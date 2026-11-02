Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Before Going Into Trade On November 2

Gift Nifty Check
The Indian stock market is expected to extend rally and open higher on Monday, supported by a sharp fall in crude oil prices. The trends on Gift Nifty also signal a gap-up start for the Indian benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex, today.
The Gift Nifty was trading around 23,298 level, a premium of nearly 200 points from the Nifty futures' previous close.
Asian Market Check
Asian markets traded largely lower on Monday, November 2, tracking losses on Wall Street, as investors assessed geopolitical developments in the Middle East and awaited a fresh batch of manufacturing activity data.
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Japan's Nikkei 225 and Topix declined 0.42% and 0.53%, respectively, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.37%. South Korea's Kospi traded largely flat, while New Zealand's NZX 50 fell 1.19%, when last checked.
Commodity Check
Crude oil prices halted their rally on Monday, after media reports indicated that US President Donald Trump may be looking to take the negotiations route before resuming strikes on Iran.
Brent Crude fell 1.82% to $111.36 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate was down 2% to $102.05 per barrel.
Trump reportedly told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that he prefers diplomacy over attacks to resolve the Iran conflicting, causing concerns in the mind of the latter.
Gold along with other metals, fell sharply as the PCE inflation in the US rose 0.5% in September, which is 3.6% higher on a year-on-year basis. Rising inflation raises the expectation of further rate hikes in the near term by the US Fed to curb inflation, which in turn can increase the interest rate level, weighing on non-interest-yielding assets such as gold and silver.
Gold futures expiring in December declined 2.9% in a single session to Rs 1,38,249 per 10 grams on the Multi Commodity Exchange on Oct. 30. Silver declined more sharply than gold, dipping to Rs 1,79,132 at the close on Oct. 30, declining around 5.5% during that session itself.
Stock Market Recap
The Indian stock market benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty 50, ended higher on Friday, October 30, the final trading session of the month, led by gains in IT, pharma and healthcare stocks.
The Sensex gained 308.49 points, or 0.42%, to close at 74,459.53, while the Nifty 50 settled 116.35 points, or 0.51%, higher at 23,053.10. The Bank Nifty index slipped 222.70 points, or 0.41%, to end at 54,686.95.
US Stock Market Recap
US stocks fell sharply on Friday, with the Nasdaq suffering its biggest one-day percentage drop since early June, after disappointing results from Intel and Amazon deepened worries about AI spending.
The Dow fell 1.09% to 51,770.31, the S&P 500 lost 1.82% to 7,580.07, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.86% to 25,437.00, Reuters reported. The Nasdaq is now 7.8% below its record close on Oct. 6.
The indices ended deep in the red, with Dow jones down over 1% to 51,770.31, S&P 500 down 1.82% to 7,580.07, and Nasdaq Composite down 2.86% to 25,437.00.
ALSO READ: Trade Setup For Nov. 2: Nifty Eyes Resistance At 23,200; Can Bulls Push Index Above 24,000?
Earnings In Focus
Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals, Amara Raja Energy & Mobility, Arvind Fashions, Balaji Amines, Balmer Lawrie & Company, Borana Weaves, Bosch Home Comfort India, Capillary Technologies India, Carborundum Universal, Choice International, Container Corporation of India, Devyani International, DOMS Industries, Epack Prefab Technologies, Epigral, Escorts Kubota, Eureka Forbes, Fine Organic Industries, Flair Writing Industries, Fusion Finance, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals, Gopal Snacks, Granules India, Greenpanel Industries, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals, Happiest Minds Technologies, HLE Glascoat, Ideaforge Technology, Indogulf Cropsciences, ITC, JK Paper, JTL Industries, Kanohar Electricals, KEC International, Kewal Kiran Clothing, KRBL, Krsnaa Diagnostics, Lloyds Engineering Works, Marico, MOIL, Mold-Tek Packaging, National Aluminium Company (NALCO), NLC India, PCBL Chemical, Petronet LNG, Procter & Gamble Health, PSP Projects, PTC India, Puravankara, Rupa & Company, Sanghvi Movers, Sheela Foam, S H Kelkar & Company, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company (SPARC), Tata Investment Corporation, TBO Tek, Thomas Cook (India), Trident, Triveni Engineering & Industries, United Foodbrands, UPL, Ventive Hospitality, Vesuvius India, VRL Logistics, Wockhardt, Wonderla Holidays.
