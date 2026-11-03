Aadarsha Kutumbam Box Office Collection Day 4: Venkatesh Starrer Struggles To Maintain Weekend Momentum

Venkatesh's recently released Aadarsha Kutumbam House No: 47 maintained an upward trend throughout its opening weekend but saw sharp decline in box office collections on Monday. The film's earnings fell by nearly 70% on its first weekday after rising for three consecutive days.
Day 4 Box Office Collection
Aadarsha Kutumbam House No: 47 earned Rs 3.40 crore net in India on Monday, taking its four-day domestic net total to Rs 34.80 crore, according to Sacnilk estimates. The film's India gross stands at Rs 40.80 crore.
-
Indian Markets Turning Corner After Two Tough Years, Says Sandeep Tandon
-
NDTV Profit Ignite 2026: Experts See Opportunity In Equities, Stay Bullish For Long-Term
-
Buy Right, Sit Tight Does Not Work for Individual Stocks, Says Dinshaw Irani
-
'Worst Is Behind': Quant MF Sees Market Bottom, Flags 'Extreme Euphoria' In Midcaps
-
India's Mutual Fund Industry Could Become A $1 Trillion Opportunity, Say Fund Managers
-
'Foreign Investors Are Baraatis': Raamdeo Agrawal's Take On LTCG Tax
-
Stay Invested Through Market Cycles: Raamdeo Agrawal at NDTV Profit Ignite
-
Ramesh Damani Remains Bullish On India For Next 20-30 Years, Sees Bargains Amid Market Weakness
-
CAS Came After A Long Consultation Process: SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey AT NDTV PROFIT IGNITE
-
Aim To Cut FPI Onboarding Time From Mth To Five Days: SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey AT NDTV PROFI
It added Rs 75 lakh overseas on Day 4, taking its worldwide gross collection to Rs 55.65 crore.
Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay
Audience Count
The film recorded an overall occupancy of 24.1% across 2,981 shows on Day 4. Its total footfalls in India have reached approximately 23.80 lakh.
State-Wise Box Office Collection
Andhra Pradesh and Telangana led the film's Day 4 earnings with a combined gross of Rs 3.50 crore. Karnataka contributed Rs 35 lakh, Tamil Nadu added Rs 6 lakh, and the remaining markets brought in Rs 4 lakh, taking the total domestic gross to Rs 3.95 crore.
Day-Wise Box Office Collection
Aadarsha Kutumbam House No: 47 opened with Rs 9.75 crore net in India on Friday, October 30. The film witnessed a 6.7% increase on Saturday, collecting Rs 10.40 crore. Its earnings continued to rise on Sunday, with the film recording Rs 11.25 crore net on Day 3, marking an 8.2% jump from the previous day.
However, the film saw a sharp decline on its first Monday, collecting Rs 3.40 crore net on Day 4. This takes its total India net collection to Rs 34.80 crore in four days.
ALSO READ: OTT Releases This Week: Haiwaan, Campus Drivers, Black Doves, North of North — Here's What To Watch
About The Film
Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, Aadarsha Kutumbam House No: 47 is a Telugu family entertainer that blends action, comedy, drama and thriller elements. The story follows Chittibabu, Swarna and their family, whose seemingly peaceful lives are disrupted by hidden secrets and growing family tensions.
The film features Venkatesh, Srinidhi Shetty, Nara Rohith, Nivetha Pethuraj, Vennela Kishore, Satya Akkala, Rao Ramesh and Brahmaji. It was released in theatres worldwide on October 30, 2026, with a runtime of approximately two hours and 30 minutes.
ALSO READ: Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 19: Rajinikanth Film Sees Sharp Drop In Earnings After Strong Weekend
Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.