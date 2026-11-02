Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Before Going Into Trade On November 2

Gift Nifty Check

The Indian stock market is expected to extend rally and open higher on Monday, supported by a sharp fall in crude oil prices. The trends on Gift Nifty also signal a gap-up start for the Indian benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex, today.

The Gift Nifty was trading around 23,298 level, a premium of nearly 200 points from the Nifty futures' previous close.

Asian Market Check

Asian markets traded largely lower on Monday, November 2, tracking losses on Wall Street, as investors assessed geopolitical developments in the Middle East and awaited a fresh batch of manufacturing activity data.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Japan's Nikkei 225 and Topix declined 0.42% and 0.53%, respectively, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.37%. South Korea's Kospi traded largely flat, while New Zealand's NZX 50 fell 1.19%, when last checked.

Commodity Check

Crude oil prices halted their rally on Monday, after media reports indicated that US President Donald Trump may be looking to take the negotiations route before resuming strikes on Iran.

Brent Crude fell 1.82% to $111.36 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate was down 2% to $102.05 per barrel.

Trump reportedly told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that he prefers diplomacy over attacks to resolve the Iran conflicting, causing concerns in the mind of the latter.

Gold along with other metals, fell sharply as the PCE inflation in the US rose 0.5% in September, which is 3.6% higher on a year-on-year basis. Rising inflation raises the expectation of further rate hikes in the near term by the US Fed to curb inflation, which in turn can increase the interest rate level, weighing on non-interest-yielding assets such as gold and silver.

Gold futures expiring in December declined 2.9% in a single session to Rs 1,38,249 per 10 grams on the Multi Commodity Exchange on Oct. 30. Silver declined more sharply than gold, dipping to Rs 1,79,132 at the close on Oct. 30, declining around 5.5% during that session itself.

Stock Market Recap

The Indian stock market benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty 50, ended higher on Friday, October 30, the final trading session of the month, led by gains in IT, pharma and healthcare stocks.

The Sensex gained 308.49 points, or 0.42%, to close at 74,459.53, while the Nifty 50 settled 116.35 points, or 0.51%, higher at 23,053.10. The Bank Nifty index slipped 222.70 points, or 0.41%, to end at 54,686.95.

US Stock Market Recap

US stocks fell sharply on Friday, with the Nasdaq suffering its biggest one-day percentage drop since early June, after disappointing results from Intel and Amazon deepened worries about AI spending.

The Dow fell 1.09% to 51,770.31, the S&P 500 lost 1.82% to 7,580.07, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.86% to 25,437.00, Reuters reported. The Nasdaq is now 7.8% below its record close on Oct. 6.

The indices ended deep in the red, with Dow jones down over 1% to 51,770.31, S&P 500 down 1.82% to 7,580.07, and Nasdaq Composite down 2.86% to 25,437.00.

ALSO READ: Trade Setup For Nov. 2: Nifty Eyes Resistance At 23,200; Can Bulls Push Index Above 24,000?

Earnings In Focus

Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals, Amara Raja Energy & Mobility, Arvind Fashions, Balaji Amines, Balmer Lawrie & Company, Borana Weaves, Bosch Home Comfort India, Capillary Technologies India, Carborundum Universal, Choice International, Container Corporation of India, Devyani International, DOMS Industries, Epack Prefab Technologies, Epigral, Escorts Kubota, Eureka Forbes, Fine Organic Industries, Flair Writing Industries, Fusion Finance, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals, Gopal Snacks, Granules India, Greenpanel Industries, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals, Happiest Minds Technologies, HLE Glascoat, Ideaforge Technology, Indogulf Cropsciences, ITC, JK Paper, JTL Industries, Kanohar Electricals, KEC International, Kewal Kiran Clothing, KRBL, Krsnaa Diagnostics, Lloyds Engineering Works, Marico, MOIL, Mold-Tek Packaging, National Aluminium Company (NALCO), NLC India, PCBL Chemical, Petronet LNG, Procter & Gamble Health, PSP Projects, PTC India, Puravankara, Rupa & Company, Sanghvi Movers, Sheela Foam, S H Kelkar & Company, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company (SPARC), Tata Investment Corporation, TBO Tek, Thomas Cook (India), Trident, Triveni Engineering & Industries, United Foodbrands, UPL, Ventive Hospitality, Vesuvius India, VRL Logistics, Wockhardt, Wonderla Holidays.

Earnings Post Market Hours

Latent View Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit up 2.1% at Rs 49 crore versus Rs 48 crore QoQ

Revenue up 2.4% at Rs 294 crore versus Rs 287 crore QoQ

Ebit up 6.8% at Rs 48.6 crore versus Rs 45.5 crore QoQ

Ebit Margin at 16.5% versus 15.9% QoQ

Pace Digitek Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit up 46.9% at Rs 94 crore versus Rs 64 crore YoY

Revenue up 51.6% at Rs 808 crore versus Rs 533 crore YoY

Ebitda up 69.4% at Rs 158.6 crore versus Rs 93.6 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin at 19.6% versus 17.6% YoY

Neogen Chemicals Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit at Rs 8.2 crore versus Rs 3.4 crore YoY

Revenue up 41.8% at Rs 296 crore versus Rs 209 crore YoY

Ebitda up 51.3% at Rs 45.3 crore versus Rs 30 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin at 15.3% versus 14.4% YoY

Aurionpro Solutions Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit up 6.5% at Rs 49 crore versus Rs 46 crore QoQ

