Delhivery Q2: Logistics Major Swings To Profit; EBITDA, Margin Jumps Multifold

Delhivery Ltd. reported a return to profitability in the September quarter, with its consolidated net profit rising to Rs 41 crore against a loss of Rs 50 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The logistics major also recorded a sharp improvement in operating performance, with EBITDA nearly tripling year-on-year.

The company's revenue from services increased 19.8% to Rs 3,066 crore in Q2FY27, compared with Rs 2,559 crore in the year-ago period. This marks the first time Delhivery has crossed the Rs 3,000-crore quarterly revenue milestone.

According to the company's earnings release, EBITDA surged to Rs 205 crore from Rs 68 crore a year earlier, reflecting a nearly threefold increase. The EBITDA margin expanded significantly to 6.7% from 2.7% in the corresponding quarter last year.

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The consolidated profit after tax (PAT) for the quarter stood at Rs 41 crore, translating into a net profit margin of 1.3%.

Delhivery's express parcel business continued to lead volume growth during the quarter. The company handled 325 million shipments, registering a 32% year-on-year increase. Revenue from the segment grew 22% over the same period.

According to the company's earnings release, its Part Truckload (PTL) business also reported steady growth, with volumes rising 14% to 545,000 metric tonnes. Revenue from the segment increased 23% year-on-year.

The company's performance comes against an inflationary cost backdrop, with rising fuel prices, labour availability challenges and multiple statutory changes weighing on the operating environment.

Despite these pressures, Delhivery said its network service levels ahead of the festive season were the best it had recorded, while profitability also improved.

Alongside business expansion, Delhivery is stepping up investments in technology and automation to improve operational efficiency and customer experience.

The company said its early investments in artificial intelligence are beginning to deliver results, particularly in sales productivity, customer onboarding, claims resolution and fraud detection.

Its in-house automation facility, Delhivery Robotics, has also started producing customised autonomous vehicles for movement within facilities. The company is testing additional robotics systems across its warehouse operations in partnership with global players in physical AI.

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Delhivery ended the September quarter with a cash balance of Rs 4,676 crore, providing financial flexibility for its expansion and technology investments.

The company said improving profitability and strong network performance have given it momentum heading into the second half of FY27.

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