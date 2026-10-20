Deepika, Ranveer Reveal Second Daughter's Name As Devi Padukone Singh, Share First Family Photo

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh marked Dussehra with a special announcement. The couple posted a warm family portrait on Instagram, giving fans their first look at their newborn daughter and revealing her name: Devi Padukone Singh.

The post, published as a collaboration between Deepika's and Ranveer's Instagram accounts, came with a brief caption: "Of Love & Abundance… Devi Padukone Singh." The baby's name appeared in both English and Hindi, placed between two evil eye emojis.

The couple's second child, a girl, was born on September 19.

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In the photograph, all four family members are dressed in coordinated ivory and gold traditional wear. A beaming Ranveer holds their elder daughter, Dua, who leans over to plant a kiss on her baby sister. Deepika, all smiles, holds the newborn close.

This is the first time the couple has shared a picture of their younger daughter with the public.

Fans wasted no time reacting. Just 35 minutes after it went up, the post had collected more than 8 lakh likes and over 10,000 comments, many of them simply rows of red heart emojis.

The announcement comes two years after the couple became parents for the first time. Deepika and Ranveer had announced their first pregnancy in early 2024, sharing that the baby was due that September. Their elder daughter, Dua Padukone Singh, was born that month. With Devi's arrival, Dua is now a big sister, and the couple chose a festive day to share their happy news.

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Deepika and Ranveer, who reportedly began dating in 2013, tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at Italy's Lake Como in November 2018. Over the years, they have also shared the screen in several hit films, including "Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela," "Bajirao Mastani" and "Padmaavat."

On the work front, Deepika has two major films lined up: Shah Rukh Khan's "King" and Allu Arjun's "Raaka." Ranveer, meanwhile, has recently begun shooting for "Pralay."

For now, though, the couple's focus appears to be firmly on their growing family.

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