Earnings Post Market Hours
Latent View Q2 (Cons)
Net Profit up 2.1% at Rs 49 crore versus Rs 48 crore QoQ
Revenue up 2.4% at Rs 294 crore versus Rs 287 crore QoQ
Ebit up 6.8% at Rs 48.6 crore versus Rs 45.5 crore QoQ
Ebit Margin at 16.5% versus 15.9% QoQ
Pace Digitek Q2 (Cons)
Net Profit up 46.9% at Rs 94 crore versus Rs 64 crore YoY
Revenue up 51.6% at Rs 808 crore versus Rs 533 crore YoY
Ebitda up 69.4% at Rs 158.6 crore versus Rs 93.6 crore YoY
Ebitda Margin at 19.6% versus 17.6% YoY
Neogen Chemicals Q2 (Cons)
Net Profit at Rs 8.2 crore versus Rs 3.4 crore YoY
Revenue up 41.8% at Rs 296 crore versus Rs 209 crore YoY
Ebitda up 51.3% at Rs 45.3 crore versus Rs 30 crore YoY
Ebitda Margin at 15.3% versus 14.4% YoY
Aurionpro Solutions Q2 (Cons)
Net Profit up 6.5% at Rs 49 crore versus Rs 46 crore QoQ
Revenue up 16% at Rs 415 crore versus Rs 358 crore QoQ
Ebit up 15.1% at Rs 57.6 crore versus Rs 50.1 crore QoQ
Ebit Margin at 13.9% versus 14% QoQ
SML Mahindra — Oct biz update
Total Sales up 1% at 1,065 Units YoY
PV Sales down 3% at 533 Units YoY
HYUNDAI MOTOR — Oct AUTO SALES
Registers Highest-Ever Total Monthly Sales
Total Sales up 17.7% at 82,299 Units YoY
Domestic Sales up 16.7% at 62,799 Units YoY
Exports up 21.1% at 19,500 Units YoY
M&M — Oct AUTO SALES
Total PV Sales up 2% at 73,338 Units YoY
Total Sales up 9% at 1.31 lakh Units YoY
EICHER MOTORS VECV — Oct AUTO SALES
Total Sales up 34.9% at 10,861 Units YoY
Exports up 30% at 911 Units YoY
Domestic Sales up 36.9% at 9,676 Units YoY
ESCORTS KUBOTA — Oct AUTO SALES
Total Sales down 10% at 16,921 Units YoY
Domestic Sales down 10.9% at 16,412 Units YoY
Exports up 35.7% at 509 Units YoY
Industry growth moderates in Oct on high base
Festive timing shift weighs on October demand
Monsoon disruptions impact October industry trends
Elevated input costs remain a key concern
Pricing actions may temper near-term demand
TATA MOTORS PV — Oct AUTO SALES
Total PV Sales up 23% at 75,426 Units YoY
Domestic PV Sales up 21% at 73,894 Units YoY
International PV Sales up 852% at 1,532 Units YoY
BHARAT COKING COAL — Oct BIZ UPDATE
Production Of Raw Coal up 7.1% at 2.86 MT YoY
Raw Coal Offtake up 11.1% at 3.32 MT YoY
Coking Coal Production up 9.8% at 2.82 MT YoY
COAL INDIA — Oct BIZ UPDATE
Production up 19.3% at 67.2 Mn Tons YoY
BCCL Coal Production up 7.1% at 2.9 Mn Tons YoY
TATA MOTORS CV — Oct AUTO SALES
Total Sales up 27% at 47,652 Units YoY
Domestic Sales up 13% at 39,784 Units YoY
HCV Sales up 12% at 12,030 Units YoY
International Business at 7,868 Units versus 2,422 Units YoY
Force Motors — Oct sales
Domestic sales of SCVs, LCVs, UVs and SUVs rose 48.0% YoY to 4,011 units vs 2,710 units YoY
Export sales of SCVs, LCVs, UVs and SUVs declined 25.6% YoY to 93 units
Domestic demand remained strong; exports were lower YoY
VST Tillers Tractors — Oct Sales
Power tiller sales in Oct. 2026 declined 23.6% YoY to 3,114 units from 4,077 units.
Tractor sales in Oct. 2026 declined 31.0% YoY to 405 units from 587 units.
Total sales in Oct. 2026 fell 24.6% YoY to 3,519 units from 4,664 units.
Maruti Suzuki
Highest-ever monthly sales at 276,120 units
Highest-ever domestic sales at 216,789 units
Domestic passenger vehicle sales at 212,384 units, up 20.5% YoY.
Utility vehicle sales at 97,787 units, up 26.1% YoY.
Mini, compact and mid-size car sales at 100,877 units, up 18.4% YoY.
Sales to other OEMs at 9,459 units, up 6.1% YoY.
Export sales at 49,872 units, up 59.3% YoY.
TVS Motor Company
Total sales rose 29% YoY to 700,134 units in Oct. 2026.
Two-wheeler sales increased 28% YoY to 670,679 units.
Domestic two-wheeler sales grew 22% YoY to 514,764 units.
Electric two-wheeler sales surged 120% YoY to 71,382 units.
Total international business sales rose 51% YoY to 175,350 units.
International two-wheeler sales increased 51% YoY to 155,915 units.
Three-wheeler sales grew 60% YoY to 29,455 units.
Finolex Industries Q2 (Cons)
Net Profit down 6.9% at Rs 115 crore versus Rs 124 crore YoY
Revenue up 27.4% at Rs 1,094 crore versus Rs 859 crore YoY
Ebitda down 4.5% at Rs 124 crore versus Rs 130 crore YoY
Ebitda Margin at 11.4% versus 15.2% YoY
Advanced Enzyme Q2 (Cons)
