Gold Rate Today: Check 24K, 22K Gold Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru On November 4

Gold Price Today in India

Gold and silver prices tumbled again in the previous session as crude prices rebounded as news of fresh attacks came in. Doubts over the US-Iran ending their conflict are still lingering, and investors are uncertain about crude price movement in the future, which has been weighing on the precious metals again. Crude prices and inflationary pressures rising, that raises expectations of interest rate hikes, makes non-yielding assets such as gold and silver less attractive than interest-yielding assets such as treasury bonds.

MCX Gold futures with December delivery dipped around 0.52% on Tuesday, Nov. 3, and closed below the Rs 1,40,000 mark, at Rs 1,39,452 per 10 grams.

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MCX silver futures with December delivery also slipped below the Rs 1,80,000 mark, closing at Rs 1,79,698 per kg.

On Wednesday, Nov. 4, at around 6:25 a.m., 24K gold prices in India stood at Rs 1,39,890 per 10 gm, while silver was at Rs 1,80,080 per kg.

22K gold stood at Rs 1,28,233 per 10 gm, while 925 sterling silver was at Rs 1,66,944 per kg, as per Bullion.co.in.

Domestic prices are aligned with the international gold and silver prices as both Comex gold and Comex silver are down today in the early trading session. Comex gold fell around 0.19% to trade at $3,932.8 per ounce, while Comex silver declined around 0.41% to $49.55 per ounce at around 00:56 GMT.

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City-Wise Gold Rates

Here are 24K gold prices in major cities based on the latest data:

Mumbai: Rs 1,39,640 per 10gm

Delhi: Rs 1,39,390 per 10gm

Chennai: Rs 1,40,040 per 10gm

Kolkata: Rs 1,39,450 per 10gm

Bengaluru: Rs 1,38,750 per 10gm

Hyderabad: Rs 1,39,860 per 10gm

In Mumbai, 22K gold was at Rs 1,28,003; Delhi price stood at Rs 1,27,774; Chennai at Rs 1,28,370; Kolkata at Rs 1,27,829; Bengaluru at Rs 1,28,104; and Hyderabad at Rs 1,28,205 per 10gm.

City-Wise Silver Rates

Here are silver 999 fine prices in major metro cities based on the latest data:

Mumbai: Rs 1,80,150 per kg

Delhi: Rs 1,79,840 per kg

Chennai: Rs 1,80,680 per kg

Kolkata: Rs1,79,910 per kg

Bengaluru: Rs 1,80,290 per kg

Hyderabad: Rs 1,80,440 per kg

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