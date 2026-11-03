Drishyam 3 OTT Release: Date, Plot, Cast And All You Need To Know About Ajay Devgn's Crime Thriller

Ajay Devgn returns as Vijay Salgaonkar in Drishyam: The Conclusion, the final film in the Hindi crime-thriller series. With its theatrical run coming to an end, fans are eager to know when they can watch it online.

Here's what to know about the film and its expected OTT release.

What Is The Story About?

The latest chapter puts Vijay's family under renewed pressure as Meera Deshmukh makes another attempt to uncover the truth behind her son's disappearance. She joins hands with the Crime Branch, which assigns the case to SP Rajveer Singh Tomar.

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Rajveer brings new evidence that could finally weaken the Salgaonkar family's alibi. With the investigation closing in, Vijay must find a way to protect his family from the law once again.

The film promises to wrap up the story rather than leave it open-ended. Speaking to Variety, Ajay Devgn said, “This is a completely different script altogether. There is no comparison. There is nothing. And in our film, we're not leaving any loophole or anything. We are finishing it. This is the conclusion.”

Cast And Characters

Devgn reprises his role as Vijay Salgaonkar in the Hindi version, with Tabu returning as Meera Deshmukh. Shriya Saran plays Nandini, while Ishita Dutta returns as Anju. Mrunal Jadhav, Rajat Kapoor and Prakash Raj are also part of the cast.

Jaideep Ahlawat joins the franchise as SP Rajveer Singh Tomar, the investigator determined to break through Vijay's carefully built defences.

Team Behind The Film

Drishyam: The Conclusion is directed by Abhishek Pathak, who also made Drishyam 2. Aamil Keeyan Khan, Pathak and Parveez Shaikh wrote the screenplay. Panorama Studios and Star Studio18 produced the film.

Budget And Box Office Collection

Released on October 2, 2026, Drishyam 3: The Conclusion is nearing the end of its theatrical run after a strong box-office performance. Made on an estimated budget of Rs 100 to 110 crore, the film has earned more than five times its production cost.

By Day 32, the crime thriller had earned an estimated Rs 585.49 crore worldwide, including Rs 377.90 crore in India net collections. Its India gross stood at Rs 452.59 crore, according to Sacnilk estimates.

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Drishyam Franchise

The Drishyam story has found audiences across India through multiple language versions. Created by Jeethu Joseph, the franchise began with the Malayalam film starring Mohanlal and was later remade in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada, among other languages.

The Hindi version stars Ajay Devgn as Vijay Salgaonkar and includes Drishyam (2015), Drishyam 2 (2022) and Drishyam: The Conclusion (2026), which marks the end of the Hindi trilogy.

When And Where To Watch?

Drishyam: The Conclusion is expected to stream on Netflix, which is reportedly the film's digital partner. The makers and the streaming platform have not announced an official premiere date.

However, based on the usual six to eight-week gap between theatrical and digital releases, the film could arrive on Netflix between November 13 and November 27, 2026.

Until then, the first two Hindi films, Drishyam and Drishyam 2, are available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.

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Watch The Trailer Here:

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