Net Profit up 11.6% at Rs 48 crore versus Rs 43 crore YoY
Revenue up 16.2% at Rs 215 crore versus Rs 185 crore YoY
Ebitda up 20.6% at Rs 73.2 crore versus Rs 60.7 crore YoY
Ebitda Margin at 34% versus 32.8% YoY
Shyam Metalics Q2 (Cons)
Net Profit up 42.9% at Rs 493 crore versus Rs 345 crore QoQ
Revenue up 9.3% at Rs 5,960 crore versus Rs 5,455 crore QoQ
Ebitda up 7.6% at Rs 823 crore versus Rs 765 crore QoQ
Ebitda Margin at 13.8% versus 14% QoQ
Approves Capex Of Rs 360 crore For Chhattisgarh Block
Approves 51% Acquisition Of Stake In Alom Solar
WPIL Q2 (Cons)
Net Profit down 45.9% at Rs 22.2 crore versus Rs 41 crore YoY
Revenue down 16.9% at Rs 354 crore versus Rs 426 crore YoY
Ebitda down 40% at Rs 48 crore versus Rs 80 crore YoY
Ebitda Margin at 13.6% versus 18.8% YoY
CDSL Q2 (Cons)
Net Profit up 24.3% at Rs 174 crore versus Rs 140 crore YoY
Revenue up 23.5% at Rs 394 crore versus Rs 319 crore YoY
Ebitda up 27.5% at Rs 227 crore versus Rs 178 crore YoY
Ebitda Margin at 57.6% versus 55.8% YoY
NTPC Q2 (Cons)
Net Profit up 40.7% at Rs 7351 crore versus Rs 5225 crore YoY
Revenue up 21.2% at Rs 54,270 crore versus Rs 44,784 crore YoY
Ebitda up 22% at Rs 15,627 crore versus Rs 12,814 crore YoY
Ebitda Margin at 28.8% versus 28.6% YoY
Aditya Birla Lifestyle Q2 (Cons)
Revenue at Rs 2266 crore vs Rs 2038 crore, up 11.2% YoY
Net Profit at Rs 53 crore vs Rs 23 crore, up 126.1% YoY
Ebitda at Rs 361 crore vs Rs 317 crore, up 13.9% YoY
Ebitda Margin at 15.9% vs 15.6%, up 38 bps YoY
Eveready Industries Q2 (Cons)
Net Profit at Rs 31.9 crore versus Loss Of Rs 7.91 crore YoY
Revenue up 10.7% at Rs 428.2 crore versus Rs 386.8 crore YoY
Ebitda up 2.8% at Rs 50.5 crore versus Rs 49.1 crore YoY
Ebitda Margin at 11.8% versus 12.7% YoY
Atlanta Electricals Q2 (Cons)
Net Profit up 28% at Rs 32 crore versus Rs 25 crore YoY
Revenue up 23% at Rs 390 crore versus Rs 317 crore YoY
Ebitda up 8.8% at Rs 59.5 crore versus Rs 54.7 crore YoY
Ebitda Margin at 15.3% versus 17.3% YoY
Muthoot Finance Q2
Net Profit up 27% at Rs 2,977 crore versus Rs 2,345 crore YoY
Total Income up 37% at Rs 8,842 crore versus Rs 6,442 crore YoY
Gold loan growth guidance for FY27 revised upward by an additional 10%
Clean Science Q2 (Cons)
Revenue at Rs 299 crore vs Rs 245 crore, up 22.4% YoY
Net Profit at Rs 56 crore vs Rs 55 crore, up 0.5% YoY
Ebitda at Rs 92 crore vs Rs 87 crore, up 5.7% YoY
Ebitda Margin at 30.7% vs 35.6%
Ghcl Q2 (Cons)
Net Profit up 18.7% at Rs 127 crore versus Rs 107 crore YoY
Revenue up 12.1% at Rs 808 crore versus Rs 721 crore YoY
Ebitda up 20.6% at Rs 189.5 crore versus Rs 157.1 crore YoY
Ebitda Margin at 23.5% versus 21.8% YoY
Sarda Energy Q2 (Cons)
Net Profit down 5.3% at Rs 306 crore versus Rs 323 crore YoY
Revenue down 4.9% at Rs 1,453 crore versus Rs 1,528 crore YoY
Ebitda up 0.1% at Rs 512.6 crore versus Rs 511.9 crore YoY
Ebitda Margin at 35.3% versus 33.5% YoY
Nitin Spinners Q2
Net Profit at Rs 89 crore versus Rs 35 crore YoY
Revenue up 29.6% at Rs 985 crore versus Rs 760 crore YoY
Ebitda up 76.3% at Rs 175.6 crore versus Rs 99.6 crore YoY
Ebitda Margin at 17.8% versus 13.1% YoY
Birla Corp Q2 (Cons)
Net Profit down 58.6% at Rs 37.5 crore versus Rs 90.5 crore YoY
Revenue up 9.5% at Rs 2,415 crore versus Rs 2,207 crore YoY
Ebitda down 25.3% at Rs 228 crore versus Rs 305 crore YoY
Ebitda Margin at 9.4% versus 13.8% YoY
Zen Tech Q2 (Cons)
Net Profit up 50.7% at Rs 89.5 crore versus Rs 59.4 crore YoY
Revenue up 98.8% at Rs 345 crore versus Rs 173.6 crore YoY
Ebitda up 103.9% at Rs 131.9 crore versus Rs 64.7 crore YoY
Ebitda Margin at 38.2% versus 37.3% YoY
Nucleus Software Q2 (Cons)
Net Profit down 10.5% at Rs 21.3 crore versus Rs 23.8 crore QoQ
Revenue up 8.6% at Rs 228 crore versus Rs 210 crore QoQ
Ebitda at Rs 15.6 crore versus Rs 7.5 crore QoQ
Ebitda Margin at 6.8% versus 3.6% QoQ
Ganesh Ecosphere Q2 (Cons)
Net Profit at Rs 28.1 crore versus Loss Of Rs 0.5 crore YoY
Revenue up 41.3% at Rs 513 crore versus Rs 363 crore YoY
Ebitda at Rs 60.5 crore versus Rs 22 crore YoY
Ebitda Margin at 11.8% versus 6.1% YoY
Vishnu Chemicals Q2 (Cons)
Net Profit up 8.2% at Rs 35.6 crore versus Rs 32.9 crore YoY
Revenue up 7.2% at Rs 430 crore versus Rs 401 crore YoY
Ebitda up 11.1% at Rs 64.1 crore versus Rs 57.7 crore YoY
Ebitda Margin at 14.9% versus 14.4% YoY
NSDL Q2 (Cons)
Net Profit up 24.5% at Rs 122 crore versus Rs 98 crore QoQ
Revenue up 5.6% at Rs 546 crore versus Rs 517 crore QoQ
Ebitda up 40.3% at Rs 142.7 crore versus Rs 101.7 crore QoQ
