Aadarsha Kutumbam Box Office Collection Day 4: Venkatesh Starrer Struggles To Maintain Weekend Momentum

Venkatesh's recently released Aadarsha Kutumbam House No: 47 maintained an upward trend throughout its opening weekend but saw sharp decline in box office collections on Monday. The film's earnings fell by nearly 70% on its first weekday after rising for three consecutive days.

Day 4 Box Office Collection

Aadarsha Kutumbam House No: 47 earned Rs 3.40 crore net in India on Monday, taking its four-day domestic net total to Rs 34.80 crore, according to Sacnilk estimates. The film's India gross stands at Rs 40.80 crore.

It added Rs 75 lakh overseas on Day 4, taking its worldwide gross collection to Rs 55.65 crore.

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Audience Count

The film recorded an overall occupancy of 24.1% across 2,981 shows on Day 4. Its total footfalls in India have reached approximately 23.80 lakh.

State-Wise Box Office Collection

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana led the film's Day 4 earnings with a combined gross of Rs 3.50 crore. Karnataka contributed Rs 35 lakh, Tamil Nadu added Rs 6 lakh, and the remaining markets brought in Rs 4 lakh, taking the total domestic gross to Rs 3.95 crore.

Day-Wise Box Office Collection

Aadarsha Kutumbam House No: 47 opened with Rs 9.75 crore net in India on Friday, October 30. The film witnessed a 6.7% increase on Saturday, collecting Rs 10.40 crore. Its earnings continued to rise on Sunday, with the film recording Rs 11.25 crore net on Day 3, marking an 8.2% jump from the previous day.

However, the film saw a sharp decline on its first Monday, collecting Rs 3.40 crore net on Day 4. This takes its total India net collection to Rs 34.80 crore in four days.

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About The Film

Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, Aadarsha Kutumbam House No: 47 is a Telugu family entertainer that blends action, comedy, drama and thriller elements. The story follows Chittibabu, Swarna and their family, whose seemingly peaceful lives are disrupted by hidden secrets and growing family tensions.

The film features Venkatesh, Srinidhi Shetty, Nara Rohith, Nivetha Pethuraj, Vennela Kishore, Satya Akkala, Rao Ramesh and Brahmaji. It was released in theatres worldwide on October 30, 2026, with a runtime of approximately two hours and 30 minutes.

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