Arijit Singh, Karan Aujla Lead Line-Up At Goa Music Fest: Check Dates, Full Line-Up, Where To Buy Tickets

Goa is set to welcome a new music festival this December, with Arijit Singh and Karan Aujla headlining its inaugural edition. Titled ‘HOME', the two-day festival will bring together more than 30 performers, including some of India's biggest musical names, emerging indie artists and electronic music acts. The festival will take place on December 29 and 30, 2026, at Vagator, Goa.
Driven by the tagline ‘HOME Is Where The Heart Is', the festival aims to bring established artists and emerging performers together, while placing Indian music at the centre of the experience. Organised by Team Innovation, the festival is backed by Goa Tourism and supported by the Government of Goa.
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The festival comes amid growing momentum for live music events across India and marks a significant addition to Goa's music calendar, with the state set to host a major music festival after nearly two years.
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Artist Line-Up
The first edition will feature Arijit Singh and Karan Aujla as its headline performers. The event will mark Karan Aujla's first-ever public ticketed concert in Goa, while Arijit Singh will return to the coastal state after a long gap.
The festival will feature more than 30 artists across commercial music, indie, live performances and electronic music. Alongside headliners Arijit Singh and Karan Aujla, the line-up includes Jasleen Royal, DJ Chetas and KING.
The guest line-up includes Boys (Khan & Noor), Afterall (Habibi Please), Ali Merchant, Banjaare, Jasmin Walia, JXGGI, Mxrci, Garvit Priyansh, Lijo, Malavika Manoj and Gini.
The complete list of underground and electronic music performers includes Pro Bros, Wish, Yung Raja, Aadyaa, Amare, Avneet Music, Dhyan Live, HRX, Mayur Jumani Live, Nitish Wadhwa, PRFCT & Dark, Rohan Mukati, Sazi and Techtronix.
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Dates
HOME will take place on December 29 and 30, 2026, at Vagator, Goa. The festival will run from 1 pm to 10 pm IST on both days.
Where To Buy Tickets?
Tickets for HOME will be available on thumpN and District by Zomato.
The event is supported by HSBC as its banking partner and VISA as its experience partner.
An exclusive pre-sale for HSBC Visa Credit Card holders will begin on October 31, 2026, at 2 pm and continue until November 2, 2026, at 1 pm.
General ticket sales will open on November 2, 2026, at 2 pm.
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