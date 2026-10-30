Air India Suspends Saudi Flights Till Nov 14: 3 Cities Affected, Refund Rules Explained

Air India and Air India Express have suspended flights to and from three key destinations in Saudi Arabia until November 14, 2026, citing the prevailing situation in the region.

The suspension covers services connecting India with Jeddah, Riyadh and Dammam. The airlines said the restrictions would remain in effect through November 14, inclusive.

The suspension could disrupt travel plans for passengers with existing bookings between India and Saudi Arabia during the affected period. To minimise inconvenience, both airlines are offering eligible passengers a one-time complimentary rebooking facility or a full refund upon cancellation.

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Rebooking And Refund Options

Passengers holding confirmed bookings issued on or before October 30, 2026, for travel scheduled up to November 14 can reschedule their journeys for travel up to November 29, subject to seat availability.

Alternatively, eligible passengers can cancel their bookings and opt for a full refund. The rebooking options differ slightly between the two carriers.

Air India passengers can rebook their journeys to or from any operational Air India station in Saudi Arabia. Air India Express passengers can rebook to or from any operational Air India Express station in Saudi Arabia or Bahrain.

The airlines have advised affected passengers to contact their respective customer service teams or visit their city booking offices for assistance with rebooking and refund requests.

How Passengers Can Seek Assistance

Air India passengers can contact the airline's call centres at +91 11 69329333 or +91 11 69329999.

Air India Express passengers can reach its contact centre at +91 124 6935600.

Passengers scheduled to travel during the affected period should check their flight status and contact the respective airline before proceeding with their journey.

The airlines said their teams remain available to assist affected customers with alternative travel arrangements and refund requests.

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