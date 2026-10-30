Air India Suspends Saudi Flights Till Nov 14: 3 Cities Affected, Refund Rules Explained

Air India and Air India Express have suspended flights to and from three key destinations in Saudi Arabia until November 14, 2026, citing the prevailing situation in the region.
The suspension covers services connecting India with Jeddah, Riyadh and Dammam. The airlines said the restrictions would remain in effect through November 14, inclusive.
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The suspension could disrupt travel plans for passengers with existing bookings between India and Saudi Arabia during the affected period. To minimise inconvenience, both airlines are offering eligible passengers a one-time complimentary rebooking facility or a full refund upon cancellation.
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Rebooking And Refund Options
Passengers holding confirmed bookings issued on or before October 30, 2026, for travel scheduled up to November 14 can reschedule their journeys for travel up to November 29, subject to seat availability.
Alternatively, eligible passengers can cancel their bookings and opt for a full refund. The rebooking options differ slightly between the two carriers.
Air India passengers can rebook their journeys to or from any operational Air India station in Saudi Arabia. Air India Express passengers can rebook to or from any operational Air India Express station in Saudi Arabia or Bahrain.
The airlines have advised affected passengers to contact their respective customer service teams or visit their city booking offices for assistance with rebooking and refund requests.
Due to the prevailing situation in the region, Air India and Air India Express flights to and from Jeddah, Riyadh and Dammam will remain suspended until 14 November 2026 (inclusive). Guests holding confirmed bookings issued on or before 30 October 2026 for travel up to 14 November 2026 may avail a one-time complimentary rebooking, subject to availability, for travel up to 29 November 2026, or opt for a full refund upon cancellation of their booking. Air India guests may rebook to or from any operational Air India station in Saudi Arabia, while Air India Express guests may rebook to or from any operational Air India Express station in Saudi Arabia or Bahrain. Our teams remain available to assist guests with rebooking and refund requests through our contact centres (Air India: +91 11 69329333 / +91 11 69329999; Air India Express: +91 124 6935600) and city booking offices. #TravelAdvisory— Air India Newsroom (@AirIndia_News) October 30, 2026
How Passengers Can Seek Assistance
Air India passengers can contact the airline's call centres at +91 11 69329333 or +91 11 69329999.
Air India Express passengers can reach its contact centre at +91 124 6935600.
Passengers scheduled to travel during the affected period should check their flight status and contact the respective airline before proceeding with their journey.
The airlines said their teams remain available to assist affected customers with alternative travel arrangements and refund requests.
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