Ebitda Margin at 26.1% versus 19.7% QoQ
Studds Accessories Q2 (Cons)
Net Profit down 28.6% at Rs 14.7 crore versus Rs 20.6 crore YoY
Revenue up 18.6% at Rs 183.1 crore versus Rs 154.4 crore YoY
Ebitda down 23.7% at Rs 22.8 crore versus Rs 29.9 crore YoY
Ebitda Margin at 12.5% versus 19.4% YoY
Lg Balakrishnan & Bros Q2 (Cons)
Net Profit up 0.4% at Rs 94 crore versus Rs 93.6 crore YoY
Revenue up 20.5% at Rs 948.3 crore versus Rs 787 crore YoY
Ebitda up 7.4% at Rs 146.4 crore versus Rs 136.3 crore YoY
Ebitda Margin at 15.4% versus 17.3% YoY
Quality Power Q2 (Cons)
Net Profit up 74.5% at Rs 42.4 crore versus Rs 24.3 crore YoY
Revenue up 32.5% at Rs 272.5 crore versus Rs 205.7 crore YoY
Ebitda up 74.3% at Rs 63.1 crore versus Rs 36.2 crore YoY
Ebitda Margin at 23.2% versus 17.6% YoY
Rainbow Children'S Q2 (Cons)
Net Profit up 9.3% at Rs 82 crore versus Rs 75 crore YoY
Revenue up 23.1% at Rs 548 crore versus Rs 445 crore YoY
Ebitda up 14.1% at Rs 170 crore versus Rs 149 crore YoY
Ebitda Margin at 31% versus 33.5% YoY
Zee Entertainment Q2 Cons
Net Profit down 37.7% at Rs 48 crore versus Rs 77 crore YoY
Revenue up 12.9% at Rs 2,224 crore versus Rs 1,970 crore YoY
Ebitda down 46.6% at Rs 85.5 crore versus Rs 160 crore YoY
Ebitda Margin at 3.8% versus 8.1% YoY
Borosil Renewables Q2 (Cons)
Net Profit at Rs 69 crore versus Rs 26 crore YoY
Revenue up 4.7% at Rs 397 crore versus Rs 379 crore YoY
Ebitda down 11% at Rs 106 crore versus Rs 119 crore YoY
Ebitda Margin at 26.6% versus 31.3% YoY
Engineers India Q2 (Cons)
Net Profit at Rs 197 crore versus Rs 83 crore YoY
Revenue down 10.5% at Rs 824 crore versus Rs 921 crore YoY
Ebitda up 44.2% at Rs 172 crore versus Rs 120 crore YoY
Ebitda Margin at 20.9% versus 13% YoY
To Pay Interim Dividend Of Rs 1.5/Share
Indian Oil Q2
Net Profit at Rs 21,630 crore versus Loss Of Rs 2,661 crore QoQ
Rev down 4.6% at Rs 2.50 lakh crore versus Rs 2.62 lakh crore QoQ
Ebitda at Rs 30,297 crore versus Rs 1,947 crore QoQ
Ebitda Margin at 12.1% versus 0.7% QoQ
Dixon Tech Q2 (Cons)
Net Profit down 48.7% at Rs 344 crore versus Rs 670 crore YoY
Revenue up 46.7% at Rs 21,794 crore versus Rs 14,855 crore YoY
Ebitda up 6.4% at Rs 597 crore versus Rs 561 crore YoY
Ebitda Margin at 2.7% versus 3.8% YoY
Other Income at Rs 69 crore versus Rs 496 crore YoY
Shree Renuka Q2 (Cons)
Net Loss at Rs 193 crore versus Loss Of Rs 369 crore YoY
Revenue down 23.5% at Rs 1,905 crore versus Rs 2,489 crore YoY
Ebitda at Rs 61 crore versus Loss Of Rs 101 crore YoY
Ebitda Margin at 3.2% In Q2
Ramkrishna Forgings Q2 (Cons)
Net Profit at Rs 71 crore versus Loss Of Rs 10 crore YoY
To Pay Interim Dividend Of Rs 2/Share
Revenue up 54.7% at Rs 1,405 crore versus Rs 908 crore YoY
Ebitda at Rs 257 crore versus Rs 122 crore YoY
Ebitda Margin at 18.3% versus 13.4% YoY
Bank Of Baroda Q2
Profit up 35.8% at Rs 6,532 crore versus Rs 4,809 crore YoY
Net NPA at 0.37% versus 0.5% QoQ
Gross NPA at 1.78% versus 2% QoQ
Provisions at Rs 2,382 crore versus Rs 643 crore QoQ
Provisions at Rs 2,382 crore versus Rs 1,232 crore YoY
NII up 9% at Rs 13,026 crore versus Rs 11,954 crore YoY
Op PAT up 50.9% at Rs 11,430 crore versus Rs 7,576 crore YoY
NIM at 2.74% vs 2.77% QoQ
Syrma Sgs Q2 (Cons)
Net Profit up 83.1% at Rs 117 crore versus Rs 64 crore YoY
Revenue up 73.6% at Rs 1,990 crore versus Rs 1,146 crore YoY
Ebitda up 67.7% at Rs 193 crore versus Rs 115 crore YoY
Ebitda Margin at 9.7% versus 10.1% YoY
Ge Vernova T&D Q2
Net Profit up 44.1% at Rs 431 crore versus Rs 299 crore YoY
Revenue up 31.8% at Rs 2,027 crore versus Rs 1,538 crore YoY
Ebitda up 38.9% at Rs 550 crore versus Rs 396 crore YoY
Ebitda Margin at 27.1% versus 25.7% YoY
Delhivery Q2 (Cons)
Net Profit at Rs 41 crore versus Loss Of Rs 50 crore YoY
Revenue up 19.8% at Rs 3,066 crore versus Rs 2,559 crore YoY
Ebitda at Rs 204 crore versus Rs 68 crore YoY
Ebitda Margin at 6.7% versus 2.7% YoY
Sun Tv Q2 (Cons)
Net Profit up 2.8% at Rs 364 crore versus Rs 354 crore YoY
To Pay Interim Dividend Of Rs 3.75/Share
Revenue down 27.7% at Rs 940 crore versus Rs 1,300 crore YoY
Ebitda down 42.6% at Rs 450 crore versus Rs 784 crore YoY
Ebitda Margin at 47.9% versus 60.3% YoY
Re-Appoints Kalanithi Maran as Executive Chair for 5 yrs
Motherson Sumi Q2
Net Profit up 35.2% at Rs 223 crore versus Rs 165 crore YoY
Revenue up 46.8% at Rs 4,054 crore versus Rs 2,762 crore YoY
Ebitda up 33.7% at Rs 374 crore versus Rs 279 crore YoY
Ebitda Margin at 9.2% versus 10.1% YoY
Spandana Sphoorty Q2 (Cons)
