Cyclone Murasu Live Tracker: IMD Warns Of Very Severe Cyclonic Storm With Heavy Rainfall; Which States Will Get Affected?

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said a storm is set to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm and make landfall on the morning of November 3 between Nellore and Narsapur in Andhra Pradesh, with wind speeds of 100-110 kmph, gusting to 120 kmph. This cyclone has been named 'Murasu' by India, meaning war drum.

A deep depression over the Bay of Bengal intensified into a cyclonic storm on Sunday, prompting Odisha to ramp up preparedness measures across its southern districts as it braces for another high-impact weather system less than a week after the last storm threat.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the system is expected to strengthen into a very severe cyclonic storm before making landfall between Nellore and Narsapur on the Andhra Pradesh coast on the morning of November 3. The cyclone is forecast to pack winds of 100-110 kmph, with gusts reaching up to 120 kmph.

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The Additional Chief Secretary and Commissioner of Revenue Administration has directed district collectors to activate all administrative machinery and ensure adequate preparedness measures are in place. Officials have also been instructed to remain on high alert and promptly report any untoward incidents to the State Emergency Operations Centre.

The RMC added that many places across northern Tamil Nadu are likely to witness light to moderate rainfall, with isolated pockets expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall on November 2 and 3

Where Is Cyclone Murasu Now?

In its 4.30 p.m. bulletin on Sunday, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) said the depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining Andaman and Nicobar Islands intensified into a deep depression and subsequently developed into Cyclonic Storm Murasu. The system is expected to move west-northwestwards and strengthen further into a severe cyclonic storm over the west-central Bay of Bengal by the morning of November 2. Thereafter, it is likely to make landfall along the south Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Narsapur during the early hours of November 3.

Cyclonic Storm Murasu Live Tracker

Here is the live tracker map from windy.com, which shows the movement and route of Cyclone Murasu over the next few days.

If the above map is not visible, then you can check the live tracking of Cyclone Murasu here on Windy.

Which States Will Be Affected?

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places in Tiruvallur district on November 1, while Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Ranipet and the Nilgiris are expected to receive heavy rain.

On November 2, Chennai and Tiruvallur are forecast to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated locations. Heavy rain is also likely to persist in Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Vellore and the Nilgiris.

Rainfall intensity is expected to ease on November 3, with heavy rain restricted to isolated parts of the Nilgiris.

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