Revenue up 16% at Rs 415 crore versus Rs 358 crore QoQ

Ebit up 15.1% at Rs 57.6 crore versus Rs 50.1 crore QoQ

Ebit Margin at 13.9% versus 14% QoQ

SML Mahindra — Oct biz update

Total Sales up 1% at 1,065 Units YoY

PV Sales down 3% at 533 Units YoY

HYUNDAI MOTOR — Oct AUTO SALES

Registers Highest-Ever Total Monthly Sales

Total Sales up 17.7% at 82,299 Units YoY

Domestic Sales up 16.7% at 62,799 Units YoY

Exports up 21.1% at 19,500 Units YoY

M&M — Oct AUTO SALES

Total PV Sales up 2% at 73,338 Units YoY

Total Sales up 9% at 1.31 lakh Units YoY

EICHER MOTORS VECV — Oct AUTO SALES

Total Sales up 34.9% at 10,861 Units YoY

Exports up 30% at 911 Units YoY

Domestic Sales up 36.9% at 9,676 Units YoY

ESCORTS KUBOTA — Oct AUTO SALES

Total Sales down 10% at 16,921 Units YoY

Domestic Sales down 10.9% at 16,412 Units YoY

Exports up 35.7% at 509 Units YoY

Industry growth moderates in Oct on high base

Festive timing shift weighs on October demand

Monsoon disruptions impact October industry trends

Elevated input costs remain a key concern

Pricing actions may temper near-term demand

TATA MOTORS PV — Oct AUTO SALES

Total PV Sales up 23% at 75,426 Units YoY

Domestic PV Sales up 21% at 73,894 Units YoY

International PV Sales up 852% at 1,532 Units YoY

BHARAT COKING COAL — Oct BIZ UPDATE

Production Of Raw Coal up 7.1% at 2.86 MT YoY

Raw Coal Offtake up 11.1% at 3.32 MT YoY

Coking Coal Production up 9.8% at 2.82 MT YoY

COAL INDIA — Oct BIZ UPDATE

Production up 19.3% at 67.2 Mn Tons YoY

BCCL Coal Production up 7.1% at 2.9 Mn Tons YoY

TATA MOTORS CV — Oct AUTO SALES

Total Sales up 27% at 47,652 Units YoY

Domestic Sales up 13% at 39,784 Units YoY

HCV Sales up 12% at 12,030 Units YoY

International Business at 7,868 Units versus 2,422 Units YoY

Force Motors — Oct sales

Domestic sales of SCVs, LCVs, UVs and SUVs rose 48.0% YoY to 4,011 units vs 2,710 units YoY

Export sales of SCVs, LCVs, UVs and SUVs declined 25.6% YoY to 93 units

Domestic demand remained strong; exports were lower YoY

VST Tillers Tractors — Oct Sales

Power tiller sales in Oct. 2026 declined 23.6% YoY to 3,114 units from 4,077 units.

Tractor sales in Oct. 2026 declined 31.0% YoY to 405 units from 587 units.

Total sales in Oct. 2026 fell 24.6% YoY to 3,519 units from 4,664 units.

Maruti Suzuki

Highest-ever monthly sales at 276,120 units

Highest-ever domestic sales at 216,789 units

Domestic passenger vehicle sales at 212,384 units, up 20.5% YoY.

Utility vehicle sales at 97,787 units, up 26.1% YoY.

Mini, compact and mid-size car sales at 100,877 units, up 18.4% YoY.

Sales to other OEMs at 9,459 units, up 6.1% YoY.

Export sales at 49,872 units, up 59.3% YoY.

TVS Motor Company

Total sales rose 29% YoY to 700,134 units in Oct. 2026.

Two-wheeler sales increased 28% YoY to 670,679 units.

Domestic two-wheeler sales grew 22% YoY to 514,764 units.

Electric two-wheeler sales surged 120% YoY to 71,382 units.

Total international business sales rose 51% YoY to 175,350 units.

International two-wheeler sales increased 51% YoY to 155,915 units.

Three-wheeler sales grew 60% YoY to 29,455 units.

Finolex Industries Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit down 6.9% at Rs 115 crore versus Rs 124 crore YoY

Revenue up 27.4% at Rs 1,094 crore versus Rs 859 crore YoY

Ebitda down 4.5% at Rs 124 crore versus Rs 130 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin at 11.4% versus 15.2% YoY

Advanced Enzyme Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit up 11.6% at Rs 48 crore versus Rs 43 crore YoY

Revenue up 16.2% at Rs 215 crore versus Rs 185 crore YoY

Ebitda up 20.6% at Rs 73.2 crore versus Rs 60.7 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin at 34% versus 32.8% YoY

Shyam Metalics Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit up 42.9% at Rs 493 crore versus Rs 345 crore QoQ

Revenue up 9.3% at Rs 5,960 crore versus Rs 5,455 crore QoQ

Ebitda up 7.6% at Rs 823 crore versus Rs 765 crore QoQ

Ebitda Margin at 13.8% versus 14% QoQ

Approves Capex Of Rs 360 crore For Chhattisgarh Block

Approves 51% Acquisition Of Stake In Alom Solar

WPIL Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit down 45.9% at Rs 22.2 crore versus Rs 41 crore YoY

Revenue down 16.9% at Rs 354 crore versus Rs 426 crore YoY

Ebitda down 40% at Rs 48 crore versus Rs 80 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin at 13.6% versus 18.8% YoY

CDSL Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit up 24.3% at Rs 174 crore versus Rs 140 crore YoY

Revenue up 23.5% at Rs 394 crore versus Rs 319 crore YoY

Ebitda up 27.5% at Rs 227 crore versus Rs 178 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin at 57.6% versus 55.8% YoY

NTPC Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit up 40.7% at Rs 7351 crore versus Rs 5225 crore YoY

Revenue up 21.2% at Rs 54,270 crore versus Rs 44,784 crore YoY

Ebitda up 22% at Rs 15,627 crore versus Rs 12,814 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin at 28.8% versus 28.6% YoY

Aditya Birla Lifestyle Q2 (Cons)

