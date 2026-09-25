Orient Cables IPO GMP Jumps From Pre-IPO Levels As Issue Opens; Check Estimated Listing Price

The Rs 552 crore IPO of Orient Cables opened for subscription on Sept. 25 and closes on Sept. 29, 2026. As bidding begins today, the latest grey market premium (GMP) for Orient Cables indicates an estimated listing gain of nearly 41.54%.

Note: GMP is entirely unofficial, based on speculative unlisted market demand, and does not guarantee the actual listing price.

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Orient Cables IPO GMP Today, Estimated Listing Price

According to Investorgain, the latest Grey Market Premium (GMP) for Orient Cables IPO was reported at Rs 113 as of 9:00 a.m. on Sept. 25. With the upper price band of Rs 272, the estimated listing price of the IPO is Rs 385 (cap price + today's GMP). This implies a potential listing premium of 41.54% over the issue price.

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Orient Cables IPO Details

Orient Cables IPO is a book build issue of Rs 552 crore. The issue is a combination of fresh issue of 1.18 crore shares aggregating to Rs 320 crore and offer for sale of 85.29 lakh shares worth Rs 232 crore.

The price band is set between Rs 258 and Rs 272 per share.

Retail investors can bid for a minimum lot size of 55 shares, translating to a minimum investment of Rs 14,960 at the upper end of the price band.

IIFL Capital Services Ltd. and JM Financial Ltd. are the book-running lead managers, while Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

For more details on the IPO, check the red herring prospectus here: Orient Cables RHP.

Orient Cables IPO Key Dates

Bidding window opens: Sept. 25

Bidding window closes: Sept. 29

Allotment finalisation: Sept. 30

Refund initiation: Oct. 1

Credit of Shares to Demat accounts: Oct. 1

Listing date: Oct. 5

Orient Cables IPO: Use Of Proceeds

The company plans to use the net proceeds from the issue towards the following objects:

1. Funding of capital expenditure requirements of our company towards purchase of machinery, equipment and civil works at our manufacturing facilities (Rs 91.50 crore)

2. Repayment or prepayment, in full or in part, of all or a portion of certain outstanding borrowings availed by the company (Rs 155.50 crore)

3. The remaining amount will be used for general corporate purposes.

Orient Cables Company Financials

Orient Cables' revenue from operations increased 42% year-on-year to Rs 1,181.67 crore in FY26 from Rs 831.86 crore in FY25. However, profit after tax remained largely flat at Rs 53.56 crore in FY26 compared with Rs 53.32 crore a year earlier.

For FY26, Orient Cables reported:

Revenue from operations: Rs 1,181.67 crore, up from Rs 831.86 crore in FY25

Profit after tax (PAT): Rs 53.56 crore, compared with Rs 53.32 crore in FY25

EBITDA: Rs 96.40 crore, compared with Rs 83.86 crore a year earlier

For the quarter ended June 30, 2026, the company reported revenue of Rs 490.94 crore, PAT of Rs 32.78 crore and EBITDA of Rs 54.89 crore.

About Orient Cables Ltd.

Incorporated in Sept. 2005, Orient Cables (India) Limited is a manufacturer of networking cables and passive networking equipment. The company has nearly two decades of experience in the networking cables and passive networking equipment industry and caters to industries including broadband, telecommunications, data centres, renewable energy, smart building automation and security, system integration, FMEG and automotive.

Its product portfolio includes CAT5, CAT5e, CAT6 and CAT6A networking cables, patch cords, CCTV and coaxial cables, instrumentation and control cables, power cables, optical fibre cables, fibre patch cords, keystone jacks, power strips and power cords. The company also manufactures customised products based on customer requirements.

Disclaimer: Investments in IPOs are subject to market risks. Investors should read the red herring prospectus carefully and consult a financial adviser before making investment decisions.

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