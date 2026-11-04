What Makes India ChatGPT's Biggest Market? OpenAI's Sam Altman Shares His Take With Raj Shamani

More people use ChatGPT in India than in the US, according to Sam Altman. The OpenAI CEO said the country is now the chatbot's largest market by number of users.

The topic came up during his conversation with podcaster Raj Shamani, who asked Altman directly whether India had overtaken America for ChatGPT. “Yeah. More ChatGPT is just India than the US,” Altman replied. He also said the number of Indian users was rising at a rapid pace.

‘Incredible Builder Energy'

Altman had a clear answer for why the country has embraced the chatbot. “There is incredible builder energy of people using it,” he said.

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In his view, Indians are treating ChatGPT less as a novelty and more as a working tool, whether it's to set up a business or to finish jobs that would normally eat up hours.

One example he mentioned involved a schoolboy who had to raise funds for his school, with no idea where to begin.

“I just heard about some Indian kid that needed to do some fundraising for his school and had never done fundraising before and was able to get the full stack of it done with a set of our tools. And it was awesome,” Altman said.

He shared the story to show how people are finding uses for AI that go well beyond asking it questions.

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A Different Mood in the US

Altman's view of the US was far less upbeat. Compared with much of the world, he said, Americans come across as more doubtful about the technology.

“But I do think that the US, at least on expressed preference, is unusually negative on AI relative to the rest of the world,” he said.

The phrase “at least on expressed preference” matters here. Altman was talking about the opinions Americans voice on AI, not suggesting they have stopped using it. He offered no reason for why the two countries see AI so differently. Still, his remarks offer a glimpse of how differently people in the two nations are reacting as AI tools spread.

Why India Matters to OpenAI

For OpenAI, India is clearly no longer a side market. Its vast online population gives the company a huge pool of users, from students and professionals to entrepreneurs and businesses, who are testing what AI can do for their daily work.

If Altman's description holds, a growing number of them are going a step further, using ChatGPT to create products, start ventures and see projects through.

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