Revenue at Rs 2266 crore vs Rs 2038 crore, up 11.2% YoY

Net Profit at Rs 53 crore vs Rs 23 crore, up 126.1% YoY

Ebitda at Rs 361 crore vs Rs 317 crore, up 13.9% YoY

Ebitda Margin at 15.9% vs 15.6%, up 38 bps YoY

Eveready Industries Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit at Rs 31.9 crore versus Loss Of Rs 7.91 crore YoY

Revenue up 10.7% at Rs 428.2 crore versus Rs 386.8 crore YoY

Ebitda up 2.8% at Rs 50.5 crore versus Rs 49.1 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin at 11.8% versus 12.7% YoY

Atlanta Electricals Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit up 28% at Rs 32 crore versus Rs 25 crore YoY

Revenue up 23% at Rs 390 crore versus Rs 317 crore YoY

Ebitda up 8.8% at Rs 59.5 crore versus Rs 54.7 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin at 15.3% versus 17.3% YoY

Muthoot Finance Q2

Net Profit up 27% at Rs 2,977 crore versus Rs 2,345 crore YoY

Total Income up 37% at Rs 8,842 crore versus Rs 6,442 crore YoY

Gold loan growth guidance for FY27 revised upward by an additional 10%

Clean Science Q2 (Cons)

Revenue at Rs 299 crore vs Rs 245 crore, up 22.4% YoY

Net Profit at Rs 56 crore vs Rs 55 crore, up 0.5% YoY

Ebitda at Rs 92 crore vs Rs 87 crore, up 5.7% YoY

Ebitda Margin at 30.7% vs 35.6%

Ghcl Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit up 18.7% at Rs 127 crore versus Rs 107 crore YoY

Revenue up 12.1% at Rs 808 crore versus Rs 721 crore YoY

Ebitda up 20.6% at Rs 189.5 crore versus Rs 157.1 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin at 23.5% versus 21.8% YoY

Sarda Energy Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit down 5.3% at Rs 306 crore versus Rs 323 crore YoY

Revenue down 4.9% at Rs 1,453 crore versus Rs 1,528 crore YoY

Ebitda up 0.1% at Rs 512.6 crore versus Rs 511.9 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin at 35.3% versus 33.5% YoY

Nitin Spinners Q2

Net Profit at Rs 89 crore versus Rs 35 crore YoY

Revenue up 29.6% at Rs 985 crore versus Rs 760 crore YoY

Ebitda up 76.3% at Rs 175.6 crore versus Rs 99.6 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin at 17.8% versus 13.1% YoY

Birla Corp Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit down 58.6% at Rs 37.5 crore versus Rs 90.5 crore YoY

Revenue up 9.5% at Rs 2,415 crore versus Rs 2,207 crore YoY

Ebitda down 25.3% at Rs 228 crore versus Rs 305 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin at 9.4% versus 13.8% YoY

Zen Tech Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit up 50.7% at Rs 89.5 crore versus Rs 59.4 crore YoY

Revenue up 98.8% at Rs 345 crore versus Rs 173.6 crore YoY

Ebitda up 103.9% at Rs 131.9 crore versus Rs 64.7 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin at 38.2% versus 37.3% YoY

Nucleus Software Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit down 10.5% at Rs 21.3 crore versus Rs 23.8 crore QoQ

Revenue up 8.6% at Rs 228 crore versus Rs 210 crore QoQ

Ebitda at Rs 15.6 crore versus Rs 7.5 crore QoQ

Ebitda Margin at 6.8% versus 3.6% QoQ

Ganesh Ecosphere Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit at Rs 28.1 crore versus Loss Of Rs 0.5 crore YoY

Revenue up 41.3% at Rs 513 crore versus Rs 363 crore YoY

Ebitda at Rs 60.5 crore versus Rs 22 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin at 11.8% versus 6.1% YoY

Vishnu Chemicals Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit up 8.2% at Rs 35.6 crore versus Rs 32.9 crore YoY

Revenue up 7.2% at Rs 430 crore versus Rs 401 crore YoY

Ebitda up 11.1% at Rs 64.1 crore versus Rs 57.7 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin at 14.9% versus 14.4% YoY

NSDL Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit up 24.5% at Rs 122 crore versus Rs 98 crore QoQ

Revenue up 5.6% at Rs 546 crore versus Rs 517 crore QoQ

Ebitda up 40.3% at Rs 142.7 crore versus Rs 101.7 crore QoQ

Ebitda Margin at 26.1% versus 19.7% QoQ

Studds Accessories Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit down 28.6% at Rs 14.7 crore versus Rs 20.6 crore YoY

Revenue up 18.6% at Rs 183.1 crore versus Rs 154.4 crore YoY

Ebitda down 23.7% at Rs 22.8 crore versus Rs 29.9 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin at 12.5% versus 19.4% YoY

Lg Balakrishnan & Bros Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit up 0.4% at Rs 94 crore versus Rs 93.6 crore YoY

Revenue up 20.5% at Rs 948.3 crore versus Rs 787 crore YoY

Ebitda up 7.4% at Rs 146.4 crore versus Rs 136.3 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin at 15.4% versus 17.3% YoY

Quality Power Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit up 74.5% at Rs 42.4 crore versus Rs 24.3 crore YoY

Revenue up 32.5% at Rs 272.5 crore versus Rs 205.7 crore YoY

Ebitda up 74.3% at Rs 63.1 crore versus Rs 36.2 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin at 23.2% versus 17.6% YoY

Rainbow Children'S Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit up 9.3% at Rs 82 crore versus Rs 75 crore YoY

Revenue up 23.1% at Rs 548 crore versus Rs 445 crore YoY

Ebitda up 14.1% at Rs 170 crore versus Rs 149 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin at 31% versus 33.5% YoY

