OpenAI CEO Sam Altman may be at the helm of one of the world's most valuable artificial intelligence companies, but he now regrets a decision he made in its early days: turning down an equity stake in the company he co-founded.

Speaking at The New York Times DealBook Summit, Altman acknowledged that he should have listened to co-founder Greg Brockman, who had advised him to take equity when the company was setting up its ownership structure.

Brockman's stake, meanwhile, was valued at nearly $30 billion earlier this year, highlighting the striking difference between the financial positions of OpenAI's two top executives.

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The subject came up during a conversation between Altman and Brockman at the summit, where the interviewer questioned whether the difference in their ownership stakes could affect their professional relationship.

Both executives played down the possibility of any friction. Brockman, however, revealed that he had actively encouraged Altman to accept equity when they were structuring the company.

"I said to him he should take equity. And I advocated for it," Brockman said, adding that it was one of the few points on which the two disagreed.

Altman did not dispute the account. "I should have listened to Greg," he said, acknowledging that his decision had been a complicated one.

He also defended his commitment to OpenAI, arguing that his actions over the past 11 years, including seven years as CEO, demonstrated his dedication to the company.

"I don't think anyone could look back at the way I have lived my life ... and say I have not demonstrated absolute commitment to the pain and suffering of running this company," Altman said.

Brockman said he respected Altman's conviction at the time, even though he had disagreed with the decision.

Altman's lack of direct ownership has attracted attention because of OpenAI's extraordinary rise in valuation.

The CEO's wealth largely comes from investments outside OpenAI, including stakes in Reddit, Stripe and Helion. His reported salary at OpenAI is around $76,000 a year.

In an earlier interview with Vanity Fair, Altman described his decision to forgo equity as a mistake, calling it a "big trust-destroying thing".

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Founded in December 2015 as a nonprofit research organisation, OpenAI was initially not designed around conventional shareholder ownership.

However, the soaring cost of developing advanced AI systems eventually pushed the organisation towards a hybrid structure, allowing it to attract commercial investment while retaining nonprofit oversight.

Today, OpenAI operates through a public benefit corporation structure, balancing commercial interests with its stated mission.

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