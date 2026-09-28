'Last World Cup I'm Going To Play For India': Kohli's 2027 Mission Revealed

Indian batting great Virat Kohli has set his sights on the 2027 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, saying the tournament in South Africa will be his final ODI World Cup for India.

Kohli said he is prepared to do “whatever it takes” to help India win the title as he begins the journey towards the marquee tournament. India's new home season started on Sunday against the West Indies, with India winning the first ODI clinically by 8 wickets with 50 balls to spare.

Speaking to JioStar ahead of the first ODI, Kohli spoke about the special intensity of a 50-over World Cup and the motivation that continues to drive him towards the 2027 edition.

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“For me, it's the last World Cup I'm going to play for India. And that is my motivation. Like, you know, to leave everything out there. And of course, the goal is absolutely to win the World Cup. And whatever it takes, I'm absolutely ready.”

“I'm going to do whatever it takes to win the World Cup,” Kohli said, underlining his determination to finish his ODI World Cup career with another title.

“The intensity of a 50-over World Cup is greater than anything. Because now, it's about 10 games at a T20 level of intensity. But you are playing 2.5 T20 games in one day. And to maintain that intensity for 10 games in a big tournament and World Cup is a big deal. Also now, it's in foreign conditions. It takes a lot out of you,” Kohli said.

Kohli has been among the most prolific batters in World Cup history. The 37-year-old has played 37 World Cup ODIs and scored 1,795 runs at an average of 59.83. His World Cup record includes five centuries and 12 fifties, with a highest score of 117.

In his overall ODI career, Kohli has scored 15,080 runs in 303 innings at an average of 59.14. He has 55 centuries and 79 fifties in the format, with a highest score of 183 and a strike rate of 94.31.

The former India captain has also enjoyed an outstanding record in T20 World Cups. Kohli has scored 1,292 runs in 35 matches at an average of 58.73. His tally includes 15 half-centuries, the most in the tournament's history.

Kohli has also been named the Player of the Tournament twice in the T20 World Cup, winning the award in 2014 and 2016.

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He played a blistering innings of 139 runs off just 88 balls on Sunday to take the match away from the West Indies. He also reached the massive milestone of 15,000 ODI runs, becoming only the second cricketer after the legendary Sachin Tendulkar to achieve the feat.

He reached the milestone faster than Tendulkar, and now has 86 international centuries to his name — just 14 short of Tendulkar's record.

With the 2027 ODI World Cup now firmly in his sights, Kohli will look to make the most of the road ahead as India begins their preparations for the tournament.

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