Zee Entertainment Q2 Cons

Net Profit down 37.7% at Rs 48 crore versus Rs 77 crore YoY

Revenue up 12.9% at Rs 2,224 crore versus Rs 1,970 crore YoY

Ebitda down 46.6% at Rs 85.5 crore versus Rs 160 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin at 3.8% versus 8.1% YoY

Borosil Renewables Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit at Rs 69 crore versus Rs 26 crore YoY

Revenue up 4.7% at Rs 397 crore versus Rs 379 crore YoY

Ebitda down 11% at Rs 106 crore versus Rs 119 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin at 26.6% versus 31.3% YoY

Engineers India Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit at Rs 197 crore versus Rs 83 crore YoY

Revenue down 10.5% at Rs 824 crore versus Rs 921 crore YoY

Ebitda up 44.2% at Rs 172 crore versus Rs 120 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin at 20.9% versus 13% YoY

To Pay Interim Dividend Of Rs 1.5/Share

Indian Oil Q2

Net Profit at Rs 21,630 crore versus Loss Of Rs 2,661 crore QoQ

Rev down 4.6% at Rs 2.50 lakh crore versus Rs 2.62 lakh crore QoQ

Ebitda at Rs 30,297 crore versus Rs 1,947 crore QoQ

Ebitda Margin at 12.1% versus 0.7% QoQ

Dixon Tech Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit down 48.7% at Rs 344 crore versus Rs 670 crore YoY

Revenue up 46.7% at Rs 21,794 crore versus Rs 14,855 crore YoY

Ebitda up 6.4% at Rs 597 crore versus Rs 561 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin at 2.7% versus 3.8% YoY

Other Income at Rs 69 crore versus Rs 496 crore YoY

Shree Renuka Q2 (Cons)

Net Loss at Rs 193 crore versus Loss Of Rs 369 crore YoY

Revenue down 23.5% at Rs 1,905 crore versus Rs 2,489 crore YoY

Ebitda at Rs 61 crore versus Loss Of Rs 101 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin at 3.2% In Q2

Ramkrishna Forgings Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit at Rs 71 crore versus Loss Of Rs 10 crore YoY

To Pay Interim Dividend Of Rs 2/Share

Revenue up 54.7% at Rs 1,405 crore versus Rs 908 crore YoY

Ebitda at Rs 257 crore versus Rs 122 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin at 18.3% versus 13.4% YoY

Bank Of Baroda Q2

Profit up 35.8% at Rs 6,532 crore versus Rs 4,809 crore YoY

Net NPA at 0.37% versus 0.5% QoQ

Gross NPA at 1.78% versus 2% QoQ

Provisions at Rs 2,382 crore versus Rs 643 crore QoQ

Provisions at Rs 2,382 crore versus Rs 1,232 crore YoY

NII up 9% at Rs 13,026 crore versus Rs 11,954 crore YoY

Op PAT up 50.9% at Rs 11,430 crore versus Rs 7,576 crore YoY

NIM at 2.74% vs 2.77% QoQ

Syrma Sgs Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit up 83.1% at Rs 117 crore versus Rs 64 crore YoY

Revenue up 73.6% at Rs 1,990 crore versus Rs 1,146 crore YoY

Ebitda up 67.7% at Rs 193 crore versus Rs 115 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin at 9.7% versus 10.1% YoY

Ge Vernova T&D Q2

Net Profit up 44.1% at Rs 431 crore versus Rs 299 crore YoY

Revenue up 31.8% at Rs 2,027 crore versus Rs 1,538 crore YoY

Ebitda up 38.9% at Rs 550 crore versus Rs 396 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin at 27.1% versus 25.7% YoY

Delhivery Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit at Rs 41 crore versus Loss Of Rs 50 crore YoY

Revenue up 19.8% at Rs 3,066 crore versus Rs 2,559 crore YoY

Ebitda at Rs 204 crore versus Rs 68 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin at 6.7% versus 2.7% YoY

Sun Tv Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit up 2.8% at Rs 364 crore versus Rs 354 crore YoY

To Pay Interim Dividend Of Rs 3.75/Share

Revenue down 27.7% at Rs 940 crore versus Rs 1,300 crore YoY

Ebitda down 42.6% at Rs 450 crore versus Rs 784 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin at 47.9% versus 60.3% YoY

Re-Appoints Kalanithi Maran as Executive Chair for 5 yrs

Motherson Sumi Q2

Net Profit up 35.2% at Rs 223 crore versus Rs 165 crore YoY

Revenue up 46.8% at Rs 4,054 crore versus Rs 2,762 crore YoY

Ebitda up 33.7% at Rs 374 crore versus Rs 279 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin at 9.2% versus 10.1% YoY

Spandana Sphoorty Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit at Rs 18.2 crore versus Loss Of Rs 249 crore YoY

Total Income up 42.3% at Rs 340 crore versus Rs 239 crore YoY

Crizac Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit down 22.9% at Rs 37 crore versus Rs 48 crore YoY

Revenue down 36.7% at Rs 102.7 crore versus Rs 162.3 crore YoY

Ebitda down 44% at Rs 35.4 crore versus Rs 63.3 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin at 34.5% versus 39% YoY

Bharat Electronics Q2

Profit up 19.8% at Rs 1,541 crore versus Rs 1,286 crore YoY

Revenue up 26.5% at Rs 7,291 crore versus Rs 5,764 crore YoY

Ebitda up 20.3% at Rs 2,040 crore versus Rs 1,696 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin at 28% versus 29.4% YoY

Order Book As On Oct 1 at Rs 68,717 crore

Responsive Industries Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit down 87.8% at Rs 6.5 crore versus Rs 53.3 crore YoY

Revenue down 34.7% at Rs 204.9 crore versus Rs 313.8 crore YoY

Ebitda down 61.4% at Rs 29.6 crore versus Rs 76.6 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin at 14.4% versus 24.4% YoY

