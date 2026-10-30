Profit Exclusive | E100 Fuel Adoption In India Hinges On Coordination Between Automakers, Oil Companies: AIDA, GEMA

Ethanol industry associations have called for better coordination among stakeholders to ensure the successful adoption of E100 fuel in India. Responding to queries from NDTV Profit, the All India Distillers' Association (AIDA) and the Grain Ethanol Manufacturers Association (GEMA) said they welcomed the inclusion of E100 in the emission framework, which they believe will help expand India's ethanol ecosystem.

Both associations stressed the need for closer coordination among ethanol manufacturers, oil marketing companies (OMCs) and automobile manufacturers.

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CK Jain, President of GEMA, told NDTV Profit, "The next priority is to align vehicle adoption with fuel availability, production planning, and distribution infrastructure. As E100 adoption progresses, all stakeholders will need to coordinate to ensure reliable supply and meet emerging demand."

Echoing this view, Vijendra Singh, President of AIDA, said, "While we need coordinated efforts across stakeholders, for our industry, supply chain readiness will depend on establishing a clear demand outlook. Ensuring adequate and consistent availability of ethanol, and developing the necessary infrastructure for storage, transportation and retail dispensing."

Role Of Automobile Manufacturers In E100 Adoption

Both GEMA and AIDA believe automobile manufacturers will play a major role in making E100 fuel successful. GEMA noted that since E100 is intended for specifically designed and certified vehicles, consumer awareness and access to compatible fuels will be essential.

"Automobile manufacturers will play a crucial role in building consumer confidence through affordable flex-fuel vehicles and clear communication. Consumers must be made aware about compatibility and operating costs, and fuel availability," said Jain.

AIDA said developing a flex-fuel vehicle market would require more than regulatory recognition. Consumers would need a compelling proposition in terms of vehicle affordability, operating costs, fuel availability, performance and confidence in the technology.

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"Automobile manufacturers will need to expand the availability of flex-fuel models across relevant vehicle segments," said Singh.

AIDA also stressed that the rollout of E85 and E100 fuel infrastructure must progress in coordination with the availability of compatible vehicles.

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