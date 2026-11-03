Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 19: Rajinikanth Film Sees Sharp Drop In Earnings After Strong Weekend

Jailer 2 has entered its third week in theatres, continuing its box office run after a strong weekend. However, the Rajinikanth-starrer witnessed a sharp 69.6% drop in collections on Day 19.

Day 19 Box Office Collection

Jailer 2 earned Rs 3.40 crore net from 7,995 shows on Day 19, taking its total India net collection to Rs 459.70 crore, according to Sacnilk report. The film's India gross collection has reached Rs 537.75 crore.

The film collected Rs 75 lakh overseas on Day 19, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 274.25 crore. Its worldwide gross collection now stands at Rs 812 crore.

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Occupancy And Footfall

Jailer 2 recorded an overall occupancy of 13.2% across 7,995 shows on Day 19. An estimated 3.03 lakh tickets were sold on third Monday, taking the total footfalls across India to approximately 3.12 crore.

Language-Wise Earnings

The Tamil version remained the biggest contributor to the film's Day 19 earnings, collecting Rs 2.20 crore net. The Hindi version earned Rs 60 lakh, while the Telugu version added Rs 43 lakh. The Kannada version contributed Rs 17 lakh.

State-Wise Gross Collection

Tamil Nadu remained the biggest contributor to the film's state-wise earnings on Day 19, with Rs 1.70 crore gross. Karnataka added Rs 60 lakh, while Andhra Pradesh and Telangana together contributed Rs 50 lakh.

Kerala brought in Rs 50 lakh, and the remaining Indian markets added another Rs 70 lakh. The total tracked state-wise gross collection for the day stood at Rs 4 crore.

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Day-Wise Collection

Jailer 2 opened with Rs 59.70 crore net on Day 1, followed by Rs 37.10 crore on Day 2 and Rs 47.25 crore on Day 3. The film collected Rs 55.85 crore on Day 4, Rs 42.35 crore on Day 5 and Rs 46.80 crore on Day 6. It earned Rs 28.15 crore on Day 7 and Rs 17.15 crore on Day 8, ending its first week with Rs 334.35 crore net in India.

During the second week, the film collected Rs 14.50 crore on Day 9, Rs 24.15 crore on Day 10 and Rs 25.70 crore on Day 11. Its earnings then dropped to Rs 9.45 crore on Day 12, Rs 8.30 crore on Day 13, Rs 7.20 crore on Day 14 and Rs 6.25 crore on Day 15. The second-week collection stood at Rs 95.55 crore.

In its third week, the film earned Rs 5.50 crore on Day 16, Rs 9.70 crore on Day 17, Rs 11.20 crore on Day 18 and Rs 3.40 crore on Day 19. This takes its third-week collection so far to Rs 29.80 crore.

About The Film

Released on October 15, 2026, Jailer 2 is a Tamil action drama written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, with Rajinikanth in the lead role. The film also stars Ramya Krishnan, Mohanlal, Yogi Babu, Vinayakan, Vidya Balan, Hrithik Roshan, Jackie Shroff, Shivarajkumar and Vijay Sethupathi.

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