Ganesh Housing Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit down 38% at Rs 67 crore versus Rs 108 crore YoY

Revenue down 30.5% at Rs 121 crore versus Rs 174 crore YoY

Ebitda down 33.6% at Rs 97.5 crore versus Rs 147 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin at 80.6% versus 84.4% YoY

Indigo Paints Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit down 47% at Rs 13.3 crore versus Rs 25.1 crore YoY

Revenue up 15% at Rs 358.8 crore versus Rs 312.1 crore YoY

Ebitda down 33.7% at Rs 30.9 crore versus Rs 46.6 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin at 8.6% versus 14.9% YoY

Pb Fintech Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit up 42.7% at Rs 193 crore versus Rs 135 crore YoY

Total Income up 34% at Rs 2,278 crore versus Rs 1,698 crore YoY

Artemis Medicare Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit up 3.3% at Rs 31 crore versus Rs 30 crore YoY

Revenue up 13.2% at Rs 311 crore versus Rs 274.7 crore YoY

Ebitda up 8.3% at Rs 54.8 crore versus Rs 50.6 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin at 17.6% versus 18.4% YoY

NTPC Green Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit up 57% at Rs 137.5 crore versus Rs 87.6 crore YoY

Revenue up 53.2% at Rs 938 crore versus Rs 612.3 crore YoY

Ebitda up 56.6% at Rs 830 crore versus Rs 530 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin at 88.4% versus 86.5 YoY

Lodha Developers Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit up 28.4% at Rs 1013 crore versus Rs 789 crore YoY

Revenue up 17.6% at Rs 4467.4 crore versus Rs 3798.5 crore YoY

Ebitda up 34.2% at Rs 1,488 crore versus Rs 1,109 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin at 33.3% versus 29.2% YoY

Iol Chemicals Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit at Rs 65.1 crore versus Rs 30 crore YoY

Revenue up 40.1% at Rs 795 crore versus Rs 567.5 crore YoY

Ebitda up 91.8% at Rs 109.3 crore versus Rs 57 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin at 13.7% versus 10% YoY

Avenue Supermarts

Opens 1 new store In Pune

Total number of stores stands at 519

Petronet LNG

Co moves Gujarat HC against Rs 284 crore GST SCN

Co files writ against DGGI GST notice

Co contests GST on Use-or-Pay charges

Medi Assist Healthcare Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit at Rs 21.5 crore versus Rs 7.9 crore YoY

Revenue up 3.9% at Rs 241.5 crore versus Rs 232.5 crore YoY

Ebitda up 24% at Rs 49.1 crore versus Rs 39.6 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin at 20.3% versus 17% YoY

Approves Buyback Worth Rs 49.3 crore up To Rs 425/Share

Affle 3I Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit [GU] 1.6% at Rs 130 crore versus Rs 128 crore QoQ

Revenue [GU] 5% at Rs 784 crore versus Rs 747 crore QoQ

Ebit [GU] 5.3% at Rs 141 crore versus Rs 134 crore QoQ

Ebit Margin at 18% versus 17.9% QoQ

Spr Auto Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit up 13.6% at Rs 159 crore versus Rs 140 crore YoY

Revenue up 62% at Rs 1,648 crore versus Rs 1,017 crore YoY

Ebitda up 31.1% at Rs 274 crore versus Rs 209 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin at 16.6% versus 20.6% YoY

New India Assurance Q2 (Cons)

Net Loss at Rs 1,260 crore versus Profit Of Rs 20 crore YoY

Total Income up 2.1% at Rs 12,601 crore YoY

Total Income at Rs 12,601 crore versus Rs 12,340 crore YoY

Corona Remedies Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit up 15.3% at Rs 60.3 crore versus Rs 52.3 crore YoY

Revenue up 22.2% at Rs 441 crore versus Rs 361 crore YoY

Ebitda up 22.6% at Rs 96.1 crore versus Rs 78.4 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin at 21.8% versus 21.7% YoY

Narayana Hrudayalaya Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit up 16.7% at Rs 301 crore versus Rs 258 crore YoY

Revenue up 73% at Rs 2,844 crore versus Rs 1,644 crore YoY

Ebitda up 37.6% at Rs 554 crore versus Rs 402.5 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin at 19.5% versus 24.5% YoY

Pranav Constructions Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit up 53.7% at Rs 16.6 crore versus Rs 10.8 crore YoY

Revenue up 7.3% at Rs 174.4 crore versus Rs 162.6 crore YoY

Ebitda up 36.8% at Rs 30.5 crore versus Rs 22.3 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin at 17.5% versus 13.7% YoY

Gmr Power Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit down 82.7% at Rs 154 crore versus Rs 888.4 crore YoY

One-Time Gain at Rs 226 crore versus Rs 1,023 crore YoY

Revenue down 15.7% at Rs 1,529 crore versus Rs 1,813 crore YoY

Ebitda down 3.4% at Rs 354.5 crore versus Rs 366.8 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin at 23.2% versus 20.2% YoY

Sagar Cements Q2 (Cons)

Net Loss at Rs 43.8 crore versus Loss Of Rs 42.3 crore YoY

Revenue up 17.2% at Rs 705.4 crore versus Rs 601.9 crore YoY

Ebitda down 11.7% at Rs 45.4 crore versus Rs 51.4 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin at 6.4% versus 8.5% YoY

Lcc Projects Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit up 60.3% at Rs 74.4 crore versus Rs 46.4 crore YoY

Revenue up 33.9% at Rs 886 crore versus Rs 661 crore YoY

Ebitda up 24.7% at Rs 116.8 crore versus Rs 93.7 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin at 13.2% versus 14.2% YoY

Tilaknagar Industries Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit down 57.7% at Rs 22.3 crore versus Rs 52.7 crore YoY

