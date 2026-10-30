Dixon Tech Q2: Net Profit Falls 49%, But Beats Estimates; Revenue Jumps 47%

Dixon Technologies reported a 48.7% year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 344 crore for the second quarter of fiscal 2027, compared with Rs 670 crore in the year-ago period. However, the company beat the estimate of Rs 290 crore.
Revenue rose 46.7% to Rs 21,794 crore from Rs 14,855 crore a year earlier, surpassing the estimate of Rs 19,208 crore. EBITDA increased 6.4% to Rs 597 crore from Rs 561 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The figure was higher than the estimate of Rs 560 crore.
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EBITDA margin contracted to 2.7% from 3.8% a year earlier, falling short of the estimate of 2.9%.
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The sharp decline in net profit came alongside a steep fall in other income, which dropped to Rs 69 crore from Rs 496 crore in the year-ago quarter.
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