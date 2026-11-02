Dixon Tech Q2 Review: The Price-Hike Paradox. Can Vivo Reverse The Mobile Volume Slide?

Dixon Technologies reported a 47% year-on-year (YoY) jump in revenue in Q2 FY27, but the growth came with a catch.

Higher memory prices pushed up average selling prices (ASPs), while mobile volumes declined and operating margins came under pressure. The contract manufacturer is now counting on new customer additions, Vivo's integration and backward integration in components to drive its next phase of growth.

The results have led to differing reactions from brokerages. Kotak Neo and Nuvama upgraded Dixon to 'Buy' from 'Add' and 'Hold', respectively, while Emkay retained its 'Buy' rating. Jefferies maintained 'Hold', whereas Elara Securities downgraded the stock to 'Reduce', flagging slowing earnings growth and persistent margin pressures.

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Target prices range from Rs 11,500 at Elara to Rs 16,400 at Emkay, underlining the divide in expectations.

Dixon Technologies Q2 Results: Revenue Jumps 47%, Margins Slip To 2.7%

Dixon Technologies reported consolidated revenue of Rs 21,794 crore in Q2 FY27, up from Rs 14,855 crore in the year-ago quarter. Revenue also exceeded the estimate of Rs 19,208 crore.

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EBITDA increased 6% to Rs 597 crore from Rs 561 crore, marginally beating the estimate of Rs 560 crore. However, EBITDA margin contracted to 2.7% from 3.8% a year ago and came in below the estimate of 2.9%.

Net profit stood at Rs 344 crore, compared with Rs 670 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. However, the YoY comparison was affected by higher other income in the previous year, which included a fair-value gain on Aditya Infotech and a gain from the transfer of the lighting business. Other income declined to Rs 69 crore from Rs 496 crore.

The margin pressure reflected the expiry of mobile production-linked incentive (PLI) benefits and higher memory costs, which could not be passed on immediately across segments.

Higher ASPs Mask Mobile Volume Pressure

The key feature of Dixon's Q2 performance was the divide between value growth and volume growth.

Emkay noted that average selling prices increased around 35% YoY, while mobile volumes stood at 9.5 million units, down 7% from a year earlier. Nuvama also highlighted higher realisations, with mobile revenue rising 39% despite an 8% decline in volumes.

Elara attributed the strong sales growth to price increases of around 35-40%, driven by a sharp rise in memory module prices. It also flagged pressure on entry- and mid-level smartphone demand, with industry volumes in these categories declining 26% YoY, according to management.

Dixon, however, maintained its FY27 mobile volume guidance of 33-34 million units, excluding Vivo. It sold 17.2 million units in the first half of FY27 and expects volumes of 7-7.5 million units in Q3.

The company expects Vivo integration to begin contributing from Q4 FY27. Including Vivo, management is targeting mobile volumes of 55-60 million units in FY28.

Can Vivo, Displays And Camera Modules Improve Margins?

Backward integration is expected to be an important part of Dixon's margin recovery strategy.

The company expects display and camera module manufacturing to support margin expansion of 80-100 basis points over the next two years. New customer additions and expansion in component manufacturing are also expected to strengthen its position in the electronics manufacturing services market.

IT hardware is another growth opportunity. Elara expects the segment's revenue to rise to Rs 6,000 crore in FY27 and Rs 10,000-11,000 crore in FY28, supported by new customers and products such as gaming laptops, AI servers, desktops, tablets and notebooks.

READ | Dixon's Revenue Growth Gets A Memory Chip Boost, But Volumes Tell A Different Story

However, the segment currently operates at relatively low margins of around 2-2.2%. Dixon is targeting an improvement through backward integration, with a goal of manufacturing 25-30% of the bill of materials.

Kotak, Nuvama Upgrade Dixon To Buy; Emkay Retains Buy

Kotak Neo upgraded Dixon Technologies to 'Buy' from 'Add', while retaining its fair value at Rs 14,900. The brokerage said Q2 revenue of Rs 21,800 crore exceeded its estimate by 6.4%, while profit of Rs 293 crore beat its estimate by 4%.

Kotak retained its FY27 mobile volume guidance of 33-34 million units, excluding Vivo, and expects volumes to rise to 55-60 million units in FY28. It cut earnings estimates by 1-2%, while identifying telecom, IT hardware and components as key growth drivers.

Nuvama Institutional Equities also upgraded Dixon to 'Buy' from 'Hold' and raised its December 2027 target price to Rs 14,900 from Rs 14,500. The brokerage highlighted 47% revenue growth and a 21% increase in adjusted profit, which was around 3% above its estimate. It expects Vivo consolidation from Q4 FY27 and sees customer additions and exports supporting the company's volume outlook.

Emkay reiterated its 'Buy' rating with a revised target price of Rs 16,400, compared with Rs 16,700 earlier. It expects wallet-share gains and new customer additions to offset some of the weakness in market demand. However, it cut its FY27 EPS estimate by around 21%, while raising its FY28 estimate by approximately 7%, reflecting changes in its margin and PLI assumptions.

Jefferies Holds, Elara Downgrades Dixon To Reduce

Jefferies maintained its 'Hold' rating and marginally raised its target price to Rs 12,765 from Rs 12,730. It said sales growth was largely pricing-led, while mobile volumes remained under pressure due to affordability concerns.

The brokerage expects margins to improve in FY28 through backward integration in camera and display modules. New customer additions and component capacity expansion could also support market-share gains.

READ | Dixon Tech Q2: Net Profit Falls 49%, But Beats Estimates; Revenue Jumps 47%

Elara Securities took a more cautious view, downgrading Dixon to 'Reduce' from 'Accumulate' and cutting its target price to Rs 11,500 from Rs 14,980.

The brokerage flagged the delay in the Vivo joint venture, pressure on mobile volumes and the expiry of mobile PLI benefits. It also highlighted the growing contribution from lower-margin IT hardware operations as a potential drag on profitability.

Elara expects earnings growth to slow considerably, with EPS projected to grow at a 10% CAGR over FY26-FY29, compared with an 86% CAGR over FY23-FY26. It also lowered its valuation multiple to 42 times September FY28 earnings from 55 times earlier.

What Should Dixon Investors Watch Next?

Dixon's next growth phase rests on whether it can convert higher realisations and new customer additions into sustainable volume growth and better margins.

Vivo's integration from Q4 FY27, the ramp-up in IT hardware and component manufacturing, and the planned backward integration in displays and cameras will be key monitorables.

For now, the brokerage divide reflects two different readings of the same business i.e. the bullish case rests on scale, customer additions and component expansion, while the cautious view centres on mobile affordability, margin pressures and a slower earnings trajectory.

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