Revenue at Rs 1035 crore versus Rs 379.5 crore YoY

One-Time Loss Of Rs 11 crore In Q2

Ebitda at Rs 148.1 crore versus Rs 60.1 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin at 14.3% versus 15.8% YoY

Aarti Industries Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit up 58.5% at Rs 168 crore versus Rs 106 crore YoY

Revenue up 74.7% at Rs 3,668 crore versus Rs 2,100 crore YoY

Ebitda up 38.2% at Rs 423 crore versus Rs 306 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin at 11.5% versus 14.6% YoY

Jio Platforms Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit up 8% at Rs 8,389 crore versus Rs 7,765 crore QoQ

Revenue up 3.3% at Rs 40,475 crore versus Rs 39,173 crore QoQ

Ebitda up 5.3% at Rs 20,901 crore versus Rs 19,840 crore QoQ

Ebitda Margin at 51.6% versus 50.6% QoQ

Reliance Jio customer base stood at 54.2 crore vs 53.3 crore QoQ

ARPU stood at Rs 218.8 vs Rs 215.6 QoQ

Phoenix Mills Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit up 7.1% at Rs 325.7 crore versus Rs 304 crore YoY

Revenue up 3.4% at Rs 1,153 crore versus Rs 1,115 crore YoY

Ebitda up 6.52% at Rs 710.3 crore versus Rs 666.8 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin at 61.6% versus 59.8% YoY

Reliance Industries Q2 (Cons)

Profit up 22% at Rs 25,548 crore versus Rs 20,946 crore QoQ

Rev up 6.8% at Rs 3.31 lakh crore versus Rs 3.09 lakh crore QoQ

Ebitda up 19% at Rs 56,616 crore versus Rs 47,517 crore QoQ

Ebitda Margin at 17.1% versus 15.4% QoQ

To Raise Funds Worth Rs 15,000 crore Via NCDs

Indraprastha Gas Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit down 89.2% at Rs 25.9 crore versus Rs 240.4 crore QoQ

Revenue up 11.6% at Rs 5,118 crore versus Rs 4,587 crore QoQ

Ebitda Loss at Rs 31.7 crore versus Profit Of Rs 293.8 QoQ

Prataap Snacks Q2 (Cons)

Net Loss at Rs 2.8 crore versus Profit Of Rs 4.6 crore YoY

Revenue up 26% at Rs 544 crore versus Rs 432 crore YoY

Ebitda down 43.9% at Rs 12.8 crore versus Rs 22.8 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin at 2.4% versus 5.3% YoY

Gic Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit up 3.2% at Rs 2,966 crore versus Rs 2,874 crore YoY

Total Income up 15% at Rs 13,633 crore versus Rs 11,855 crore YoY

Juniper Green Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit at Rs 30.6 crore versus Loss Of Rs 18.4 crore YoY

Revenue at Rs 344.6 crore versus Rs 145.8 crore YoY

Ebitda at Rs 312.6 crore versus Rs 115.8 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin at 90.7% versus 79.4% YoY

Updater Services Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit up 62.3% at Rs 32.3 crore versus Rs 19.9 crore YoY

Revenue up 11.4% at Rs 812.2 crore versus Rs 729.3 crore YoY

Ebitda up 37.2% at Rs 43.2 crore versus Rs 31.5 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin at 5.3% versus 4.3% YoY

Tempsens Instruments Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit up 21.1% at Rs 18.4 crore versus Rs 15.2 crore YoY

Revenue up 34% at Rs 136.3 crore versus Rs 101.7 crore YoY

Ebitda up 12.2% at Rs 24.9 crore versus Rs 22.2 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin at 18.3% versus 21.8% YoY

Quess Corp Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit up 44.8% at Rs 74.7 crore versus Rs 51.6 crore YoY

Revenue up 14.7% at Rs 4,396 crore versus Rs 3,832 crore YoY

Ebitda up 11.6% at Rs 85.7 crore versus Rs 76.8 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin at 1.9% versus 2% YoY

To pay interim dividend of Rs 5/share

Lic Housing Finance Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit up 11.7% at Rs 1,506 crore versus Rs 1,349 crore YoY

Total Income up 1.5% at Rs 7,194 crore versus Rs 7,090 crore YoY

Gabriel India Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit up 15% at Rs 123 crore versus Rs 107 crore YoY

To Pay Interim Dividend Of Rs 2.15/Share

Revenue up 22.9% at Rs 1,608 crore versus Rs 1,308 crore YoY

Ebitda up 12.5% at Rs 141 crore versus Rs 125 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin at 8.8% versus 9.6% YoY

Lcc Projects Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit [GU] 60.3% at Rs 74.4 crore versus Rs 46.4 crore YoY

Revenue [GU] 33.9% at Rs 886 crore versus Rs 661 crore YoY

Ebitda [GU] 47.1% at Rs 137.7 crore versus Rs 93.6 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin at 15.5% versus 14.2% YoY

Stocks To Watch

Jindal Steel: Jindal Power acquired 6,06,053 Jindal Steel shares on Oct 28, 2026.

RR Kabel & Usha Martin: Completed acquisition of the business undertaking of U M Cables; Transfer of the business undertaking became effective from Oct. 31, 2026.; Transaction was executed among RR Kabel, U M Cables and Usha Martin.; Strengthens cables and wires biz through integration of U M Cables' operations.

Baazar Style Retail: Opened three new Style Baazar stores in Silapathar (Assam), Tajpur (Bihar) and Bettiah (Bihar).; Co's total store count has increased to 290.

