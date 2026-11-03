Ramayana Advance Booking: Ranbir Kapoor-Yash Starrer Crosses Rs 72 Crore, Sells 18.46 Lakh Tickets

With just two days left for its theatrical release, Ramayana: Part One is seeing strong demand for advance tickets. The Ranbir Kapoor and Yash-starrer has performed well in India and is also setting new benchmarks in the overseas market.

The film has earned Rs 72.26 crore from advance bookings across five days, including blocked seats, according to Sacnilk. Without blocked seats, the total stands at Rs 57.60 crore. Around 18.46 lakh tickets have been sold across 59,463 shows in 2,107 cinemas across 700 cities.

Hindi Leads In India

Hindi accounts for the biggest share of the film's advance sales in India, contributing Rs 59.60 crore, or 82% of the total. Kannada has collected Rs 6.06 crore, while Telugu stands at Rs 5.37 crore. Tamil bookings have reached Rs 1.01 crore, and Malayalam has contributed Rs 22.27 lakh.

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Region-Wise Bookings

Among the states, Maharashtra leads with Rs 14.56 crore, followed by Delhi at Rs 10.42 crore and Karnataka at Rs 10.26 crore. Telangana and Gujarat have recorded Rs 5.47 crore and Rs 5.41 crore, respectively.

NCR tops the city-wise list with Rs 10.42 crore, followed by Mumbai at Rs 9.42 crore and Bengaluru at Rs 8.07 crore. Hyderabad has contributed Rs 4.57 crore so far.

Premium Formats

The film has also earned Rs 12.89 crore from premium formats across 1,138 shows, including IMAX, 4DX, Dolby, ICE and EPIQ. These formats account for 18% of its total advance booking collection.

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Show-Wise Bookings

Evening shows have earned the highest occupancy for Ramayana, with 15% across 11,051 shows, generating Rs 13.90 crore. Night shows lead in collections with Rs 22.02 crore, followed by morning shows at Rs 19 crore and afternoon shows at Rs 17.34 crore.

Day-Wise Advance Booking

Ramayana's opening day, November 5, has recorded the highest advance sales so far, with Rs 32.37 crore. Friday has recorded Rs 15.22 crore in advance bookings, followed by Saturday at Rs 16.80 crore and Sunday at Rs 7.87 crore.

Advance bookings for the paid premiere shows on November 4 are also open.

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Strong Overseas Advance Bookings

Ramayana is also performing strongly in the US. More than 51,000 tickets have been sold for its paid preview shows on November 4, according to Sacnilk reports.

With this, the film has crossed the estimated US premiere ticket sales of films such as Animal, Jawan, Pushpa 2, Pathaan, RRR, Baahubali 2 and Kalki 2898 AD. However, Dhurandhar 2 remains ahead with more than 52,000 tickets sold for its premiere shows.

The film has also sold over 1.40 lakh tickets for its November 4 to November 8 opening period in North America. Around 37% of these bookings are for the premiere shows.

Based on the current ticket sales, the film is expected to earn around $13 million-$14 million in its first five days in North America.

About Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana: Part One is based on the Indian epic and tells the story of Prince Rama. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol, Ravi Dubey, Lara Dutta, Arun Govil, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh and Vivek Oberoi.

The film is set to release in theatres worldwide on November 5, 2026. It has a runtime of three hours and 15 minutes.

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