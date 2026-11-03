November Car Launch Calendar: Four New Models To Watch And What To Expect

As the market enters the festive season, the Indian automobile market is ready to serve its customers with an exciting November 2026, with four major launches expected across luxury electric SUVs, premium MPVs, electric hatchbacks and hybrid vehicles.

Mercedes-Benz, BYD's luxury sub-brand Denza, Toyota and MINI are preparing to introduce new models and updates, bringing fresh technology, improved performance and electrification to different segments.

Mercedes-Benz GLC Electric

The locally assembled Mercedes-Benz at the company's Chakan facility in Pune, will kick off the month's launches with the GLC Electric on November 4, 2026. Expected to be priced between Rs 80 lakh and Rs 90 lakh (ex-showroom), the electric luxury SUV will initially arrive in the GLC 400 4MATIC variant and will be

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It will feature a 94kWh battery pack paired with a dual-motor all-wheel-drive system producing 490hp and 800Nm of torque. The SUV claims a WLTP range of up to 715km. Its highlights include a 39.1-inch MBUX Hyperscreen, a Burmester sound system and a panoramic glass roof.

Denza D9 and Z9 GT

The brand is expected to introduce two models, the D9 electric MPV and the Z9 GT electric shooting brake. BYD's luxury sub-brand Denza is scheduled to make its Indian debut on November 13, 2026.

The Denza D9 will target the luxury MPV segment with a seven-seat cabin, captain seats, dual sliding doors and a 103.36kWh battery pack. Expected to cost between Rs 80 lakh and Rs 1.10 crore, it will compete with premium offerings such as the Toyota Vellfire and Lexus LM.

Meanwhile, the Z9 GT is expected to feature a triple-motor setup producing 1,156hp, a 122.5kWh battery and a claimed 0-100kph acceleration time of 2.7 seconds. Its expected price could range between Rs 1.2 crore and Rs 1.5 crore, Autocar India reported.

Toyota Innova Hycross Facelift

Toyota is expected to introduce the Innova Hycross facelift towards the end of November. The updated MPV could receive a redesigned Hilux-inspired front grille, revised bumpers, sleeker headlamps and interior technology upgrades.

Its biggest highlight is expected to be a flex-fuel strong-hybrid powertrain compatible with higher ethanol blends. Prices could range between Rs 20 lakh and Rs 35 lakh (ex-showroom).

MINI Cooper SE and Paul Smith Edition

The electric hatchback is also expected to introduce the updated Cooper SE and special Paul Smith Edition in late November.

MINI could feature a 54.2kWh battery, a front-mounted motor producing 218hp and 330Nm, and a claimed WLTP range of 402km. The special edition is expected to receive exclusive exterior and interior styling elements, according to Autocar India.

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Together, these launches highlight the growing focus on electric mobility, hybrid technology and premium vehicles in India's automotive market.

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