Net Profit at Rs 18.2 crore versus Loss Of Rs 249 crore YoY
Total Income up 42.3% at Rs 340 crore versus Rs 239 crore YoY
Crizac Q2 (Cons)
Net Profit down 22.9% at Rs 37 crore versus Rs 48 crore YoY
Revenue down 36.7% at Rs 102.7 crore versus Rs 162.3 crore YoY
Ebitda down 44% at Rs 35.4 crore versus Rs 63.3 crore YoY
Ebitda Margin at 34.5% versus 39% YoY
Bharat Electronics Q2
Profit up 19.8% at Rs 1,541 crore versus Rs 1,286 crore YoY
Revenue up 26.5% at Rs 7,291 crore versus Rs 5,764 crore YoY
Ebitda up 20.3% at Rs 2,040 crore versus Rs 1,696 crore YoY
Ebitda Margin at 28% versus 29.4% YoY
Order Book As On Oct 1 at Rs 68,717 crore
Responsive Industries Q2 (Cons)
Net Profit down 87.8% at Rs 6.5 crore versus Rs 53.3 crore YoY
Revenue down 34.7% at Rs 204.9 crore versus Rs 313.8 crore YoY
Ebitda down 61.4% at Rs 29.6 crore versus Rs 76.6 crore YoY
Ebitda Margin at 14.4% versus 24.4% YoY
Ganesh Housing Q2 (Cons)
Net Profit down 38% at Rs 67 crore versus Rs 108 crore YoY
Revenue down 30.5% at Rs 121 crore versus Rs 174 crore YoY
Ebitda down 33.6% at Rs 97.5 crore versus Rs 147 crore YoY
Ebitda Margin at 80.6% versus 84.4% YoY
Indigo Paints Q2 (Cons)
Net Profit down 47% at Rs 13.3 crore versus Rs 25.1 crore YoY
Revenue up 15% at Rs 358.8 crore versus Rs 312.1 crore YoY
Ebitda down 33.7% at Rs 30.9 crore versus Rs 46.6 crore YoY
Ebitda Margin at 8.6% versus 14.9% YoY
Pb Fintech Q2 (Cons)
Net Profit up 42.7% at Rs 193 crore versus Rs 135 crore YoY
Total Income up 34% at Rs 2,278 crore versus Rs 1,698 crore YoY
Artemis Medicare Q2 (Cons)
Net Profit up 3.3% at Rs 31 crore versus Rs 30 crore YoY
Revenue up 13.2% at Rs 311 crore versus Rs 274.7 crore YoY
Ebitda up 8.3% at Rs 54.8 crore versus Rs 50.6 crore YoY
Ebitda Margin at 17.6% versus 18.4% YoY
NTPC Green Q2 (Cons)
Net Profit up 57% at Rs 137.5 crore versus Rs 87.6 crore YoY
Revenue up 53.2% at Rs 938 crore versus Rs 612.3 crore YoY
Ebitda up 56.6% at Rs 830 crore versus Rs 530 crore YoY
Ebitda Margin at 88.4% versus 86.5 YoY
Lodha Developers Q2 (Cons)
Net Profit up 28.4% at Rs 1013 crore versus Rs 789 crore YoY
Revenue up 17.6% at Rs 4467.4 crore versus Rs 3798.5 crore YoY
Ebitda up 34.2% at Rs 1,488 crore versus Rs 1,109 crore YoY
Ebitda Margin at 33.3% versus 29.2% YoY
Iol Chemicals Q2 (Cons)
Net Profit at Rs 65.1 crore versus Rs 30 crore YoY
Revenue up 40.1% at Rs 795 crore versus Rs 567.5 crore YoY
Ebitda up 91.8% at Rs 109.3 crore versus Rs 57 crore YoY
Ebitda Margin at 13.7% versus 10% YoY
Avenue Supermarts
Opens 1 new store In Pune
Total number of stores stands at 519
Petronet LNG
Co moves Gujarat HC against Rs 284 crore GST SCN
Co files writ against DGGI GST notice
Co contests GST on Use-or-Pay charges
Medi Assist Healthcare Q2 (Cons)
Net Profit at Rs 21.5 crore versus Rs 7.9 crore YoY
Revenue up 3.9% at Rs 241.5 crore versus Rs 232.5 crore YoY
Ebitda up 24% at Rs 49.1 crore versus Rs 39.6 crore YoY
Ebitda Margin at 20.3% versus 17% YoY
Approves Buyback Worth Rs 49.3 crore up To Rs 425/Share
Affle 3I Q2 (Cons)
Net Profit [GU] 1.6% at Rs 130 crore versus Rs 128 crore QoQ
Revenue [GU] 5% at Rs 784 crore versus Rs 747 crore QoQ
Ebit [GU] 5.3% at Rs 141 crore versus Rs 134 crore QoQ
Ebit Margin at 18% versus 17.9% QoQ
Spr Auto Q2 (Cons)
Net Profit up 13.6% at Rs 159 crore versus Rs 140 crore YoY
Revenue up 62% at Rs 1,648 crore versus Rs 1,017 crore YoY
Ebitda up 31.1% at Rs 274 crore versus Rs 209 crore YoY
Ebitda Margin at 16.6% versus 20.6% YoY
New India Assurance Q2 (Cons)
Net Loss at Rs 1,260 crore versus Profit Of Rs 20 crore YoY
Total Income up 2.1% at Rs 12,601 crore YoY
Total Income at Rs 12,601 crore versus Rs 12,340 crore YoY
Corona Remedies Q2 (Cons)
Net Profit up 15.3% at Rs 60.3 crore versus Rs 52.3 crore YoY
Revenue up 22.2% at Rs 441 crore versus Rs 361 crore YoY
Ebitda up 22.6% at Rs 96.1 crore versus Rs 78.4 crore YoY
Ebitda Margin at 21.8% versus 21.7% YoY
Narayana Hrudayalaya Q2 (Cons)
Net Profit up 16.7% at Rs 301 crore versus Rs 258 crore YoY
Revenue up 73% at Rs 2,844 crore versus Rs 1,644 crore YoY
Ebitda up 37.6% at Rs 554 crore versus Rs 402.5 crore YoY
Ebitda Margin at 19.5% versus 24.5% YoY
Pranav Constructions Q2 (Cons)
Net Profit up 53.7% at Rs 16.6 crore versus Rs 10.8 crore YoY
Revenue up 7.3% at Rs 174.4 crore versus Rs 162.6 crore YoY
Ebitda up 36.8% at Rs 30.5 crore versus Rs 22.3 crore YoY
Ebitda Margin at 17.5% versus 13.7% YoY
Gmr Power Q2 (Cons)
Net Profit down 82.7% at Rs 154 crore versus Rs 888.4 crore YoY
