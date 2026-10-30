Jiyaa Shankar Unfollows Fiancé Kaaran Dhanak On Instagram, Shares Cryptic Posts 'Tables Eventually Turn’

Jiyaa Shankar's recent Instagram activity has sparked speculation about her relationship with fiancé Kaaran Dhanak, also known as KD. The development has caught fans' attention, with many questioning whether all is well between the couple following their engagement.

The actor has been sharing emotional posts and reels on social media, drawing attention from her followers. Adding to the speculation, fans have noticed that Jiyaa no longer follows KD on Instagram. She has also been resharing messages centred on heartbreak, emotional pain and difficult times.

These developments have prompted questions about the couple's relationship, with fans wondering if the two are going through a rough patch.

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Jiyaa Shankar and KD spark relationship trouble speculation

One of the posts read, “Two things I know for sure: Prayers work and tables eventually turn.”

Another said, “Some nights I don't want healing. I want the universe to admit that what happened was cruel.”

Jiyaa has also been sharing a few emotional reels hinting at heartbreak and pain. One of them read, “Randomly bursting into tears because genuinely wtf did I do to deserve this.”

Another reel showed a woman crying, “Time will heal. But this is me every time I remember.”

How Are Fans Reacting?

Her posts have prompted fans to speculate about her personal life, with many expressing concerns for the actress. Several users took to social media to react to her posts and reposts.

A user questioned, “Is everything okay Jiya?”

“Saw her reposts I hope she is ok,” another commented.

An individual said, “I genuinely wish she's doing fine.”

Some users have also started wondering what could have gone wrong between the two, with one writing, “Shayad KD cheat kiya hai jiya ko.”

Another commented, “Engagement post is still up but omg saw her reposts.”

Jiya, however, has not publicly addressed the ongoing rumours or explained her recent social media posts. While the actress's social media activity has fuelled rumours, there is also no confirmation of a split between the two. Until the actress speaks about it, the online chatter remains just that.

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Jiyaa Shankar's Engagement Announcement

The Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame announced her engagement to boyfriend Kaaran on August 5. Jiyaa shared the dreamy pictures from her romantic proposal on Instagram, offering fans a glimpse of their special moment and the picturesque location.

Sharing the happy news, Jiya penned a heartfelt note reflecting on their long-distance relationship. She said that she found love when she least expected it and thanked Kaaran for making every conversation feel like home despite the miles between them.

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