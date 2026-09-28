The Paradise Box Office Collection Day 5: Nani’s Film Inches Towards Rs 100 Crore After Solid Start

The Paradise has made a strong start and is now moving closer to a major milestone. The Nani starrer has maintained a steady pace during its opening week and continues to attract audiences to theatres.

Day 5 Box Office Collection

The Paradise has earned Rs 3.26 crore net in India on Day 5 so far, with the film running across 4,326 shows. According to Sacnilk estimates, its India net collection has reached Rs 95.36 crore, while the India gross stands at Rs 112.85 crore. Final figures for Day 5 are awaited.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

The film recorded an overall occupancy of 16.3% on Day 5. The Telugu version contributed Rs 2.73 crore with 22% occupancy, while the Hindi version earned Rs 45 lakh at 10% occupancy. The Tamil version added Rs 8 lakh with 15% occupancy, the report stated.

ALSO READ: Bethlehem Kudumba Unit OTT Release: When, Where To Watch Nivin Pauly-Mamitha Baiju Blockbuster Malayalam Film

Day-wise Box Office Collection

Sacnilk reports that The Paradise collected Rs 11.60 crore net from its premiere shows before making its official box office debut with Rs 34.65 crore on Day 1. Its collection then stood at Rs 14.90 crore on Day 2, followed by Rs 15.25 crore on Day 3 and Rs 15.70 crore on Day 4.

On Day 5, the film has collected Rs 3.26 crore so far. With this, its total India net collection has crossed the Rs 95 crore mark.

About The Paradise

Set in 1980s Secunderabad, The Paradise follows a marginalised community as they face discrimination and fight for their rights under an unexpected leader. The film stars Nani, alongside Raghav Juyal, Kayadu Lohar and Sonali Kulkarni.

Directed by Srikanth Odela, the action drama has a runtime of 2 hours and 54 minutes. The film was released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on September 24 and carries an A certificate.

ALSO READ: Rakul Preet, Producer Vashu Bhagnani Under I-T Scanner: Department Conducts Searches At 12 Locations

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.