Devyani International & Sapphire Foods: CCI approves the proposed merger of Sapphire Foods with Devyani International

Granules India: US FDA Issues Form FDA 483 with 11 observations; US FDA Issues 11 observations to Hyderabad unit; US FDA Had Inspected Unit from Oct 19-30; No Observation On Data Integrity, Cross-Contamination

Symphony: Finalises sale transaction for 1,254 sq metres land In Ahmedabad; Total sale consideration is Rs 27 crore

HMT: Aparna R Resigs as CFO for personal reasons

Nazara Tech: Infuses Rs 734 crore Into arm Nazara UK via subscription to equity shares

SignatureGlobal: 4 arms issues corporate guarantee in favour of Vistra ITCL to secure Rupee Term Loan facility of Rs 150 crore

MedPlus Health: Founders Pledged Additional 9.8 lakh Shares; No fresh borrowings; pledges Created After Top-up Notice

360 ONE WAM: Arm Secures IFSCA Registration for IFSC Operations; IFSCA grants broker-dealer licence to Arm

AGI Infra: Gets RERA nod for Utopia project in Punjab; project located in premium residential area in New Chandigarh

IDBI Bank: In Receipt Of Notice Of Strike On Nov 2, 3

L&T: Extends Vyoma Deal Completion To March 31, 2027

Omaxe: Incorporates Arm 'Omaxe Lucknow Bus Terminal'

ACME Solar: Commissions 88.02 MW/ 366.969 MWh BESS In Rajasthan

Gala Precision: Commissions 1.20 MW (AC) Solar Plant in Maharashtra

Sai Silks (Kalamandir): Launches 87th store in Yelahanka, Bangalore, Karnataka

PC Jeweller: SEBI issues warning letter to MD, Company Secretary; SEBI warns Balram Garg over SDD compliance lapse; Warnings regarding business update in Q1 FY26

Marathon Nextgen: To acquire additional 60% in Swayam Realtors; To spend up to Rs 335 crore on SRTL stake

NCC: Gets 8 additional orders worth Rs 1,862 crore in October; Gets orders in Water, Building, Transport Division

Waaree Energies: Arm Sets up 2 Solar Module Manufacturing Lines; Arm Waaree Solar Americas Starts Commercial Output In Texas

Oriental Aromatics: Enters into strategic, manufacturing, technical arrangement with Unilever Industries

Waaree Renewable: Completes transfer of 100% stake in Waaree Green Data Centers to Waaree Energies

Gland Pharma: Appoints Ajay Sahni as CEO Of Arm Gland Singapore

Camlin Fine: Gets SEBI warning letter on shareholding filings; SEBI issues warning over promoter-group disclosure

GAIL: In Pact With RCF to Set up Gas-Based Fertiliser project in Maharashtra

Waaree Renewable: Gets LoA for EPC works of 200 MW BESS Project

Thyrocare Tech: To sell NHL unit to Trovera Health for Rs 141 crore

Bharat Forge: Arm KSSL Allots 24 crore shares via rights issue to co; Arm AEL Allots 16.3 crore shares via rights issue to KSSL

Alembic Pharma: Gets USFDA Final Approval for Venetoclax Tablets

Infosys: To Expand Pocharam Development Centre In Hyderabad; Adds 1.1 Mn Sq Ft Block at Hyderabad Centre; To Add 10,000 Seats at Pocharam Centre

Timken India: Gets Two BIS licenses for their Bearings; BIS licenses for Spherical Roller Bearings across 2 manufacturing units

Venus Pipes: Gets Rs 29 crore Order for pipe spooling from a data centre customer

United Spirits: Maharashtra Tax authorities conducted search; Co cooperates with Maharashtra tax search; Maha Tax Body conducted search from Oct 19-29

Windlas Biotech: Experiences Cyber Security Incident; See no material impact on core biz ops; Detailed Assessment Is Currently Underway

Grasim Industries: CCI Grants approval for acqn of Solenergi Power

Rallis India: Rs 408 crore tax demand dropped; co gets Rs 10 crore refund; Bombay HC ruling leads to tax-demand withdrawal

Bank of Maharashtra: MCLR revised downward effective Oct. 31, 2026.; Overnight MCLR cut by 10 bps to 6.95% from 7.05%.; 1-month MCLR cut by 10 bps to 7.80% from 7.90%.; 3-month MCLR cut by 5 bps to 8.35% from 8.40%.; 6-month MCLR cut by 5 bps to 8.65% from 8.70%.

Tata Motors: Completes Iveco Tender Offer Settlement; Unit Acquires 89.42% Equity Stake In Iveco; Iveco Becomes An Indirect Unit

Fine Organic: Maha GST Body Initiates Search Ops at Certain Office; GST Inspection Being Conducted at Co's manufacturing Units; Kwality Wall'S; Appoints Tahir Toloy Tanridagli As MD & CEO; Appoints Tanridagli As MD & CEO From Nov 1; Appoints Tanridagli As MD & CEO For 3 Yrs

IREDA: Govt appoints Jatin Kumar Nayak as CMD Till Sep 30, 2029; CFO Bijay Kumar Mohanty ceases to hold additional charge of CMD

YES Bank: Bank gets Axis Trustee notice on AT-1 bonds; Trustee seeks AT-1 bond reinstatement at YES Bank; Trustee warns YES Bank of contempt action; Trustee gives YES Bank 3 days on AT-1 issue; YES Bank reviewing SC ruling on AT-1 bonds; Bank says it will comply with SC judgment

NESCO: Gets Commencement Certificate from BMC for Mumbai Centre; Commencement Certificate valid upto Oct 29, 2027

Sambhv Steel: Executes Svcs Pact with Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar & SRT Sports Mgmt; To Endorse, promote co's Steel, Stainless Steel Pdts for 5 years

What To Watch:

Global News

Oct 31

China

NBS Manufacturing PMI

Nov 2

China

RatingDog Manufacturing PMI

Japan

S&P Global Manufacturing PMI Final

India (10:30am)