One-Time Gain at Rs 226 crore versus Rs 1,023 crore YoY
Revenue down 15.7% at Rs 1,529 crore versus Rs 1,813 crore YoY
Ebitda down 3.4% at Rs 354.5 crore versus Rs 366.8 crore YoY
Ebitda Margin at 23.2% versus 20.2% YoY
Sagar Cements Q2 (Cons)
Net Loss at Rs 43.8 crore versus Loss Of Rs 42.3 crore YoY
Revenue up 17.2% at Rs 705.4 crore versus Rs 601.9 crore YoY
Ebitda down 11.7% at Rs 45.4 crore versus Rs 51.4 crore YoY
Ebitda Margin at 6.4% versus 8.5% YoY
Lcc Projects Q2 (Cons)
Net Profit up 60.3% at Rs 74.4 crore versus Rs 46.4 crore YoY
Revenue up 33.9% at Rs 886 crore versus Rs 661 crore YoY
Ebitda up 24.7% at Rs 116.8 crore versus Rs 93.7 crore YoY
Ebitda Margin at 13.2% versus 14.2% YoY
Tilaknagar Industries Q2 (Cons)
Net Profit down 57.7% at Rs 22.3 crore versus Rs 52.7 crore YoY
Revenue at Rs 1035 crore versus Rs 379.5 crore YoY
One-Time Loss Of Rs 11 crore In Q2
Ebitda at Rs 148.1 crore versus Rs 60.1 crore YoY
Ebitda Margin at 14.3% versus 15.8% YoY
Aarti Industries Q2 (Cons)
Net Profit up 58.5% at Rs 168 crore versus Rs 106 crore YoY
Revenue up 74.7% at Rs 3,668 crore versus Rs 2,100 crore YoY
Ebitda up 38.2% at Rs 423 crore versus Rs 306 crore YoY
Ebitda Margin at 11.5% versus 14.6% YoY
Jio Platforms Q2 (Cons)
Net Profit up 8% at Rs 8,389 crore versus Rs 7,765 crore QoQ
Revenue up 3.3% at Rs 40,475 crore versus Rs 39,173 crore QoQ
Ebitda up 5.3% at Rs 20,901 crore versus Rs 19,840 crore QoQ
Ebitda Margin at 51.6% versus 50.6% QoQ
Reliance Jio customer base stood at 54.2 crore vs 53.3 crore QoQ
ARPU stood at Rs 218.8 vs Rs 215.6 QoQ
Phoenix Mills Q2 (Cons)
Net Profit up 7.1% at Rs 325.7 crore versus Rs 304 crore YoY
Revenue up 3.4% at Rs 1,153 crore versus Rs 1,115 crore YoY
Ebitda up 6.52% at Rs 710.3 crore versus Rs 666.8 crore YoY
Ebitda Margin at 61.6% versus 59.8% YoY
Reliance Industries Q2 (Cons)
Profit up 22% at Rs 25,548 crore versus Rs 20,946 crore QoQ
Rev up 6.8% at Rs 3.31 lakh crore versus Rs 3.09 lakh crore QoQ
Ebitda up 19% at Rs 56,616 crore versus Rs 47,517 crore QoQ
Ebitda Margin at 17.1% versus 15.4% QoQ
To Raise Funds Worth Rs 15,000 crore Via NCDs
Indraprastha Gas Q2 (Cons)
Net Profit down 89.2% at Rs 25.9 crore versus Rs 240.4 crore QoQ
Revenue up 11.6% at Rs 5,118 crore versus Rs 4,587 crore QoQ
Ebitda Loss at Rs 31.7 crore versus Profit Of Rs 293.8 QoQ
Prataap Snacks Q2 (Cons)
Net Loss at Rs 2.8 crore versus Profit Of Rs 4.6 crore YoY
Revenue up 26% at Rs 544 crore versus Rs 432 crore YoY
Ebitda down 43.9% at Rs 12.8 crore versus Rs 22.8 crore YoY
Ebitda Margin at 2.4% versus 5.3% YoY
Gic Q2 (Cons)
Net Profit up 3.2% at Rs 2,966 crore versus Rs 2,874 crore YoY
Total Income up 15% at Rs 13,633 crore versus Rs 11,855 crore YoY
Juniper Green Q2 (Cons)
Net Profit at Rs 30.6 crore versus Loss Of Rs 18.4 crore YoY
Revenue at Rs 344.6 crore versus Rs 145.8 crore YoY
Ebitda at Rs 312.6 crore versus Rs 115.8 crore YoY
Ebitda Margin at 90.7% versus 79.4% YoY
Updater Services Q2 (Cons)
Net Profit up 62.3% at Rs 32.3 crore versus Rs 19.9 crore YoY
Revenue up 11.4% at Rs 812.2 crore versus Rs 729.3 crore YoY
Ebitda up 37.2% at Rs 43.2 crore versus Rs 31.5 crore YoY
Ebitda Margin at 5.3% versus 4.3% YoY
Tempsens Instruments Q2 (Cons)
Net Profit up 21.1% at Rs 18.4 crore versus Rs 15.2 crore YoY
Revenue up 34% at Rs 136.3 crore versus Rs 101.7 crore YoY
Ebitda up 12.2% at Rs 24.9 crore versus Rs 22.2 crore YoY
Ebitda Margin at 18.3% versus 21.8% YoY
Quess Corp Q2 (Cons)
Net Profit up 44.8% at Rs 74.7 crore versus Rs 51.6 crore YoY
Revenue up 14.7% at Rs 4,396 crore versus Rs 3,832 crore YoY
Ebitda up 11.6% at Rs 85.7 crore versus Rs 76.8 crore YoY
Ebitda Margin at 1.9% versus 2% YoY
To pay interim dividend of Rs 5/share
Lic Housing Finance Q2 (Cons)
Net Profit up 11.7% at Rs 1,506 crore versus Rs 1,349 crore YoY
Total Income up 1.5% at Rs 7,194 crore versus Rs 7,090 crore YoY
Gabriel India Q2 (Cons)
Net Profit up 15% at Rs 123 crore versus Rs 107 crore YoY
To Pay Interim Dividend Of Rs 2.15/Share
Revenue up 22.9% at Rs 1,608 crore versus Rs 1,308 crore YoY
Ebitda up 12.5% at Rs 141 crore versus Rs 125 crore YoY
Ebitda Margin at 8.8% versus 9.6% YoY
Lcc Projects Q2 (Cons)
Net Profit [GU] 60.3% at Rs 74.4 crore versus Rs 46.4 crore YoY
Revenue [GU] 33.9% at Rs 886 crore versus Rs 661 crore YoY
Ebitda [GU] 47.1% at Rs 137.7 crore versus Rs 93.6 crore YoY
Ebitda Margin at 15.5% versus 14.2% YoY
Stocks To Watch
- Jindal Steel: Jindal Power acquired 6,06,053 Jindal Steel shares on Oct 28, 2026.
