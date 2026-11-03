Udta Teer Box Office Collection Day 11: Ayushmann Khurrana Film Sees Sharp Monday Drop, Mints This Amount

Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan's Udta Teer saw a major slowdown at the box office on Monday after enjoying a steady rise over the weekend. The film's collections fell by 69% on its second Monday.

Here's how the spy comedy performed on Day 11.

Day 11 Box Office Collection

Udta Teer earned Rs 1.35 crore on Day 11, taking its total India net collection to Rs 43.45 crore and gross collection to Rs 51.82 crore, according to trade tracker Sacnilk.

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The film also earned Rs 25 lakh from overseas markets on Monday, pushing its total overseas gross to Rs 11.50 crore. Its worldwide collection now stands at Rs 63.32 crore.

Total Audience Turnout

The film recorded an overall occupancy of 11% across 4,951 shows on Day 11. Its total footfalls in India have reached approximately 22.35 lakh.

Day-Wise Box Office Collection

Udta Teer opened with Rs 4.10 crore net in India on Day 1. Its collections increased to Rs 7.25 crore on Day 2 and Rs 8.20 crore on Day 3, taking its opening weekend total to Rs 19.55 crore.

The film collected Rs 3.20 crore on Day 4, followed by Rs 3.25 crore on Day 5. Its earnings dropped to Rs 2.65 crore on Day 6 and Rs 2.25 crore on Day 7, taking its first-week collection to Rs 30.90 crore.

In the second week, the film earned Rs 2.85 crore on Day 8, Rs 4 crore on Day 9 and Rs 4.35 crore on Day 10. However, its collections dropped to Rs 1.35 crore on Day 11.

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About The Film

Udta Teer is a Hindi spy comedy directed by Akash A Kaushik. Set in a world of secrets and espionage, the film follows a spy whose unexpected actions turn a high-stakes mission into a series of comic situations.

The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles, along with Suhail Nayyar, Raghubir Yadav, Gulshan Grover, Prammod Sanghi and Salim Siddiqui.

The music is composed by Sachin-Jigar, while Harshvir Oberai and Sunil Patel have handled the cinematography. Shivkumar V. Panicker is the editor.

Udta Teer was released in theatres on October 23, 2026. The Hindi film has a runtime of approximately two hours and 17 minutes.

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