HSBC Manufacturing PMI Final

Board Meetings

Oct 31

Birla corp – To consider fund raising

Nov 2

Borana Weaves - To consider and approve the installation of Machinery

Choice International - To consider and recommend a proposal for Issue of Bonus Shares

NLC India – To consider Fund Raising

Viviana Power - To consider Fund Raising

Shares To Exit Lock-In

SRIT India – 2.5 mln shares, 4% of Outstanding shares, 1M lockin

Shah investors home – 0.8 mln shares, 4% of Outstanding shares, 1M lockin

Juniper Green Energy – 12 mln shares, 2% of Outstanding shares, 3M lockin

MV electrosystems – 1.5 mln shares, 6%of Outstanding shares, 3M lockin

Manipal Health enterprises – 35.3 mln shares, 3% of Outstanding shares, 3M lockin

IPO Listing

EAAA India Alternatives

EAAA India Alternatives Limited is an alternative investment management platform focused on India's real assets and private credit markets.

It manages investment funds and provides alternative investment solutions to domestic and global institutional investors, HNI, UHNIs and family offices.

Category

Subscription (x)

QIB (Ex Anchor)

13.80

NII

4.81

bNII (> ₹10L)

6.21

sNII (< ₹10L)

2.00

Retail

1.08

Total

5.51

Block Bulk Deals

Aeroflex Industries Limited

QE Securities LLP sold 6,445 shares at Rs 540.04/share.

Equitas Small Finance Bank Limited

SSPL Securities Private Limited bought 81.00 lakh shares at Rs 50.59/share.

Alphagrep Securities Private Limited sold 2,159 shares at Rs 50.24/share.

Jain Irrigation Systems Limited

Mansi Share and Stock Broking Private Limited bought 6.98 lakh shares at Rs 28.50/share.

Nitin Kapoor bought 89,000 shares at Rs 28.37/share.

Nitin Kapoor and HUF sold 9,703 shares at Rs 26.41/share.

Laxmi Trade Solutions sold 44,000 shares at Rs 27.65/share.

Lotus Developers and Realty Limited

Smallcap World Fund Inc bought 1.41 crore shares at Rs 240.00/share.

Marsons Limited

Prognosis Securities Pvt. Ltd. bought 14,000 shares at Rs 137.82/share.

Arihant Capital Markets Limited sold 1,895 shares at Rs 140.47/share.

MM Forgings Limited

Integrated Insurance Broking Services Private Limited bought 3.30 lakh shares at Rs 482.69/share.

Pashupati Cotspin Limited

HRTI Private Limited bought 37,219 shares at Rs 133.77/share.

Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Limited

Tirth Gems bought 11.75 lakh shares at Rs 358.13/share.

Arihant Capital Markets Limited sold 1.99 lakh shares at Rs 358.10/share.

Sagility India Limited

Sagility B.V. sold 5.60 crore shares at Rs 42.76/share.

Societe Generale bought 47.51 lakh shares at Rs 42.75/share.

SBI Life Insurance Company Limited bought 47.50 lakh shares at Rs 42.75/share.

Ghisallo Master Fund LP bought 44.56 lakh shares at Rs 42.75/share.

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund bought 35.09 lakh shares at Rs 42.75/share.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited bought 32.59 lakh shares at Rs 42.75/share.

Goldman Sachs Funds - Goldman Sachs India Equity Portfolio bought 27.27 lakh shares at Rs 42.62/share.

BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought 5.62 lakh shares at Rs 42.75/share.

Strides Pharma Science Limited

SBI Life Insurance Company Limited bought 6.62 lakh shares at Rs 1,045.28/share.

Swiggy Limited

Societe Generale bought 2.37 crore shares at Rs 180.65/share.

Tencent Cloud Europe B.V. sold 5.43 crore shares at Rs 180.65/share.

Technocraft Ventures Limited

Govind J Gupta bought 2.50 lakh shares at Rs 475.94/share.

Acme Capital Market Limited bought 47,136 shares at Rs 467.57/share.

Tonbo Imaging India Limited

Plutus Wealth Management LLP sold 3.25 lakh shares at Rs 1,287.11/share.

Swiggy Limited

Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund bought 14.92 lakh shares at Rs 180.65/share.

Ghisallo Master Fund LP bought 26.08 lakh shares at Rs 180.65/share.

Nippon India Mutual Fund bought 27.67 lakh shares at Rs 180.65/share.

Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE bought 1.06 crore shares at Rs 180.65/share.

Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore Pte bought 1.32 crore shares at Rs 180.65/share.

Societe Generale bought 2.37 crore shares at Rs 180.65/share.

Tencent Cloud Europe B.V. sold 5.43 crore shares at Rs 180.65/share.

Tata Motors Limited

BofA Securities Europe SA bought 13.00 lakh shares at Rs 397.00/share.

Bank of America National Association sold 13.00 lakh shares at Rs 397.00/share.

Insider Trading

Aurum PropTech Ltd

Aurum RealEstate Developers Limited, Promoter, bought 10,000 shares.

Karur Vysya Bank Ltd

M V Usha, Promoter Group, sold 1,500 shares.

Jindal Steel Ltd

Jindal Power Limited, Promoter Group, bought 3,49,076 shares.

Tiger Logistics (India) Ltd

Brahma Suppliers Private Limited, Promoter Group, bought 60,000 shares.

List of securities to be excluded from ASM Framework

Jaykay Enterprises Limited

ALSO READ: The Week Ahead: Q2 Earnings, PMI Data, US Jobs Report, IPO Listings In Focus

F&O Cues

Nifty Nov futures is up 0.23% to 23,101.40 at a premium of 48 points.

Nifty Options 3rd Nov Expiry: Maximum Call open interest at 24,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 22500.

Securities In Ban Period:

Sail

Kaynes

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