- RR Kabel & Usha Martin: Completed acquisition of the business undertaking of U M Cables; Transfer of the business undertaking became effective from Oct. 31, 2026.; Transaction was executed among RR Kabel, U M Cables and Usha Martin.; Strengthens cables and wires biz through integration of U M Cables' operations.
- Baazar Style Retail: Opened three new Style Baazar stores in Silapathar (Assam), Tajpur (Bihar) and Bettiah (Bihar).; Co's total store count has increased to 290.
- Devyani International & Sapphire Foods: CCI approves the proposed merger of Sapphire Foods with Devyani International
- Granules India: US FDA Issues Form FDA 483 with 11 observations; US FDA Issues 11 observations to Hyderabad unit; US FDA Had Inspected Unit from Oct 19-30; No Observation On Data Integrity, Cross-Contamination
- Symphony: Finalises sale transaction for 1,254 sq metres land In Ahmedabad; Total sale consideration is Rs 27 crore
- HMT: Aparna R Resigs as CFO for personal reasons
- Nazara Tech: Infuses Rs 734 crore Into arm Nazara UK via subscription to equity shares
- SignatureGlobal: 4 arms issues corporate guarantee in favour of Vistra ITCL to secure Rupee Term Loan facility of Rs 150 crore
- MedPlus Health: Founders Pledged Additional 9.8 lakh Shares; No fresh borrowings; pledges Created After Top-up Notice
- 360 ONE WAM: Arm Secures IFSCA Registration for IFSC Operations; IFSCA grants broker-dealer licence to Arm
- AGI Infra: Gets RERA nod for Utopia project in Punjab; project located in premium residential area in New Chandigarh
- IDBI Bank: In Receipt Of Notice Of Strike On Nov 2, 3
- L&T: Extends Vyoma Deal Completion To March 31, 2027
- Omaxe: Incorporates Arm 'Omaxe Lucknow Bus Terminal'
- ACME Solar: Commissions 88.02 MW/ 366.969 MWh BESS In Rajasthan
- Gala Precision: Commissions 1.20 MW (AC) Solar Plant in Maharashtra
- Sai Silks (Kalamandir): Launches 87th store in Yelahanka, Bangalore, Karnataka
- PC Jeweller: SEBI issues warning letter to MD, Company Secretary; SEBI warns Balram Garg over SDD compliance lapse; Warnings regarding business update in Q1 FY26
- Marathon Nextgen: To acquire additional 60% in Swayam Realtors; To spend up to Rs 335 crore on SRTL stake
- NCC: Gets 8 additional orders worth Rs 1,862 crore in October; Gets orders in Water, Building, Transport Division
- Waaree Energies: Arm Sets up 2 Solar Module Manufacturing Lines; Arm Waaree Solar Americas Starts Commercial Output In Texas
- Oriental Aromatics: Enters into strategic, manufacturing, technical arrangement with Unilever Industries
- Waaree Renewable: Completes transfer of 100% stake in Waaree Green Data Centers to Waaree Energies
- Gland Pharma: Appoints Ajay Sahni as CEO Of Arm Gland Singapore
- Camlin Fine: Gets SEBI warning letter on shareholding filings; SEBI issues warning over promoter-group disclosure
- GAIL: In Pact With RCF to Set up Gas-Based Fertiliser project in Maharashtra
- Waaree Renewable: Gets LoA for EPC works of 200 MW BESS Project
- Thyrocare Tech: To sell NHL unit to Trovera Health for Rs 141 crore
- Bharat Forge: Arm KSSL Allots 24 crore shares via rights issue to co; Arm AEL Allots 16.3 crore shares via rights issue to KSSL
- Alembic Pharma: Gets USFDA Final Approval for Venetoclax Tablets
- Infosys: To Expand Pocharam Development Centre In Hyderabad; Adds 1.1 Mn Sq Ft Block at Hyderabad Centre; To Add 10,000 Seats at Pocharam Centre
- Timken India: Gets Two BIS licenses for their Bearings; BIS licenses for Spherical Roller Bearings across 2 manufacturing units
- Venus Pipes: Gets Rs 29 crore Order for pipe spooling from a data centre customer
- United Spirits: Maharashtra Tax authorities conducted search; Co cooperates with Maharashtra tax search; Maha Tax Body conducted search from Oct 19-29
- Windlas Biotech: Experiences Cyber Security Incident; See no material impact on core biz ops; Detailed Assessment Is Currently Underway
- Grasim Industries: CCI Grants approval for acqn of Solenergi Power
- Rallis India: Rs 408 crore tax demand dropped; co gets Rs 10 crore refund; Bombay HC ruling leads to tax-demand withdrawal
- Bank of Maharashtra: MCLR revised downward effective Oct. 31, 2026.; Overnight MCLR cut by 10 bps to 6.95% from 7.05%.; 1-month MCLR cut by 10 bps to 7.80% from 7.90%.; 3-month MCLR cut by 5 bps to 8.35% from 8.40%.; 6-month MCLR cut by 5 bps to 8.65% from 8.70%.
