Sunburn Festival 2026 Full Lineup: The Chainsmokers, DJ Snake, Jason Derulo And More Set To Light Up Mumbai

The upcoming Sunburn 2026 festival season is set to bring a mix of international stars and homegrown talent to the stage. The latest edition will feature a wide range of performers across two days.

The Chainsmokers will headline the opening day of Sunburn Festival 2026. The duo, comprising Drew Taggart and Alex Pall, is known for tracks such as Closer and Don't Let Me Down. Their appearance will also mark the beginning of their three-city India tour.

Jason Derulo is also scheduled to perform on the opening day, bringing his pop and R&B music to the festival. DJ Snake and Sebastian Ingrosso will headline the second day. Ingrosso is known for his work with Swedish House Mafia, while DJ Snake has built a global following through his electronic music.

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Nucleya, Sofi Tukker Among Other Acts

The announced lineup also includes Acraze, Emma Heesters, Laidback Luke, Nervo, Ookay and Sofi Tukker. Indian electronic music producer Nucleya is among the homegrown names featured at the event.

Other international performers include 19:26, Annabel Stop It, Barts, Citizen Kain, Crusy, Gigi, Laura Van Dam, Sparrow, Tori Levett and Vanco.

The extended lineup features Aatma, Afterall, Akhlad Ahmed, Ajories, Almost Human, Ana Lilia, Axl Stage, Benz B2B Anik, Bloodyy, DJ Aryan, DJ Ganesh, DJ Lion, Elektraa, Greff, Houdini, ICREATEU, Kikkat, Kshiti, Lady Barot, Lobo Miro, Luna, Maskbox, Naairo B2B Viishvek, Pierre Ravan, Pro Bros, Ravetek, Rayk, Realmm, Riday, Saarvey, Sartek, Seawave B2B Skysync, Siana Catherine, Sixth Ocean, Swish, Take Two, Teri Miko, Thugnaari, TSNR, UD-T and Whatnot.

Sunburn Festival 2026: Dates And Venue

Sunburn Festival 2026 will be held at Mumbai's Mahalaxmi Racecourse on Dec. 18 and 19. The Chainsmokers' India tour will begin in Mumbai before moving to Delhi on December 19 and concluding in Bengaluru on Dec. 20.

Jason Derulo is also set to perform in Delhi at the Indian Sneaker Festival in Gurugram.

Karan Singh, CEO of Sunburn, highlighted the connection The Chainsmokers have built with Indian listeners over the years. Speaking about their return, he said, “There are very few artists whose music instantly transports people back to a specific phase of their lives, and The Chainsmokers are absolutely one of them.”

He added that the festival aims to bring together music, fandom, production and community through large-scale live entertainment experiences.

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