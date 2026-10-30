Reliance Industries Q2 Results Live: Net Profit Likely At Rs 21,368 Crore; O2C Business May Lead Growth

Driven by record middle distillate crack spreads, Nomura projects Reliance Industries to report 17% year-on-year Ebitda growth in quarter ended September. Segment earnings are led by O2C ( 38% YoY) and Digital ( 16% YoY), counterbalancing minor declines in O&G (-6%) and Retail (-1%).

Despite freight cost pressures, RIL benefits from higher throughput ( 10% QoQ), stable ethane pricing, and SAED exemptions. Nomura retains a 'BUY' rating with a target price of Rs 1,766, pointing to a sustained "golden refining era".