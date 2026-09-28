Orient Cables vs Runwal Enterprises Vs AceVector Vs German Green IPO Day 2: Subscription Status, GMP And Price Band

IPOs In Focus Today: Orient Cables IPO, Runwal Enterprises IPO, AceVector IPO and German Green IPO will enter Day 2 of subscription today. Investors will track the subscription numbers after the four IPOs recorded mixed responses on Day 1.

Day 2 Subscription for Orient Cables IPO, Runwal Enterprises IPO, AceVector IPO and German Green IPO will begin at 10 am today.

Orient Cables Vs Runwal Enterprises Vs AceVector Vs German Green IPO Day 1 Subscription Status

Orient Cables IPO was subscribed 1.96 times on Day 1. The QIB portion was subscribed 0.01 times, while the NII portion was subscribed 3.47 times and the retail individual investor portion was subscribed 2.42 times.

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Runwal Enterprises IPO was subscribed 0.42 times on Day 1. QIBs subscribed 0.96 times, NIIs subscribed 0.28 times and RIIs subscribed 0.18 times.

AceVector IPO was subscribed 0.23 times on Day 1. The NII portion was subscribed 0.42 times, while the RII portion was subscribed 0.62 times.

German Green IPO was subscribed 1.73 times on Day 1. QIBs subscribed 1.32 times, NIIs subscribed 2.46 times and RIIs subscribed 1.65 times.

Orient Cables Vs Runwal Enterprises Vs AceVector Vs German Green IPO GMP

Orient Cables IPO Grey Market Premium (GMP) stood at Rs 90. With the upper price band fixed at Rs 272 per share, the estimated listing price is Rs 362, indicating a potential listing gain of 33.09%.

Runwal Enterprises IPO GMP stood at Rs 14. With the upper price band at Rs 305 per share, the estimated listing price is Rs 319, indicating a potential listing gain of 4.59%.

AceVector IPO GMP stood at Rs 1. With the upper price band at Rs 32 per share, the estimated listing price is Rs 33, indicating a potential listing gain of 3.12%.

German Green IPO GMP stood at Rs 29. With the upper price band at Rs 139 per share, the estimated listing price is Rs 168, indicating a potential listing gain of 20.86%.

Orient Cables IPO Details

Orient Cables IPO is a book build issue of Rs 552 crore. The issue comprises a fresh issue of 1.18 crore shares aggregating to Rs 320 crore and an offer for sale of 85.29 lakh shares aggregating to Rs 232 crore.

Orient Cables IPO opened for subscription on Sep 25, 2026 and will close on Sep 29, 2026. The allotment is expected to be finalised on Sep 30, 2026. The IPO will list on NSE and BSE, with the tentative listing date fixed as Oct 5, 2026.

The Orient Cables IPO price band has been fixed at Rs 258 to Rs 272 per share. The lot size is 55 shares. The minimum amount required for a retail investor is Rs 14,960 for 55 shares, based on the upper price band.

IIFL Capital Services Ltd. is the book running lead manager, while Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

Runwal Enterprises IPO Details

Runwal Enterprises IPO is a book build issue of Rs 499.83 crore. The issue is entirely a fresh issue of 1.64 crore shares aggregating to Rs 499.83 crore.

Runwal Enterprises IPO opened for subscription on Sep 25, 2026 and will close on Sep 29, 2026. The allotment is expected to be finalised on Sep 30, 2026. The IPO will list on NSE and BSE, with the tentative listing date fixed as Oct 5, 2026.

The Runwal Enterprises IPO price band has been fixed at Rs 290 to Rs 305 per share. The lot size is 49 shares. The minimum amount required for a retail investor is Rs 14,945 for 49 shares, based on the upper price band.

The issue includes a reservation of up to 1,20,275 shares for employees, offered at a discount of Rs 14 to the issue price.

ICICI Securities Ltd. is the book running lead manager, while MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

AceVector IPO Details

AceVector IPO is a book build issue of Rs 420 crore. The issue comprises a fresh issue of 8.97 crore shares aggregating to Rs 287 crore and an offer for sale of 4.16 crore shares aggregating to Rs 133 crore.

AceVector IPO opened for subscription on Sep 25, 2026 and will close on Sep 29, 2026. The allotment is expected to be finalised on Sep 30, 2026. The IPO will list on NSE and BSE, with the tentative listing date fixed as Oct 5, 2026.

The AceVector IPO price band has been fixed at Rs 30 to Rs 32 per share. The lot size is 468 shares. The minimum amount required for a retail investor is Rs 14,976 for 468 shares, based on the upper price band.

IIFL Capital Services Ltd. is the book running lead manager, while MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

German Green IPO Details

German Green Steel IPO is a book build issue of Rs 303.90 crore. The issue comprises a fresh issue of 2.09 crore shares aggregating to Rs 290 crore and an offer for sale of 10 lakh shares aggregating to Rs 13.90 crore.

German Green Steel IPO opened for subscription on Sep 25, 2026 and will close on Sep 29, 2026. The allotment is expected to be finalised on Sep 30, 2026. The IPO will list on NSE and BSE, with the tentative listing date fixed as Oct 5, 2026.

The German Green Steel IPO price band has been fixed at Rs 132 to Rs 139 per share. The lot size is 107 shares. The minimum amount required for a retail investor is Rs 14,873 for 107 shares, based on the upper price band.

Systematix Corporate Services Ltd. is the book running lead manager, while Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

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