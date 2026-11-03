Tukaram Mundhe Strikes Amid Festival: Rs 9 Crore Food Items, Including Patanjali Ghee Seized By FDA

Ahead of Diwali festival, Tukaram Mundhe-Led Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA has launched a massive crackdown againt food adultration and seized item worth more than Rs 9 crore from 114 establishments across the state..

The action included the seizure of 2,279 litres of Patanjali cow ghee worth Rs 20.20 lakh in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar over suspected misbranding and adulteration.

The seized stock includes edible oils (refined soyabean, palmolein, sunflower, groundnut, mustard and saﬄower oil, and vanaspati), spices (chilli, turmeric and coriander powder, garam masala, mutton masala, cumin, black pepper, clove, cinnamon and asafoetida), rice, pulses, jaggery, wheat flour, gram flour, maida, ghee, milk products, sweetmeats, namkeen, dry fruits, mango pulp, charoli, chia seeds, bakery products and Hakka noodles.

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The FDA also suspended the licenses or registrations of 19 food business operators over serious hygiene and regulatory violations. The drive covered all seven divisions of Maharashtra.

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Patanjali Cow Ghee

One of the major seizures involved Patanjali cow ghee at M/s Divya Mahavitarak, a super distributor of Patanjali Ayurved in Sundarwadi, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

The FDA seized 4,032 units of ghee, amounting to 2,279 litres, across two batches. The stock was valued at Rs 20 Lakh. The department stated that the stock was seized under Section 38 (1)(c) of the Food Safety and Standards Act 2006, on suspicion of being misbranded or adulterated. The FDA said that the products were prima facie found to e in contravention of the Act.

1.44 Lakh Kg Edible Oil Seized In Bhiwandi

The largest single seizure during the drive was recorded in the Konkan division, where the FDA confiscated 1,44,218 kg of edible oil of various brands from Avenue Supermarts Ltd. in Thane's Bhiwandi.

In Pune division, 6,671 kg of edible oil was seized from Swati Oil Mills in Satara, while 6,235 kg was confiscated from S G Traders in Solapur. The FDA also seized 20,560 kg of rice, pulses, jaggery and other food articles from Amin Traders in Satara.

The department further reported the seizure of 2,710 kg of refined soybean oil from Ravi Oil Industries, an oil repacking unit in Lasur Station, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district.

Violations Across Maharashtra

The FDA's inspection drive covered a wide range of food products, including edible oils, spices, rice, pulses, jaggery, flour, ghee, milk products, sweets, namkeen, dry fruits, bakery products and hakka noodles.

19 Licences Suspended

The FDA stated that the licences or registrations of 19 establishments were suspended over serious hygiene and regulatory deficiencies.

In Greater Mumbai, inspections covered establishments including Cafe Empire in Matunga East, Cocobliss Cafe in Ghatkopar, Sagar Milk Centre in Antop Hill and Shinde Masale Dadarwale in Lower Parel.

At Cafe Empire, the FDA reported grease and soot on the exhaust fan and chimney, burnt food and oil on kitchen surfaces, waste on the floor and cooked rice kept uncovered with flies on it. The department also reported the absence of insect-proof screens and an NABL conformity certificate for food-contact packaging.

At Cocobliss Cafe, inspectors found active insect infestation, accumulated waste, deficiencies in the testing of water and food ingredients, packaging-related shortcomings and a lack of medical fitness certificates for workers.

At Sagar Milk Centre, the FDA said pasteurised toned milk was being sold loose despite earlier directions. The department also reported that the source of the milk was not traceable and purchase bills were unavailable.

13 FIRs, 16 Arrested

In a separate operation against banned food articles conducted between October 28 and 31, the FDA seized stock worth Rs 79.40 lakh from 17 establishments. According to the press note, 13 FIRs were registered, 16 people were arrested, seven establishments were sealed and six vehicles were seized.

FDA Warns Consumers

The Maharashtra FDA has advised consumers to purchase food only from licensed or registered outlets and avoid loose or unlabelled products. The department has urged citizens to check product labels, batch numbers, packing dates and "Best Before" details before making purchases.

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