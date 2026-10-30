Anupam Kher Proud Of Early Reactions To Ramayana After LA Premiere: 'It Gives Me A Lot Of Satisfaction'

All eyes are on Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash-starrer Ramayana, which is gearing up for its grand theatrical release on November 5. With under a week to go for its release, the makers hosted a special 3D screening in Los Angeles on October 27.

Held at the David Geffen Theatre at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, the special screening was attended by the film's cast along with director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra.

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Following the grand premiere, the adaptation of the mythological saga received immense praise on social media, thanks to its scale, visuals and performances.

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Anupam Kher Feels proud to see the reactions to Ramayana

Veteran actor Anupam Kher, who has lent his voice to Jatayu, a divine demigod who appears in the form of a vulture in Ramayana, took to X (formerly Twitter) to share how overwhelmed he is as reactions from the LA premiere of Ramayana continue to pour in.

He said that the audience can see the grandeur and visuals of Ramayana, and that it is a moment of pride that an epic of India has been presented on such a large scale to international audiences.

The actor further praised the combined effort of producer Namit Malhotra, director Nitesh Tiwari, music composers Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman and the entire cast and crew for their immense hard work in making Ramayana.

Anupam said, “People are also noticing the amazing creation of Jatayu in the film, and it gives me so much pleasure to tell you that I have voiced that part. Actually, to see how Indian talent and Indian films are getting praised outside the country gives me a lot of satisfaction.

“Thank you to the creators in Ramayana for taking the film to such a grand scale. Go watch the film when it releases in theatres on November 5.”

In the caption, he wrote in Hindi, “The early reactions to Ramayana coming in from Los Angeles are filling my heart with immense joy and pride. Seeing our great epic reach audiences around the world on such a grand scale is an incredible feeling.

“And in this journey, getting to voice Jatayu is especially meaningful to me. I'm eagerly looking forward to watching the film in Stockholm on November 5. Jai Ho! Victory to Shri Ramchandra Ji!”

All About Ramayana

Made under the direction of Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana: Rise of a Legend is produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in association with DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations. The film is a grand cinematic adaptation of the ancient Indian epic.

The mythological saga features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash in the villainous role of Ravana and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman.

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Sunny Deol will take on the role of Hanuman, Lara Dutta will be seen as Kaikeyi, Rakul Preet Singh appears as Surpanakha, and Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari.

Reportedly made on a staggering budget of Rs 4,000 crore, the first installment of the film is slated for a theatrical release on Nov. 5 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. The second instalment is expected to arrive in theatres in 2027 or 2028.

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