- Tata Motors: Completes Iveco Tender Offer Settlement; Unit Acquires 89.42% Equity Stake In Iveco; Iveco Becomes An Indirect Unit
- Fine Organic: Maha GST Body Initiates Search Ops at Certain Office; GST Inspection Being Conducted at Co's manufacturing Units; Kwality Wall'S; Appoints Tahir Toloy Tanridagli As MD & CEO; Appoints Tanridagli As MD & CEO From Nov 1; Appoints Tanridagli As MD & CEO For 3 Yrs
- IREDA: Govt appoints Jatin Kumar Nayak as CMD Till Sep 30, 2029; CFO Bijay Kumar Mohanty ceases to hold additional charge of CMD
- YES Bank: Bank gets Axis Trustee notice on AT-1 bonds; Trustee seeks AT-1 bond reinstatement at YES Bank; Trustee warns YES Bank of contempt action; Trustee gives YES Bank 3 days on AT-1 issue; YES Bank reviewing SC ruling on AT-1 bonds; Bank says it will comply with SC judgment
- NESCO: Gets Commencement Certificate from BMC for Mumbai Centre; Commencement Certificate valid upto Oct 29, 2027
- Sambhv Steel: Executes Svcs Pact with Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar & SRT Sports Mgmt; To Endorse, promote co's Steel, Stainless Steel Pdts for 5 years
What To Watch:
Global News
Oct 31
China
NBS Manufacturing PMI
Nov 2
China
RatingDog Manufacturing PMI
Japan
S&P Global Manufacturing PMI Final
India (10:30am)
HSBC Manufacturing PMI Final
Board Meetings
Oct 31
Birla corp – To consider fund raising
Nov 2
Borana Weaves - To consider and approve the installation of Machinery
Choice International - To consider and recommend a proposal for Issue of Bonus Shares
NLC India – To consider Fund Raising
Viviana Power - To consider Fund Raising
Shares To Exit Lock-In
SRIT India – 2.5 mln shares, 4% of Outstanding shares, 1M lockin
Shah investors home – 0.8 mln shares, 4% of Outstanding shares, 1M lockin
Juniper Green Energy – 12 mln shares, 2% of Outstanding shares, 3M lockin
MV electrosystems – 1.5 mln shares, 6%of Outstanding shares, 3M lockin
Manipal Health enterprises – 35.3 mln shares, 3% of Outstanding shares, 3M lockin
IPO Listing
EAAA India Alternatives
EAAA India Alternatives Limited is an alternative investment management platform focused on India's real assets and private credit markets.
It manages investment funds and provides alternative investment solutions to domestic and global institutional investors, HNI, UHNIs and family offices.
Category
Subscription (x)
QIB (Ex Anchor)
13.80
NII
4.81
bNII (> ₹10L)
6.21
sNII (< ₹10L)
2.00
Retail
1.08
Total
5.51
Block Bulk Deals
Aeroflex Industries Limited
QE Securities LLP sold 6,445 shares at Rs 540.04/share.
Equitas Small Finance Bank Limited
SSPL Securities Private Limited bought 81.00 lakh shares at Rs 50.59/share.
Alphagrep Securities Private Limited sold 2,159 shares at Rs 50.24/share.
Jain Irrigation Systems Limited
Mansi Share and Stock Broking Private Limited bought 6.98 lakh shares at Rs 28.50/share.
Nitin Kapoor bought 89,000 shares at Rs 28.37/share.
Nitin Kapoor and HUF sold 9,703 shares at Rs 26.41/share.
Laxmi Trade Solutions sold 44,000 shares at Rs 27.65/share.
Lotus Developers and Realty Limited
Smallcap World Fund Inc bought 1.41 crore shares at Rs 240.00/share.
Marsons Limited
Prognosis Securities Pvt. Ltd. bought 14,000 shares at Rs 137.82/share.
Arihant Capital Markets Limited sold 1,895 shares at Rs 140.47/share.
MM Forgings Limited
Integrated Insurance Broking Services Private Limited bought 3.30 lakh shares at Rs 482.69/share.
Pashupati Cotspin Limited
HRTI Private Limited bought 37,219 shares at Rs 133.77/share.
Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Limited
Tirth Gems bought 11.75 lakh shares at Rs 358.13/share.
Arihant Capital Markets Limited sold 1.99 lakh shares at Rs 358.10/share.
Sagility India Limited
Sagility B.V. sold 5.60 crore shares at Rs 42.76/share.
Societe Generale bought 47.51 lakh shares at Rs 42.75/share.
SBI Life Insurance Company Limited bought 47.50 lakh shares at Rs 42.75/share.
Ghisallo Master Fund LP bought 44.56 lakh shares at Rs 42.75/share.
ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund bought 35.09 lakh shares at Rs 42.75/share.
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited bought 32.59 lakh shares at Rs 42.75/share.
Goldman Sachs Funds - Goldman Sachs India Equity Portfolio bought 27.27 lakh shares at Rs 42.62/share.
BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought 5.62 lakh shares at Rs 42.75/share.
Strides Pharma Science Limited
SBI Life Insurance Company Limited bought 6.62 lakh shares at Rs 1,045.28/share.
Swiggy Limited
Societe Generale bought 2.37 crore shares at Rs 180.65/share.
Tencent Cloud Europe B.V. sold 5.43 crore shares at Rs 180.65/share.
Technocraft Ventures Limited
Govind J Gupta bought 2.50 lakh shares at Rs 475.94/share.
Acme Capital Market Limited bought 47,136 shares at Rs 467.57/share.
Tonbo Imaging India Limited
Plutus Wealth Management LLP sold 3.25 lakh shares at Rs 1,287.11/share.
Swiggy Limited
Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund bought 14.92 lakh shares at Rs 180.65/share.
Ghisallo Master Fund LP bought 26.08 lakh shares at Rs 180.65/share.
Nippon India Mutual Fund bought 27.67 lakh shares at Rs 180.65/share.
Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE bought 1.06 crore shares at Rs 180.65/share.
Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore Pte bought 1.32 crore shares at Rs 180.65/share.
Societe Generale bought 2.37 crore shares at Rs 180.65/share.
Tencent Cloud Europe B.V. sold 5.43 crore shares at Rs 180.65/share.
Tata Motors Limited
BofA Securities Europe SA bought 13.00 lakh shares at Rs 397.00/share.
Bank of America National Association sold 13.00 lakh shares at Rs 397.00/share.
Insider Trading
Aurum PropTech Ltd
Aurum RealEstate Developers Limited, Promoter, bought 10,000 shares.
Karur Vysya Bank Ltd
M V Usha, Promoter Group, sold 1,500 shares.
Jindal Steel Ltd
Jindal Power Limited, Promoter Group, bought 3,49,076 shares.
Tiger Logistics (India) Ltd
Brahma Suppliers Private Limited, Promoter Group, bought 60,000 shares.
List of securities to be excluded from ASM Framework
Jaykay Enterprises Limited
ALSO READ: The Week Ahead: Q2 Earnings, PMI Data, US Jobs Report, IPO Listings In Focus
F&O Cues
Nifty Nov futures is up 0.23% to 23,101.40 at a premium of 48 points.
Nifty Options 3rd Nov Expiry: Maximum Call open interest at 24,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 22500.
Securities In Ban Period:
Sail
Kaynes
Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.