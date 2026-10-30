Atomberg Technologies IPO: Smart Fan-Maker Gets SEBI Nod For IPO, Plans Rs 450 Crore Fresh Issue

Atomberg Technologies, the maker of energy-efficient smart fans and other consumer appliances, has received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to launch its initial public offering (IPO).

The proposed IPO will comprise a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 450 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 7,65,42,051 equity shares, each with a face value of Rs 10, according to the company's offer documents.

The company plans to use Rs 90 crore from the fresh issue proceeds to repay or prepay certain borrowings, either fully or partially. Another Rs 150 crore will be allocated towards brand awareness and performance marketing, while Rs 100 crore will be invested in research and development (R&D). The remaining proceeds will go towards general corporate purposes.

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Founded by Manoj Meena in 2012, with Sibabrata Das joining as co-founder in 2013, Atomberg operates across consumer appliances and proprietary components. Its product portfolio includes ceiling fans, mixer grinders, water purifiers, cold-pressed juicers and smart locks. Through its subsidiary, Atomberg Innovations Private Limited, it also supplies motors, controllers and other components to companies such as Voltas, Godrej and Blue Star.

According to the Redseer Report, Atomberg held an approximately 46.08% market share by cumulative sales value in India's premium fan segment in FY26. The segment includes fans with an average selling price of more than Rs 3,500.

The company reported revenue from operations of Rs 1,293.77 crore in FY26, up from Rs 959.51 crore in FY25 and Rs 796.98 crore in FY24. However, adjusted EBITDA declined to Rs 37.12 crore in FY26 from Rs 51.35 crore in FY25. Its restated loss narrowed to Rs 148.88 crore from Rs 199.08 crore in FY24.

Atomberg's R&D expenditure stood at Rs 86.79 crore in FY26, accounting for 6.71% of its revenue. Its R&D team comprised 254 engineers as of March 31, 2026, representing 25.32% of its permanent workforce.

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The company follows an omnichannel distribution model, selling through retail outlets, distributors, e-commerce marketplaces and its own website. As of March 31, 2026, it had approximately 626 distributors and direct dealers, 46,932 retail touchpoints across nearly 1,600 cities and towns, and a service network covering more than 18,000 pin codes.

Atomberg operates two leased manufacturing facilities in Pune, Maharashtra, supporting its consumer appliances and proprietary components businesses. The company's IPO is being managed by ICICI Securities, Avendus Capital and IIFL Capital Services.

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