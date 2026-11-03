Assam Wedding Video Goes Viral As Woman Sings Lata Mangeshkar’s Iconic Song: 'True Talent Doesn't Need Stage'

A video from a wedding celebration in Assam has gone viral on social media, capturing attention after a woman delivered a soulful adaptation of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar's iconic song, “Yeh Pagla Hai, Samjhane Se Samjhe Na”.

The woman's melodious voice got the netizens' attention and expressive performance won praise from viewers, with many saying her singing reminded them of the grace and vocal charm of the legendary playback singer.

In the viral video, the woman is seen singing on a decorated stage at an indoor wedding celebration. Dressed in a traditional attire of floral embroidered saree, she captivates the gathering with her heartfelt version. Her expressive facial expressions and graceful hand gestures further add to the performance.

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The video has drawn considerable appreciation online, with social media users praising her melodious voice and ability to recreate the charm of a classic Bollywood song. Several viewers noted that her rendition brought back memories of Lata Mangeshkar, fondly remembered as the Nightingale of India.

The woman managed to create a memorable moment at an ordinary wedding gathering.

As the video continues to circulate online, viewers are celebrating her singing and the timeless appeal of Lata Mangeshkar's music.

Lata Mangeshkar

Known as the "Nightingale of India" and "Queen of Melody," Lata Mangeshkar remains India's most iconic playback singer. Her breakthrough 1949 song "Aayega Aanewaala" from Mahal revolutionised Indian cinema by giving playback artists long-overdue credit.

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Over a magnificent seven-decade career, her exceptionally pure, versatile voice voiced six generations of actresses, recording tens of thousands of songs in over 36 languages.

From romantic classics like "Lag Jaa Gale" to the patriotic anthem "Ae Mere Watan Ke Logo", which famously moved Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru to tears, her timeless repertoire cemented her unmatched musical legacy across generations.

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