Opalite. She also received the inaugural MTV VMA Artist Director Honours recognising her work in music video direction and visual storytelling.

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Madonna won Artist of the Year and several awards, including Best Album, Best Long Form Video, Best Dance, Best Choreography and Best Cinematography for Confessions II and Confessions II - The Film. Best Visual Effects went to Ariana Grande for Hate That I Made You Love Me.

BTS won Song of the Year for SWIM and also received Best K-Pop and Best Group. Sienna Spiro was named Best New Artist, while LISA won Best Pop for Dream featuring Kentaro Sakaguchi.

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Other notable winners included Cardi B featuring Kehlani for Best Hip-Hop, Bruno Mars for Best R&B, Olivia Rodrigo for Best Alternative, Bad Bunny for Best Latin, Ella Langley for Best Country, and PinkPantheress with Zara Larsson for Best Art Direction.

Complete MTV VMAs 2026 Winners List

Video of the Year: Taylor Swift - The Fate of Ophelia

Artist of the Year: Madonna

Best New Artist: Sienna Spiro

Best Collaboration: Madonna & Sabrina Carpenter - Bring Your Love

Song of the Year: BTS - SWIM

Song of Summer: Ariana Grande - Hate That I Made You Love Me

Best Pop: LISA - Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi

Best Album: Madonna - Confessions II

Best Long Form Video: Madonna - Confessions II - The Film

Best Group: BTS

Best Visual Effects: Ariana Grande - Hate That I Made You Love Me

Best Choreography: Madonna - Confessions II - The Film

Best Editing: Sabrina Carpenter - House Tour

Best Cinematography: Madonna - Confessions II - The Film

Best Art Direction: PinkPantheress - Stateside + Zara Larsson

Best Direction: Taylor Swift - Opalite

Best Country: Ella Langley - Choosin' Texas

Best K-Pop: BTS - SWIM

Best Latin: Bad Bunny - NUEVAYoL

Best Dance: Madonna - Confessions II - The Film

Best Alternative: Olivia Rodrigo - the cure

Best R&B: Bruno Mars - I Just Might

Best Hip-Hop: Cardi B feat. Kehlani - Safe

Special Honours

Taylor Swift received the inaugural MTV VMA Artist Director Honours, while Nirvana received the Video Vanguard Award.

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